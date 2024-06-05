Dundee discover outcome of appeal against unprecedented SPFL fine over Dens Park pitch postponements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee discover outcome of appeal against unprecedented SPFL fine over Dens Park pitch postponements

The Dark Blues took legal action after being 'deeply disappointed' at the severity of their punishment.

By George Cran
Dundee managing director John Nelms on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Dundee managing director John Nelms on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS

Dundee have lost their appeal against the unprecedented SPFL fine dished out over last season’s Dens Park pitch chaos.

The Dark Blues saw five matches postponed last season due to a waterlogged Dens Park with the late season clash against Rangers falling foul of the weather twice.

The Gers released a statement accusing Dundee of “negligence and unprofessionalism”.

That followed matches against Ross County, Aberdeen and St Johnstone being called off due to heavy rain.

Dens Park. Image: SNS
Dens Park after a clash against Rangers was called off. Image: SNS

Following a disciplinary hearing over the postponements, the SPFL handed out a fine of £186,000 with £120,000 suspended.

That will be triggered if there is a fresh call-off next season.

Dundee responded saying they were “deeply disappointed at the severity of the punishment” and took exception to the SPFL’s statement calling out “inaccuracies”.

They also vowed to take legal advice before launching their appeal.

Their appeal, however, has been unsuccessful and the SPFL’s disciplinary action stands.

Dundee are understood to be disappointed at the outcome of their appeal but are unable to comment further due to rules in place.

Fix

Dundee's Dens Park pitch undergoing major work to fix drainage issues. Image: Paul Murray.
Dundee’s Dens Park pitch undergoing major work to fix drainage issues. Image: Paul Murray.

The club have moved to sort out the drainage issues at Dens Park with extensive work on the surface and underlying issues beginning as soon as last season ended.

Earlier this week photos emerged of the progress so far with new head groundsman Paul Murray hoping to get grass seed down by the end of next week.

The Dark Blues are confident the work done will ensure there is no repeat of last season’s issues.

Other outcomes

There are two further outcomes from SPFL hearings concerning Dundee still to emerge.

St Johnstone want the Dark Blues to cover their costs for getting McDiarmid Park ready as a back-up option if Dens Park was not fit to host the Rangers match at the third attempt.

Courier Sport understands that fee stands at £15,000.

And the Ibrox club want Dundee to foot the bill for their hotel stay and travel expenses for the first postponed fixture.

