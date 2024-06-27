Arbroath solar farm schemes generating concern

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath solar farm schemes generating concern

Two separate planning bids for solar farm developments - one a giant 50MW scheme - on the western side of Arbroath have been the subject of community consultation events this week.

By Graham Brown
The public met RES representatives to discuss the Bonnyknox solar bid on Wednesday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The public met RES representatives to discuss the Bonnyknox solar bid on Wednesday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Arbroath residents have had their first chance to view a 50MW solar project planned for farmland west of the town.

It is one of two controversial green schemes which have been showcased to the public this week.

On Wednesday, Hospitalfield in Arbroath hosted a consultation for the Bonnyknox solar farm bid.

It is in the early stages of the planning process following a proposal of application to Angus Council.

A second scheme, with around a quarter of the solar capacity, is at a more advanced stage.

That is at Denfield Farm and has already drawn dozens of objections. A consultation event took place on Tuesday.

The planning bids are independent, but campaigners say cumulative impact must be taken into consideration.

15,000-home power capacity of 49.9MW Bonnyknox project

RES – the world’s largest renewable energy company – is behind the Bonnyknox scheme.

It would be built on land at Fallaws Farm, Arbirlot and generate enough energy to power 15,000 homes annually.

The site sits around five miles west of Arbroath.

Arbroath solar farm consultation event.
Locals scrutinise the RES proposals. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

And it is a couple of miles north of Salmond’s Muir on the Dundee to Arbroath dual carriageway.

RES say the location has been chosen because it has no ecological restraints, straightforward access and a viable grid connection.

If approved it would link to a substation at Arbroath.

The company will gather initial feedback until July 12.

It then plans another round of public consultation in late summer before any detailed application is lodged with Angus Council.

Other solar bid near Royal Marines base

The other scheme is for a smaller 12.5MW solar array and 7MW of battery storage at Denfield Farm near the edge of the town.

It sits west of 45 Commando’s RM Condor base.

Local farmer Peter Stirling is behind the proposal, which was also the subject of a consultation event earlier this week.

The application was first submitted in September 2023. It is yet to be determined by Angus Council.

Denfield Farm solar site near Arbroath.
The Denfield Farm site sits north west of Arbroath. Image: Google

However, there have been dozens of objections to the Denfield proposal.

And Arbroath Community Council has criticised council planners for their handling of the application.

It said it had been given only a couple of weeks to make a formal response on the application – the second time it has happened recently.

“By providing only 14 days notice we are once again prevented from answering an issue which, given the number of objections, is clearly concerning the community,” it said.

30MW Forfar scheme rejected

The Arbroath events follow Angus Council’s recent knockback for a 30MW solar plan east of Forfar.

Concrete block manufacturer Laird Bros hoped to power its town operation with renewable energy from the Cotton of Lownie development.

But earlier this month, planning councillors rejected the application.

They said there were too many factors against the plan.

Officials recommended the scheme for refusal because of the “significant harm” it would cause to the local landscape.

Conversation