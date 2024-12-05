Edwyn Collins: Journey from Dundee to A Girl Like You and beyond

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

Edwyn Collins: Journey from Dundee to A Girl Like You and beyond

Edwyn Collins grew up in Stobswell in the 1960s and 1970s and has always been proud of his Dundee roots. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Shoppers look on as Edwyn Collins sits down with a guitar to perform at Our Price in Dundee in 1990.
Edwyn Collins performing at Our Price in Dundee in 1990. Image: DC Thomson.

After Orange Juice it was champagne at last for Edwyn Collins when A Girl Like You was released on December 5 1994.

The song was a global hit.

The former Morgan Academy pupil graduated to the big time.

Collins attributed his love of music to the years he spent growing up in Dundee, in a forgotten interview with the Evening Telegraph in March 1983.

He was six when the family moved to Bingham Terrace from Edinburgh, after his father got a job as a lecturer at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art.

Collins took up violin at Morgan Academy

Collins went to the old Demonstration School in Park Place.

From there he moved to Morgan Academy.

He didn’t particularly enjoy it.

A Morgan Academy sign at the front of the Dundee school in 1979, with 'Home Sweet Home' papered over it
Home sweet home? Morgan Academy in 1972. Image: DC Thomson.

“I got a name as a troublemaker for ripping another boy’s jacket,” said Collins.

“The tag seemed to stick with me but it was a big mistake, really.

“However, it was here that I first started getting interested in music.

“I took up the violin at the age of 12, but it was a mate at school who got me interested in modern music.

“Paul Quinn took me to concerts at the Caird Hall, got all the music papers every week, and started me listening to David Bowie and Roxy Music.”

The first concert he attended was Sparks at the Caird Hall in November 1974.

Shortly after this he started writing songs of his own.

Orange Juice name was chosen in 1979

Collins moved to Glasgow in his mid-teens when his parents separated.

He formed his first band, Nu-Sonics, when he was 17.

They later changed their name to Orange Juice in 1979.

Edwyn Collins with the three other members of Orange Juice in 1983.
Edwyn Collins with Orange Juice in 1983. Image: Supplied.

Collins also co-founded the Postcard Records label which went on to sign Aztec Camera and became synonymous with early 1980s Scottish music.

Orange Juice signed to Polydor Records in 1981.

Debut album You Can’t Hide Your Love Forever was released in February 1982.

Rip It Up followed in November 1982.

The title track was an absolute gem.

It reached the Top 10.

Orange Juice appeared on Top of the Pops.

Dundee University appearance in 1984

Texas Fever was released in March 1984, accompanied by personnel changes.

It was critically acclaimed.

Collins was determined to perform in Dundee to promote the six-track mini-album.

The eight-date tour included a performance at Dundee University in May 1984.

Tickets were £3.50 and £4.

the four members of Orange Juice pose for a pic
Orange Juice broke up in January 1985. Image: Supplied.

The Orange Juice was the third studio album released in November 1984.

Collins then decided it was time for the band to disband.

The group gave its last performance at London’s Brixton Academy in January 1985.

Rock And Roll (I Gave You The Best Years Of My Life) was the final song.

Then they hung up their check shirts.

Trying to get a solo deal proved difficult

Collins resurfaced as a solo act in 1986.

He played sporadically throughout the year.

Collins released his first two solo singles in 1987.

The words came quickly for Don’t Shilly Shally and My Beloved Girl.

He tried to win a deal with a major recording company but that didn’t work out.

He signed with the German label Werk in 1988 and subsequently Demon Records.

The sleeve for the Edywn Collins single Don't Shilly Shally, which has the Dundee singer looking at the camera and holding a guitar
The Don’t Shilly Shally single came out in 1987. Image: Supplied.

Collins recorded his first album at White House Studios in Cologne in February 1989 with help from Dennis Bovell, Dave Ruffy, Roddy Frame and Steve Skinner.

“I’ve spent the last two years trying to win a deal with a major recording company but it hasn’t worked out,” he said.

“I’ve had to be really philosophical about it all and come to terms with the fact that it’s bound to be different to the lifestyle I had with Orange Juice.

