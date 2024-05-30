Uche Ikpeazu and Craig Levein delighted to be linking up again at St Johnstone after ex-Hearts striker signs two-year deal

St Johnstone have signed Uche Ikpeazu on a two-year deal.

And the former Hearts striker is delighted to be linking up again with old manager Craig Levein, who brought out the best of him in his last spell in Scottish football.

“I’m excited,” said the 29-year-old, whose move from Port Vale is subject to international clearance.

“I can focus on this new journey and challenge back here in Scotland. I’m looking forward to imposing myself on the league.

“The supporters might know me from my time in the Scottish Premiership before. I’m a more mature player now and want to exceed my own expectations.

“It was a no-brainer for me. I have worked with the gaffer before and I’m ready to help the team. I want to show my quality and talent.”

Ikpeazu – who has played for Wycombe Wanderers, Middlesbrough, Cardiff City, Konyaspor in Turkey and, most recently, Port Vale in League One since leaving Hearts – added: “Having a full pre-season is going to be very important.

“That is massive for me because, the last couple of years, I haven’t had that.

“I’m hungry, determined, focused and can’t wait to see everyone at McDiarmid Park. I know where I’m at and I can really get the head down and build forward.”

Fast start in the transfer market

Saints made a slow start to their transfer business last summer and Levein believes it is important that the club have been able to get their first signing completed quickly this time around.

“I’m really pleased to get Uche in,” the McDiarmid Park boss told Saints TV. “And to get him in so early.

“I know exactly what he is capable of from his previous time spent in Scottish football.

“He is a real handful in the forward department and is a top professional too. I’m sure he will be a great asset for the team and for our other strikers at the club.

“Uche will be keeping himself ticking over until we return for pre-season and then we look forward to getting started with him fully.”