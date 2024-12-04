Lyall Cameron ‘stepping up to the plate’ for Dundee says Tony Docherty after big Motherwell win as he provides injury update on Billy Koumetio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Lyall Cameron ‘stepping up to the plate’ for Dundee says Tony Docherty after big Motherwell win as he provides injury update on Billy Koumetio

The Dark Blues boss hailed 'a good night' after his side defeated the Steelmen 4-1 at Dens Park to move up to fifth.

By George Cran
Lyall Cameron thanks skipper Simon Murray after making it 4-1 to Dundee against Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Lyall Cameron thanks skipper Simon Murray after making it 4-1 to Dundee against Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Tony Docherty hailed an “all-round top performance” as Dundee’s third home win on the spin saw the Dee roar into fifth place.

The Dark Blues saw off Motherwell 4-1 on a sodden Dens Park pitch thanks to three second-half goals in seven minutes.

Lyall Cameron and Seun Adewumi proved too much for the Steelmen.

Adewumi opened the scoring with a superb individual effort while Cameron finished it with a quickfire double as the Dark Blues struck three times in seven second-half minutes.

Seun Adewumi and Lyall Cameron were too good for Motherwell. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Seun Adewumi and Lyall Cameron were too good for Motherwell. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Scott Tiffoney grabbed the first of those with a swift breakaway that drew plenty of complaints from the away dugout.

That was after Apostolos Stamatelopoulos had levelled matters in the first half, beating Jon McCracken at the second attempt.

Cameron ‘stepping up’

Docherty was delighted with the performance of Cameron in particular.

“We’ve lost experienced players, including Luke McCowan, and we’ve needed players to step up to the plate,” the Dundee boss said.

“Lyall is certainly doing that, he’s taken real responsibility and he’s proving his worth.

“He’s got ability to take a breath and make the right decision.

“He’s done it again.

Cameron leaves Motherwell behind. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Cameron leaves Motherwell behind. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“I’m delighted to be working with someone that is improving and developing, who works really hard at his game.

“That’s my message to the players, as good as it was tonight, there are still areas for improvement.

“I was really pleased with the performance.

“We had a fantastic opening goal from Seun Adewumi, who is really getting up to speed now.

Seun Adewumi opened the scoring with a superb goal. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Seun Adewumi opened the scoring with a superb goal. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“We gave away a cheap goal to let them back in.

“At half-time we settled them down and asked them to be really brave in possession.

“I think we came out worthy winners. Another 4-1 victory at home and I’m delighted for the fans, it was a good night for Dundee tonight.”

Adewumi arrow

All eyes were on the choice in goal after Jon McCracken’s impressive show at Kilmarnock and the return of Trevor Carson.

McCracken’s weekend performance earned him the nod as Carson took a place on the bench.

Also on the bench were Fin Robertson and Seb Palmer-Houlden with Scott Tiffoney and Seun Adewumi coming in, the latter after his own impactful display at Rugby Park.

A tweak of formation saw a disjointed start from the hosts with Motherwell enjoying the better of the opening salvos.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty and Motherwell counterpart Stuart Kettlewell. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty and Motherwell counterpart Stuart Kettlewell. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

That was until the clock ticked onto 14 minutes and Tiffoney fed the fleet-footed Adewumi on the left wing.

The Austrian cut inside his man and curled a fine finish into the far top corner for his second goal of the season.

The lead only lasted five minutes, however, as Stamatelopoulos made it 1-1.

Motherwell equalise through Stamatolopoulos. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Motherwell equalise through Stamatolopoulos. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

McCracken did his best with a brilliant save, only for the rebound to land at the feet of the Australian for an easy equaliser.

The Dee keeper was continued his fine form from the weekend, pulling off a string of impressive saves.

Quickfire Cameron

The second half started as sluggishly as the first for the home side with Harry Paton sending a good chance wide from close range.

Docherty was planning changes only for his side to break away and re-take the lead.

A clearance from a Motherwell corner set their speedsters away with Tiffoney keeping his cool to slot the ball into the far corner.

