Fife pensioner upskirted six teenage girls in Dunfermline Tesco in one day

A Fife pensioner upskirted six teenage girls in a Fife Tesco in a single day.

Bruce Clark, 77, of Limekilns, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to five voyeurism offences – one involving two girls – which took place at the Winterthur Lane store in Dunfermline on November 5 this year.

His six victims were aged between 14 and 16 years old.

Married Clark was put on the sex offenders register.

He admitted operating equipment beneath the girls’ clothing by using a mobile phone to take or attempt to take videos of their bottoms and underwear without their knowledge.

The charges say he operated the equipment with the intention of enabling himself or another person to observe their genitals, buttocks or underwear.

It is a contravention of Section 9 of the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.

Not guilty of further charges

Clark had originally faced two more charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by following and videoing three other females at the same Tesco on previous days but prosecutors accepted not guilty pleas to those.

One charge had alleged he followed behind two females in school uniform and used his mobile phone to take videos of them without their knowledge on November 4.

He had also been accused of following a lone female customer and using his phone to take videos of her without her knowledge on October 24.

In both cases, court papers say the identities of these females are unknown to the prosecutor.

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett said Clark lives with his wife and has been subject to undertaking conditions to not have a device capable of audio or visual recording in public.

The solicitor asked for bail pending background reports before sentencing.

Sheriff Susan Duff deferred until January 15 and granted bail, with a special condition not to have any mobile or electronic device capable of audio or visual recording in a public place.

A full narrative of events is expected at the next hearing, when the period of time he will spend subject to registration will also be determined.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.