St Johnstone to face Aberdeen without recognised left-back as manager ponders ‘options’

St Johnstone will be without a recognised left-back for Saturday’s test at Aberdeen after Andre Raymond was ruled out.

The Trinidad & Tobago international has joined Barry Douglas on the sidelines after suffering a foot injury against Rangers in last Sunday’s 1-0 defeat.

Raymond soldiered through pain for the entire second half and hoped to gradually recover in time for Pittodrie.

However, the 24-year-old will now have the damage monitored with a view to ensuring he’s available for the hectic festive schedule.

Boss Simo Valakari reported: “Unfortunately Andre is out; he hasn’t trained all week.

“He played through it last week and got stitched at half-time, which shows how big a heart he’s got.

“We need to let it settle down, see if there’s any more damage and see how he is.

“We have a lot of games coming up so hopefully he will be okay soon.

“That means we will have to think of other options and concentrate on who we have for Aberdeen.

“We will find a solution for that position. Kyle Cameron played there against St Mirren.

“David Keltjens has played there before, we can move Drey Wright to the other side. Or we might go back three with wing-backs – we have options.”

Aberdeen’s 2-1 win in Perth back in August marked the start of a stunning streak of Premiership results under new manager Jimmy Thelin.

The Dons won 10 and drew one of their first 11, only dropping points at Celtic.

They’ve been stalled by defeat at St Mirren and at home to Celtic plus draws against Hibs and Hearts.

However, Valakari admits the Swedish coach’s work is an inspiration to him.

He said: “Jimmy Thelin is doing a fantastic job. Seeing what he’s done there, taking Aberdeen up to challenge Celtic for the title isn’t easy.

“How they’ve competed so far is a huge credit to him and to their club.

“They show what is possible when you do things right, do them your way and get everyone pushing behind you.

“Scottish football isn’t an easy league. But he’s shown, even in a short space of time, you can take big steps.

“I have found it fascinating to watch. It gives me motivation because it shows what you can do.

“It will be difficult for us going there and I’ve told the players our concentration has to be perfect.

“Because if you think for a moment you’re okay, that’s when Aberdeen will punish you.”