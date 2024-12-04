St Johnstone face new injury fear for Aberdeen trip as star’s stitches v Rangers revealed

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakri has revealed a potential injury headache ahead of Saturday’s trip to Aberdeen.

Valakari bolstered his left back numbers with the addition of free agent Barry Douglas in October.

Douglas was drafted straight into the side after Andre Raymond picked up a hamstring injury.

However, the new recruit, who had not played competitive football this season until joining Saints, picked up a knock on his third appearance, against Motherwell.

Raymond returned to the side for the win over Kilmarnock and has impressed with his athleticism and determination.

However, asked about how the squad is looking in the aftermath of Sunday’s loss to Rangers, Saints’ manager revealed the Trinidad and Tobago internationalist needed stitches at half-time.

That, along with Douglas’ ongoing recovery, means Valakari is unsure whether he will be able to call upon a natural left-back at Pittodrie.

He said: “Barry is still a couple of weeks away. There was a tear on his calf.

“That has been four weeks now, so he is starting to run again. He just needed some rest.

“He had not played a lot of football before he joined us, but we needed him to play because Andre, at that time, was out.

“The rest… Andre got a knock on his foot. There was a big hole that needed stitches at half-time.

“He got through the game, but was unable to train on Wednesday, so we will need to see how he is at the end of the week.”