Dundee discover outcome of appeal against unprecedented SPFL fine over Dens Park pitch postponements

Dundee have lost their appeal against the unprecedented SPFL fine dished out over last season’s Dens Park pitch chaos.

The Dark Blues saw five matches postponed last season due to a waterlogged Dens Park with the late season clash against Rangers falling foul of the weather twice.

The Gers released a statement accusing Dundee of “negligence and unprofessionalism”.

That followed matches against Ross County, Aberdeen and St Johnstone being called off due to heavy rain.

Following a disciplinary hearing over the postponements, the SPFL handed out a fine of £186,000 with £120,000 suspended.

That will be triggered if there is a fresh call-off next season.

Dundee responded saying they were “deeply disappointed at the severity of the punishment” and took exception to the SPFL’s statement calling out “inaccuracies”.

They also vowed to take legal advice before launching their appeal.

Their appeal, however, has been unsuccessful and the SPFL’s disciplinary action stands.

Dundee are understood to be disappointed at the outcome of their appeal but are unable to comment further due to rules in place.

Fix

The club have moved to sort out the drainage issues at Dens Park with extensive work on the surface and underlying issues beginning as soon as last season ended.

Earlier this week photos emerged of the progress so far with new head groundsman Paul Murray hoping to get grass seed down by the end of next week.

The Dark Blues are confident the work done will ensure there is no repeat of last season’s issues.

Other outcomes

There are two further outcomes from SPFL hearings concerning Dundee still to emerge.

St Johnstone want the Dark Blues to cover their costs for getting McDiarmid Park ready as a back-up option if Dens Park was not fit to host the Rangers match at the third attempt.

Courier Sport understands that fee stands at £15,000.

And the Ibrox club want Dundee to foot the bill for their hotel stay and travel expenses for the first postponed fixture.