“The record is an emotional mess – a reflection of my traumas.

“It’s probably fair to say I’ve been bordering on a nervous breakdown and turning into a gibbering wreck but the album isn’t just about my angst.

“There’s a fair bit of happiness in there.

“It’s probably best described as cynical optimism, hence the title: Hope and Despair.”

Making headlines at Morgan Academy

Hope and Despair was hailed a classic which became a significant commercial success and featured highly in the critics’ end-of-year best albums lists.

The album was supported by a series of concerts and UK and European tour.

But he never forgot his roots.

Collins was interviewed by Morgan Academy pupils for a special commemorative edition of the school magazine which was published in June 1990.

The magazine was celebrating the school’s centenary.

Hellbent on Compromise was his second Demon Records album.

It was released in October 1990.

The album featured some beautiful songs including You Poor Deluded Fool, It Might As Well Be You and My Girl Has Gone by Smokey Robinson.

It closed with a cover version of Willie Nelson’s Time Of The Preacher.

Edwyn Collins with a guitar performing at Our Price in Dundee in 1990
Edwyn Collins performing at Our Price in 1990. Image: DC Thomson.

He returned to Dundee in November 1990.

Collins performed at Our Price in Murraygate as part of a tour of record shops.

He signed copies of the new album before performing a short acoustic set which included the Orange Juice songs Felicity and What Presence?!

A Girl Like You was a hit at the second time of asking

The album struggled commercially.

Demon and Collins then parted ways.

Collins built his own studio where he recorded Gorgeous George.

The Sex Pistols drummer Paul Cook also performed on the recording.

The album arrived on shelves in July 1994 and initially met with muted reviews.

A Girl Like You was released as a single on December 5 1994.

The song only got to number 42 in the UK singles chart but the distinctive riff and seductive lyrics resonated with audiences elsewhere in Europe.

The single was brought out again in June 1995.

A Girl Like You struck gold at the second time of asking.

The single would peak at Number 4 to become the biggest hit of his career, before appearing on the soundtrack for the movie Empire Records.

“I kind of expected success with A Girl Like You,” he said.

“Because it was a re-release we had everything planned.

“But then I realised that I’d spawned a monster and it was out of my control.”

Edwyn Collins suffered a double stroke

A Girl Like You sold two million copies.

It became the most played song that year and won the singer two Brit award nominations.

He returned to the pop charts in 1997.

The Magic Piper (Of Love) reached Number 32.

a younger Edywn Collins smiles for the camera
Edwyn Collins became a household name again in the 1990s. Image: PA.

The single was taken from his fourth solo album, I’m Not Following You.

In 1999, he created and starred in Channel 4 sitcom West Heath Yard, which featured cameo performances from Jarvis Cocker, Natalie Imbruglia and Alan McGee.

He was also a highly successful producer at his London studio.

Fifth solo album Doctor Syntax was released in 2002.

His life changed with dramatic consequences in February 2005.

He suffered two catastrophic strokes after complaining of feeling unwell.

Collins needed emergency surgery and even beat a hospital superbug infection.

Edwyn Collins and Grace Maxwell stand side by side
Edwyn Collins and Grace Maxwell on the road to recovery. Image: PA.

His wife Grace and son William were instrumental in aiding his recovery.

He learned how to walk, speak, read and write again.

Against the odds, his voice was still all there.

New album marked singer’s miraculous recovery

He released his sixth solo album, Home Again, in September 2007.

Losing Sleep followed in September 2010 and Understated in March 2013.

He did a Q&A at Dundee Contemporary Arts in January 2015 following the screening of a documentary about his recovery and return to the stage.

Ninth solo album Badbea was released in March 2019.

Edwyn Collins on stage at Beat Generator in 2019. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Collins performed a special hometown gig in Dundee at Beat Generator to promote the album, which was his first since moving to Helmsdale on the Sutherland coast.

It was his grandfather’s old home.

Collins used to enjoy going there on holiday in the summer while growing up in Dundee.

And his return to the property marked a circular moment in a life that has had more than a few twists and turns.

Conversation