Plans redrawn for 80-acre Arbroath solar farm near Condor Royal Marines base

Revised plans for a green energy scheme on the northern edge of Arbroath have been submitted.

The Denfield Farm project involves a 12.5MW solar array and 7MW battery storage development.

It sits beside the road leading to Millfield and is around a mile west of the 45 Commando Royal Marines base at RM Condor.

Farmer Peter Stirling first submitted an application to Angus Council in September 2023.

It drew a number of objections.

Changes made in response to local feedback

The application was later withdrawn and the revised scheme has now come forward to reflect changes made to answer community concerns.

Plans show three sections of solar panels on the west side of the road. Those would cover 51 acres of the 80-acre site.

The applicant chose the site for its proximity to Arbroath power station, overhead power lines and compliance with local and national planning policies.

And the planning submission suggests the site topography will allow residents of homes nearby to sit below their floor levels.

“The ecologist and landscape architects have worked together to develop a scheme that successfully screens part of the development with landscape screening,” it adds.

It includes a 175 metre stand-off zone between the north end of the solar array and houses on the

And there is a 100m buffer between the PV panels and houses at Woodville.

The Millfield to Bankhead core path will not be affected by the development.

Angus Council is expected to consider the application in due course.

It comes as plans for a major solar farm west of Forfar were announced.

Farmland at Haughs of Cossans is earmarked for the major 50MW scheme.

It would involve around 100,000 solar panels capable of generating enough electricity to power 16,500 homes.

BLC Energy has asked the Scottish Government to give the project the go-ahead.