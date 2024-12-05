Fife pensioner upskirted six teenage girls in Dunfermline Tesco in one day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife pensioner upskirted six teenage girls in Dunfermline Tesco in one day

Bruce Clark, 77, committed the disturbing crimes at the supermarket last month.

By Jamie McKenzie
Bruce Clark
Bruce Clark will be sentenced later.

A Fife pensioner upskirted six teenage girls in a Fife Tesco in a single day.

Bruce Clark, 77, of Limekilns, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to five voyeurism offences  – one involving two girls – which took place at the Winterthur Lane store in Dunfermline on November 5 this year.

His six victims were aged between 14 and 16 years old.

Married Clark was put on the sex offenders register.

He admitted operating equipment beneath the girls’ clothing by using a mobile phone to take or attempt to take videos of their bottoms and underwear without their knowledge.

The charges say he operated the equipment with the intention of enabling himself or another person to observe their genitals, buttocks or underwear.

It is a contravention of Section 9 of the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.

Not guilty of further charges

Clark had originally faced two more charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by following and videoing three other females at the same Tesco on previous days but prosecutors accepted not guilty pleas to those.

One charge had alleged he followed behind two females in school uniform and used his mobile phone to take videos of them without their knowledge on November 4.

He had also been accused of following a lone female customer and using his phone to take videos of her without her knowledge on October 24.

In both cases, court papers say the identities of these females are unknown to the prosecutor.

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett said Clark lives with his wife and has been subject to undertaking conditions to not have a device capable of audio or visual recording in public.

The solicitor asked for bail pending background reports before sentencing.

Sheriff Susan Duff deferred until January 15 and granted bail, with a special condition not to have any mobile or electronic device capable of audio or visual recording in a public place.

A full narrative of events is expected at the next hearing, when the period of time he will spend subject to registration will also be determined.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