The Steelmen were not happy with it, though. Kofi Balmer was down in the Dundee box when the ball hit the net and they felt the game should have been stopped.

Scott Tiffoney made it 2-1 in controversial fashion. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Scott Tiffoney made it 2-1 in controversial fashion. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Stuart Kettlewell would earn a caution for protesting. Post-match he argued the Steelmen should have had a penalty for the challenge on Balmer.

The Dundee subs sat down again and the boys on the pitch made hay with Lyall Cameron notching a quickfire double on 63 and 67 minutes.

The first came courtesy of a deflection deceiving Oxborough as he found the net from 20 yards.

Cameron’s second came thanks to the endeavour of his captain. Simon Murray besting Balmer before laying the ball back to his team-mate.

That would be Murray’s last act before heading off, finishing the match with two assists.

Cameron now has seven goals this season. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Cameron now has seven goals this season as he helped Dundee beat Motherwell 4-1. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Dundee saw out the comfortable scoreline pretty comfortably with the three points moving them up to fifth in the Premiership, leapfrogging Motherwell.

While it was the first time since 2002 under Ivano Bonetti that a Dundee side had won three home top-flight matches on the spin.

‘Bring it on’

Docherty added: “Someone told me it’s a record tonight, the first time Dundee have won three home games in a row since 2002.

“Hopefully that’s what this team will keep doing because I can see them improving and developing every day.

“If they continue to do that, bring it on, they’ll continue to break more records.

“We’re now in the top six – the challenge is stay there.”

Koumetio

Billy Koumetio gets treatment
Billy Koumetio gets treatment. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Dundee lost central defender Koumetio to a head knock after a nasty clash with Motherwell attacker Moses Ebiye

Sean Kelly came on in his place, making his Dundee debut.

“He’s OK. He wasn’t knocked out or concussed or anything,” Docherty said of Koumetio.

“He’s fine.

“It was a good performance again from him tonight. He’s just turned 22 and he’s a young player learning his way, he’s improving.”

Teams

Dundee (3-4-3): McCracken, Astley, Koumetio (Kelly 85), Portales, Mulligan, Tiffoney (F Robertson 69), Sylla, McGhee, Cameron, Adewumi (Vetro 90), Murray (Palmer-Houlden 69).

Subs not used: Sharp, Carson, Ingram, Main, Braybrooke.

Motherwell (3-5-2): Oxborough, Seddon, Gordon, Balmer, Paton (Halliday 69), Stamatelopoulos (Ebiye 69), Casey, Wilson, Miller, Watt (Maswanhise 75), Tavares (Kaleta 69).

Subs not used: Hegyi, Zdravkovski, Nicholson, Blaney, Koutroumbis.

Referee: John Beaton

Attendance: 5,381

More from Dundee FC

Seun Adewumi
Seun Adewumi lifts lid on family Christmas plan as Dundee teen's nearest and dearest…
Dundee's Tony Docherty in front of the mics at a press conference
Dundee receive double fitness boost for Motherwell clash as Tony Docherty reacts to Scottish…
Dundee united boss Jim Goodwin at St Andrews
Jim Goodwin reacts to blockbuster Scottish Cup draw as Dundee United boss ponders 'new…
Dundee goalkeepers Jon McCracken and Trevor Carson.
Dundee's battle of the goalkeepers: Who gets the gloves for the big midweek clash?
Jort van der Sande put in a tireless shift for Dundee United
Scottish Cup delivers stunning Dundee derby draw, St Johnstone face familiar foes and Fife…
2
Dundee celebrate at Kilmarnock. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Key factor shows Dundee are starting to click ahead of pivotal Motherwell…
Lyall Cameron
Lyall Cameron reveals Dundee season target as he plots Motherwell repeat show
Jon McCracken denies Bobby Wales a last-gasp winner. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
3 Dundee talking points from Kilmarnock draw as Jon McCracken steps up at Rugby…
Dundee drew at Kilmarnock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty picks out key impact from the bench in Kilmarnock draw…
7
Fin Robertson
Dundee star Fin Robertson discusses hospital trip for 'freak' Aberdeen injury and reveals new…

Conversation