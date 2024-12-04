St Johnstone face new injury fear for Aberdeen trip as star’s stitches v Rangers revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone face new injury fear for Aberdeen trip as star’s stitches v Rangers revealed

Simo Valakari discussed his side's recovery from their weekend clash with the Gers.

By Sean Hamilton
Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari. Image: SNS

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakri has revealed a potential injury headache ahead of Saturday’s trip to Aberdeen.

Valakari bolstered his left back numbers with the addition of free agent Barry Douglas in October.

Douglas was drafted straight into the side after Andre Raymond picked up a hamstring injury.

However, the new recruit, who had not played competitive football this season until joining Saints, picked up a knock on his third appearance, against Motherwell.

Raymond returned to the side for the win over Kilmarnock and has impressed with his athleticism and determination.

Andre Raymond (right) slides in to tackle Rangers’ Hamza Igamane. Image: SNS

However, asked about how the squad is looking in the aftermath of Sunday’s loss to Rangers, Saints’ manager revealed the Trinidad and Tobago internationalist needed stitches at half-time.

That, along with Douglas’ ongoing recovery, means Valakari is unsure whether he will be able to call upon a natural left-back at Pittodrie.

He said: “Barry is still a couple of weeks away. There was a tear on his calf. 

“That has been four weeks now, so he is starting to run again. He just needed some rest.

“He had not played a lot of football before he joined us, but we needed him to play because Andre, at that time, was out.

“The rest… Andre got a knock on his foot. There was a big hole that needed stitches at half-time.

He got through the game, but was unable to train on Wednesday, so we will need to see how he is at the end of the week.”

