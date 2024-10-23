Plans redrawn for 80-acre Arbroath solar farm near Condor Royal Marines base

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Plans redrawn for 80-acre Arbroath solar farm near Condor Royal Marines base

The Denfield Farm proposal was first submitted in 2023 before being withdrawn by farmer Peter Stirling.

By Graham Brown
The Denfield Farm site lies to the north of Arbroath. Image: Voigt Architects
The Denfield Farm site lies to the north of Arbroath. Image: Voigt Architects

Revised plans for a green energy scheme on the northern edge of Arbroath have been submitted.

The Denfield Farm project involves a 12.5MW solar array and 7MW battery storage development.

It sits beside the road leading to Millfield and is around a mile west of the 45 Commando Royal Marines base at RM Condor.

Arbroath solar farm scheme at Denfield Farm.
The solar farm site looking south towards Arbroath. Image: Voigt Architects

Farmer Peter Stirling first submitted an application to Angus Council in September 2023.

It drew a number of objections.

Changes made in response to local feedback

The application was later withdrawn and the revised scheme has now come forward to reflect changes made to answer community concerns.

Plans show three sections of solar panels on the west side of the road. Those would cover 51 acres of the 80-acre site.

Denfield solar farm plan near Arbroath
The solar panels would be set in three sections on 50 acres of farmland. Image: Voigt Architects

The applicant chose the site for its proximity to Arbroath power station, overhead power lines and compliance with local and national planning policies.

And the planning submission suggests the site topography will allow residents of homes nearby to sit below their floor levels.

“The ecologist and landscape architects have worked together to develop a scheme that successfully screens part of the development with landscape screening,” it adds.

It includes a 175 metre stand-off zone between the north end of the solar array and houses on the

And there is a 100m buffer between the PV panels and houses at Woodville.

The Millfield to Bankhead core path will not be affected by the development.

Angus Council is expected to consider the application in due course.

It comes as plans for a major solar farm west of Forfar were announced.

Farmland at Haughs of Cossans is earmarked for the major 50MW scheme.

It would involve around 100,000 solar panels capable of generating enough electricity to power 16,500 homes.

BLC Energy has asked the Scottish Government to give the project the go-ahead.

More from Angus & The Mearns

The damaged car on Dundee Street, Carnoustie. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Car destroyed after being set on fire in Carnoustie
Laurie Taylor
Woman said child 'deserved to die' during life-threatening Angus attack
Gowanbank residents say speeding trucks cause some house to shake. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Forfar speed campaigners' call for extra safety measures bumped on
2
The Marina in Arbroath.
Former Arbroath fish and chip shop reopening as Latin American and Mexican restaurant
Farmland west of Forfar is earmarked for the solar scheme. Image: BLC Energy
Plans revealed for 100,000-panel Forfar solar farm with capacity to power 16,500 homes
3
Annmarie Ewart
Brother's tribute to 'caring' Forfar mum, 37, who died after cardiac arrest
19th Century Dewar House sits beside Arbroath library. Image: Google
Housing plan for former Angus Council office approved
The crematorium site is north east of Carmyllie Hall. Image: Google Maps
Fresh delay for Angus farmer's Carmyllie crematorium planning bid
2
Air rifle competition at Barry Buddon during Glasgow 2014. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Barry Buddon misses out on shot in Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games spotlight
Paul Maddicks
Witness feared Arbroath cyber analyst was sleeping behind wheel while driving into Dundee

Conversation