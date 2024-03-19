DCA turns 25: A look back at history of iconic Dundee arts centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
DCA turns 25: A look back at history of iconic Dundee arts centre

The former Nethergate garage was gone but the DCA would soon be off and running. Graeme Strachan reports.
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
A sketch of the proposed DCA in 1996.
A sketch of the proposed DCA in 1996. Image: Supplied.

Forgotten sketches show how plans were made to turn a derelict garage into Dundee Contemporary Arts.

Nethergate Garage was owned by George McLean and offered used cars alongside services like “high pressure greasing, washing and valeting”.

The showroom and yard beside St Andrew’s Cathedral was taken over by Tayford Motors and remained in operation until 1978.

It was left to the mercy of decay.

Planning applications were lodged with Dundee District Council to redevelop the site with a mix of uses including offices and a nightclub in 1986 and 1987.

All were thrown out for one reason or another.

The former garage became used by skateboarders and BMX riders.

Nethergate Garage was a decaying site in 1990.
Nethergate Garage was a decaying site in 1990. Image: DC Thomson.

John Buultjens spent his teenage years riding over make-shift ramps at the derelict site on a journey to becoming the face of the most famous BMX brand on the planet.

His rags to riches story would mirror the fall and rise of the building that would become DCA.

Where “high-pressure greasing” was replaced by grease paint and cars were replaced by stars.

The garage was gone but the DCA would soon be off and running.

History of DCA project

The project started life in November 1994 with a price tag of £1 million.

Labour administration leader Kate Maclean said the demand for such a centre was one of the key issues identified during consultation on an arts strategy for Dundee.

It was envisaged as part of an “arts and recreation quarter” with the nearby university, art college and Dundee Rep Theatre.

The former garage was being used by BMX riders.
The former garage was being used by BMX riders. Image: DC Thomson.

She said the centre would seek to attract to Dundee the kind of prestigious exhibitions which go to Glasgow and Edinburgh.

There was plenty of gnashing of teeth.

Tory group leader Neil Powrie said his group believed there was no real need or demand for any new arts centre in Dundee.

“The ability of the Labour councillors to concoct a never ending scheme of grandiose white elephants never ceases to amaze me,” he said.

“This is an election stunt promising cream cakes with council tax payers having to pay.”

The Nethergate Garage in 1995.
The Nethergate Garage in 1995. Image: DC Thomson.

The cost of construction had risen to £8m when approval was granted for the project in June 1996 following a vote supported by Labour and the SNP.

Some £500,000 would be contributed by the council to the capital costs with the rest of the funding coming from external sources.

With the city council, an independent board of trustees and academics on board, it set a tone of partnership that would be copied by many projects to come.

A competition was launched seeking an architect to design the arts centre.

The building would include two galleries, two cinemas, a printmaking workshop, research centre, activity room, shop, public meeting room and a café bar.

Some designs were well over budget

A striking design by Edinburgh-based Richard Murphy which “stuck to the design brief rigidly” was selected from eight entries by a panel of judges.

“It is a tricky site with a very narrow frontage but we have tried to draw people into the building using light,” said Mr Murphy.

The design sketch of how the DCA could look that won the competition.
The design by Richard Murphy won the day in 1996 and shows part of the DCA’s history. Image: Supplied.

Some architects who entered the competition were disqualified because they “let their imagination run riot” with designs “well over budget”.

The rejected entries were consigned to the dustbin of architectural history.

The project was able to get off the ground thanks to a massive cash injection of £5.4m from the Scottish Arts Council in October 1996.

Further funding came from Scottish Enterprise Tayside, the University of Dundee and the European Regional Development Fund.

The sketch of how the DCA would look which was submitted. Image: Supplied.

Mr Murphy said the former garage was an eyesore but was in the South Tay Street conservation area and had “historical walls” which were to be retained.

Building work started in March 1997.

Dundee firm Torith won the construction contract.

A fragment of the city walls was retained

Mr Murphy discussed the thinking behind the design which began life as a “doodle on a train to Shropshire”.

The Courier said: “The exterior marries the red brick of the existing warehouse with green walling panels of pre-patinated copper.

“At the rear, where the car park is located, a fragment of the former seawall is used, and there is also a fragment of the historic Dundee city wall at the entrance.

“For the visitor, the first impression is of light and space as the building opens up before them.

“Mr Murphy explained that the idea was to get as many people into the building as easily as possible, and, once they’re there, to interest them in the various activities that are going on.

A model from 1996 of how the DCA would look.
A model from 1996 of how the DCA would look. Image: DC Thomson.

“For example, someone leaning on the bar can catch a glimpse of what’s going in the cinema through narrow windows, and, in the larger of the two cinemas, a 230- seater, the public look south to the Tay before the screen comes across, giving them a view of the world outside before and after each film.

“The social space is the café bar at the corner of the L-shape, which opens onto a terrace and auditorium with a poet’s pulpit, for good measure.

“The public entering from the Nethergate go past the shop and progress to the galleries.

The DCA cinema under construction in 1999.
The cinema under construction in 1999. Image: DC Thomson.

“If they go down one level, they reach the café and can see the workings of the print studio, the Tay and the two cinemas.

“There are the ‘boffins in the basement’ where the university centre is housed.”

A bucket of ice and a ukulele

A George Wyllie event, A Bucket of Ice, was the DCA’s first artistic programme.

It took place on the terrace outside the unfinished building in December 1998.

It had not been an easy job getting it, since the pub which promised the ice had shut.

“Ice just seemed appropriate for Dundee,” he said, given the city’s link with whalers and the Discovery.

Pieces of ice were handed round to the watching crowd before he picked up a ukulele and sang two songs about stone and air.

It was clear life wouldn’t be dull at the DCA.

Scottish Secretary Donald Dewar with Mill of Mains primary pupil Erin Gallacher at the opening of the DCA.
Donald Dewar with Mill of Mains primary pupil Erin Gallacher at the opening. Image: DC Thomson.

Scottish Secretary Donald Dewar did the honours at the official opening on March 19, 1999, predicting DCA would boost the city’s economy.

“It’s a building full of excitement and interest which will intrigue and excite people the way an arts centre ought to be able to do,” he said.

“This is just one element in the social and cultural renaissance taking place in Dundee.”

The DCA in 1999.
The DCA in 1999. Image: DC Thomson.

Charles McKean, professor of Scottish Architectural History at Dundee University said DCA was “one of the best new buildings to be found anywhere in Europe”.

DCA became an overnight success

Total attendance in the first 12 months was 350,000.

That was more than the 100,000 predicted in the business plan before its opening.

A children’s masterclass taking place in 1999. Image: DC Thomson.

Scottish Arts Council chairman Magnus Linklater said: “The location and design of DCA, for which much of the credit must go to its architect Richard Murphy, means it has become an integral part of the fabric of Dundee city centre.”

It is often lauded as the project that kick-started Dundee’s regeneration.

