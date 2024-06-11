LEE WILKIE: Dundee deserve pitch punishment – but SPFL must stop putting boot in NOW

Dundee’s record at pitch-related SPFL hearings makes for seriously grim reading.

The Dark Blues have now played three and lost three.

And looking back, you start to wonder whether they ever had a chance in the first place.

The first judgement against the Dark Blues – relating to the overall state of the pitch at Dens Park last season and its resultant impact on the wider Premiership – was always going to be heavy duty.

And the club’s appeal was always likely to be thrown out.

The SPFL would have felt their punishment had to stand as an example of why clubs MUST prioritise pitch care.

“If you let it slip,” it said, “it’ll cost you a hell of a lot of money.”

We’ve all seen the work currently under way at Dens to ensure that things are different next season.

It doesn’t come cheap, so throw the cost of ripping the surface up and starting again on top of the fine so-far landed on the club.

But that wasn’t the end of it.

Within days, it emerged the SPFL had found against Dundee in a hearing focused on St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Park – and its use as a contingency venue by the Dark Blues.

Dundee, having managed to get their home pitch playable, disputed the Perth side’s figures.

But the League found in favour of Saints, to the tune of £15,000.

So far, so expensive. But that wasn’t all.

Were Dundee due Rangers reimbursement for their decision to stay at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews ahead of the two postponed clashes between the sides?

“Yes,” said the SPFL.

So the Dee must pay for Rangers’ travel and accommodation costs associated with those fixtures.

As far as I’m concerned, each call has been more difficult to explain than the last.

Yes, Dundee were due punishment for allowing their pitch to get into the state it did.

But to the level they have been? That’s definitely debatable.

Do Dundee owe St Johnstone money for getting McDiarmid Park sorted for an extra game it was never ultimately used for?

Yes, probably. But again, how much? £15,000 seems like a crazy number to me.

Finally, should the Dark Blues have to cough up for Rangers’ pre-match plans?

Not a chance in my book.

Rangers’ expensive habits are their own responsibility. Nobody forced them to book two nights at the Old Course. It’s certainly not an SPFL mandate.

At this point, the League needs to back off.

Dundee are down on the canvas. Repeatedly sticking the boot in while they’re there is a bad look.