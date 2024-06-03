5 unsung hero St Johnstone frontmen as Uche Ikpeazu becomes latest Saints striking recruit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

5 unsung hero St Johnstone frontmen as Uche Ikpeazu becomes latest Saints striking recruit

Perth fans appreciate an attacker who contributes more than goals.

Gregory Tade, Andy Brannigan and Cillian Sheridan were all 'team first' strikers for St Johnstone.
Gregory Tade, Andy Brannigan and Cillian Sheridan were all 'team first' strikers for St Johnstone. Images: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

Uche Ikpeazu has played for some big clubs, commanded a seven-figure transfer fee and enjoyed a long career in professional football so far.

St Johnstone’s first summer signing has never had the word ‘prolific’ attached to ‘striker’ wherever he has played.

A total of 22 goals over two seasons with Cambridge United was his most productive spell.

He scored 10 for Hearts over a similar period and one for Port Vale last season.

But Craig Levein is one of many managers to appreciate the other attributes Ikpeazu lends to a team, with his ability to bring the best out in others and using his physical assets to good effect.

And at Hearts, the better the opposition, the better he played.

Edinburgh derbies, a Scottish Cup semi-final and goals against top six teams in the league were proof of that.

With Adama Sidibeh, Nicky Clark, Benji Kimpioka and Stevie May other options to play alongside Ikpeazu, the logic of recruiting the 29-year-old is clear.

Goals will be a bonus – it’s what he brings to the collective that is the real attraction.

Ikpeazu clearly feels Levein is the right manager for him and St Johnstone could well be the right club.

Their supporters know, and appreciate, a selfless centre-forward when they see one.

Courier Sport picks out five of them.

Andy Brannigan

When your time at the club coincides with the most famous player to have pulled on St Johnstone colours, Ally McCoist, and the all-time top goal-scorer at the peak of his powers, John Brogan, it’s going to be hard to stand out as a centre-forward.

But Brannigan wrote his name in the history books with an equaliser against Alloa that clinched promotion to the top-flight for Alex Rennie’s 1982/83 side.

Andy Brannigan in his St Johnstone FC kit.
Andy Brannigan. Image: SNS.

In five full seasons with Saints, he never hit double figures but Brogan summed up Brannigan as a player in the ‘Great Saints’ book.

“There was nothing fancy about Andy,” he said. “But I can’t praise him highly enough.

“He would put in a shift every time. He would challenge and get in defenders’ faces and did a lot on my behalf. He gave his all for the club in every game and we all really appreciated his efforts.”

Grant Jenkins

As with Brannigan, Jenkins was a Perthshire boy.

He played for Crieff Earngrove amateurs and Jeanfield Swifts juniors but was deep into his career by the time Saints eventually signed him for £7,000 from Dunfermline in January 1988.

The description of Jenkins in the Perthshire Advertiser on his arrival read: “Not the prettiest stylist in the game, Jenkins’ gangling runs and awkward movement have posed defenders problems in the past and Muirton fans will be hoping that is going to continue in the future.”

Grant Jenkins battles with Richard Gough in the 1989 Scottish Cup semi-final replay.
Grant Jenkins battles with Richard Gough in the 1989 Scottish Cup semi-final replay. Image: SNS.

Stevie Maskrey and Willie Watters were the main goal-scorers as Alex Totten’s team secured promotion from the third tier of Scottish football back to the second but Jenkins, with just one to his name in the run-in (on his debut), did a lot of their dirty work.

A regular in 1988/89 (and the last Saints player to score at Muirton Park), his final tally was 13 goals in 76 matches.

Cillian Sheridan

The Irishman’s one-season partnership with Fran Sandaza helped get Saints back into Europe under Derek McInnes and then Steve Lomas.

The headline-grabbing half of the McDiarmid Park SAS was undoubtedly the Spaniard, who scored 18 goals and was signed by Rangers at the end of the campaign.

Cillian Sheridan in action for St Johnstone against Celtic
Cillian Sheridan in action for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Sheridan only got five.

Four of those were in the league and they all came within the space of a week between the end of September and the start of October.

Speak to the duo’s team-mates, though, and they’ll tell you that Sheridan contributed just as much to a successful season as Sandaza.

Gregory Tade

The signing from Inverness Caledonian Thistle was effectively Sheridan’s replacement and produced the same goals return in the top flight – four.

He played 41 times and Saints qualified for Europe again (by finishing third in the table).

So he was doing something right.

Gregory Tade and his team-mates celebrate a goal for St Johnstone against Kilmarnock.
Gregory Tade celebrates a goal for St Johnstone against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

Rowan Vine and Steven MacLean were the chief beneficiaries of Tade’s power and pace.

Also like Sheridan, Tade was a bit of a football nomad and his next stop was Romania.

Chris Kane

The personification of a ‘team first’ player, Kane’s worth to the Saints cause was always evident to Tommy Wright even when others outside the club questioned it.

He developed into one of the best practitioners of hold-up play and drawing fouls in the Premiership.

Chris Kane shields the ball from a defender while playing for Saints
Chris Kane was a master at getting St Johnstone up the pitch. Image: SNS.

If he wasn’t scoring goals, he usually made sure others were.

The contribution to the cup double campaign is the stuff of club legend.

More from St Johnstone FC

Sven Sprangler.
St Johnstone midfielder Sven Sprangler 'so ready' for next season after signing new contract
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson.
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson repaid Craig Levein's 'trust' and earns a new contract…
Simon Murray was in red hot form for Ross County last season. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Simon Murray age critics on both sides of Dundee divide fail to…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein will take his team north for pre-season friendlies.
St Johnstone confirm Premier Sports Cup dates AND pre-season friendlies
St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh.
St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh describes Gambia call-up as a 'dream'
Andy Considine and Tony Gallacher are leaving St Johnstone.
St Johnstone reveal 8 players leaving as talks continue with further out-of-contract men
St Johnstone have signed Uche Ikpeazu.
Uche Ikpeazu and Craig Levein delighted to be linking up again at St Johnstone…
Adama Sidibeh has been a huge success with St Johnstone.
St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh gets Gambia World Cup call-up, with no substance to…
The Premier Sports Cup, pictured at Hampden Park, is about to be fought for once again. Image: SNS
Dundee United, Dundee, St Johnstone, Raith Rovers and Dunfermline learn Premier Sports Cup fate…
3
Andy Considine has thanked St Johnstone on an Instagram post.
St Johnstone team-mates pay tribute to Andy Considine after social media announcement

Conversation