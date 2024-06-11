What next for ‘industrial’ Angus solar farm bid after councillors reject 30MW Lownie scheme?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What next for ‘industrial’ Angus solar farm bid after councillors reject 30MW Lownie scheme?

Concrete block firm Lairds wanted to power its Forfar plant with green energy from the site east of the town.

By Graham Brown
Lownie campaigner Pam Hamilton addressed the planning committee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Angus campaigners face a wait to see if their victory over a 30MW solar scheme for farmland near Forfar will signal the end of the planning bid.

On Tuesday, Angus councillors rejected the scheme for two swathes of PV panels on farmland at Cotton of Lownie.

Development standards committee members followed the recommendation of planning officials in blocking the scheme near Kingsmuir.

Forfar firm Laird Bros. wanted to develop the solar farm and battery storage to power their concrete block making operations.

But officers said the scale of the solar array would cause “significant harm” to the local landscape.

The application generated almost 300 objections.

Two-year solar scheme ‘shadow’ over locals

And several residents made heartfelt pleas to the committee to protect their local area.

Lead campaigner Pam Hamilton said it was an “industrial power plant”.

She described the Laird plan as being “purely profit driven”.

Another resident, Russell Beaton said the application had cast a “shadow” over locals for the past two years.

“The committee has a moral obligation to make the right decision,” he said.

Locals have waged a two-year fight against the Cotton of Lownie application for farmland near Forfar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Please recognise our utter dismay…at the tick box effort from the developer to meet their obligations in regard – or in this case utter disregard – of those affected.”

And neighbouring farmer Valerie Orr said: “We’re new to Angus…to produce local food for local people is far from easy.

“Our biggest challenge is access to land we rely on seasonal lets, renting for six months at a time to feed our stock.

“I think we can all agree there is not much nutritional value in a solar panel.”

‘We’re not monsters’, say applicants

Neil Sutherland of applicant Industria Solar said they had tried to meet the concerns of locals.

“We’re not monsters,” he told the committee.

“We’ve tried hard to work with the council.

“We’ve listed to the community and done what we can to make this an acceptable proposal.”

Changes were made to the solar farm layout in response to community concerns. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

He added: “We’ve reduced the solar panels by 20%, we are trying to make this work.”

The committee heard the renewable energy could cut Laird’s electricity bill by around two-thirds.

But planners said the green scheme’s impact on the landscape was too far-reaching.

Single committee voice of support

And councillors agreed – bar one voice in favour of the scheme.

Forfar SNP councillor Linda Clark said: “Fundamentally I do not see any benefit as far as this is concerned.

“There’s too much against it.

“It’s not the right planning application and it’s definitely not in the right place.”

Monifieth Conservative Craig Fotheringham added: ” We have to take our communities with us, and in this case we certainly do not have the community with us.”

But Montrose councillor Bill Duff was supportive of the project.

“I’m going to take a different view.

“It may not be perfect, but planning is often about balance.

“This will provide off-grid electricity to a local employer and that increases their resilience.”

He also said councils need “clear direction” from the Scottish Government on the question of using prime agricultural land for such developments.

“At the moment it’s sitting about 1% in Angus and that doesn’t give me any concern.”

But he could not secure a seconder to approve the application.

Committee convener David Cheape led the refusal motion.

“This would cause significant and adverse landscape change, giving rise to more than localised impact,” he said.

Locals must now wait to see if the council’s refusal of the major application is appealed to the Scottish Government.

