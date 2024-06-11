LEE WILKIE: Dundee deserve pitch punishment – but SPFL must stop putting boot in NOW

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee deserve pitch punishment – but SPFL must stop putting boot in NOW

The Dark Blues have now emerged on the losing side of three SPFL hearings related to last season's pitch problems.

Focus has been on Dundee's Dens Park pitch this season. Image: SNS
Focus was sharply on Dundee FC's Dens Park pitch last season. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee’s record at pitch-related SPFL hearings makes for seriously grim reading.

The Dark Blues have now played three and lost three.

And looking back, you start to wonder whether they ever had a chance in the first place.

The first judgement against the Dark Blues – relating to the overall state of the pitch at Dens Park last season and its resultant impact on the wider Premiership – was always going to be heavy duty.

And the club’s appeal was always likely to be thrown out.

The SPFL would have felt their punishment had to stand as an example of why clubs MUST prioritise pitch care.

John Nelms on the Dens pitch last month.
Dundee chief John Nelms on the Dens Park pitch. Image: Shutterstock

“If you let it slip,” it said, “it’ll cost you a hell of a lot of money.”

We’ve all seen the work currently under way at Dens to ensure that things are different next season.

It doesn’t come cheap, so throw the cost of ripping the surface up and starting again on top of the fine so-far landed on the club.

But that wasn’t the end of it.

Within days, it emerged the SPFL had found against Dundee in a hearing focused on St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Park – and its use as a contingency venue by the Dark Blues.

Investment will be needed at McDiarmid Park.
Investment will be needed at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS.

Dundee, having managed to get their home pitch playable, disputed the Perth side’s figures.

But the League found in favour of Saints, to the tune of £15,000.

So far, so expensive. But that wasn’t all.

Were Dundee due Rangers reimbursement for their decision to stay at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews ahead of the two postponed clashes between the sides?

“Yes,” said the SPFL.

So the Dee must pay for Rangers’ travel and accommodation costs associated with those fixtures.

As far as I’m concerned, each call has been more difficult to explain than the last.

Philippe Clement at Dens Park
Rangers manager Philippe Clement on the Dens Park pitch after the first postponement. Image: SNS

Yes, Dundee were due punishment for allowing their pitch to get into the state it did.

But to the level they have been? That’s definitely debatable.

Do Dundee owe St Johnstone money for getting McDiarmid Park sorted for an extra game it was never ultimately used for?

Yes, probably. But again, how much? £15,000 seems like a crazy number to me.

Finally, should the Dark Blues have to cough up for Rangers’ pre-match plans?

Not a chance in my book.

Rangers’ expensive habits are their own responsibility. Nobody forced them to book two nights at the Old Course. It’s certainly not an SPFL mandate.

At this point, the League needs to back off.

Dundee are down on the canvas. Repeatedly sticking the boot in while they’re there is a bad look.

Conversation