Dramatic photos show progress in Dundee pitch fix

The Dens Park surface is undergoing major work to avoid a repeat of last season's issues.

By George Cran
Dundee's Dens Park pitch undergoing major work to fix drainage issues. Image: Paul Murray.
Dundee’s major work on fixing their troublesome pitch has been “productive” with dramatic images showing the ongoing turf turmoil at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues are ploughing a sizeable six-figure sum into the surface after seeing five matches postponed last season.

The pitch was unable to withstand heavy rain as a waterlogged surface, pitch inspections and online jokes at the club’s expense became commonplace.

Dundee have had to dig below the undersoil heating. Image: Paul Murray
Courier Sport revealed in early May what the club planned to do to avoid a similar issue which would trigger a suspended fine handed down by the SPFL.

The Dark Blues have since appealed against that fine.

Work under way

Work began immediately after the final home game of the season with diggers waiting outside Dens Park as the Dark Blues played Kilmarnock.

Dundee’s new head groundsman Paul Murray posted an update on LinkedIn on Sunday outlining the progress so far.

In it he said the work was approaching the point where they’d see the “end is in sight”.

Murray posted: “A productive first week of drainage at Dens.

“Twenty-seven gravel piped lateral drains installed and backfilled, ready for rootzone this morning (Sunday).

“Koro Top Drain to begin on Monday with another 70 sand channels running the length of the pitch.

Work going on across the Dens Park pitch. Image: Paul Murray.
“Looking forward to this as it will start to show us the end is in sight.

“Seed in the ground by the end of next week is the aim.”

The Dark Blues season kicks off on July 13 away to Bonnyrigg Rose in the Premier Sports Cup.

Work begins across the pitch. Image: Paul Murray
Their first home game, however, isn’t until Tuesday, July 23, when Annan Athletic visit.

That leaves 50 days or just over seven weeks to get the surface ready to go.

