Families took Magic Steps to Murraygate when Clarks opened in Dundee in 1989

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

Families took Magic Steps to Murraygate when Clarks opened in Dundee in 1989

A Clarks store opened in the Murraygate in 1989 - with the company's stylish shoes becoming a 'treasured possession' for generations of Dundee shoppers. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Children being fitted for shoes in the Dundee shop in 1989.
Children being fitted for shoes in the Dundee shop in 1989. Image: DC Thomson.

Were you fitted for a pair of Magic Steps or Wallabee shoes with the famous Clarks foot gauge?

Clarks supplied independent stores and then started the Peter Lord chain.

Dundonians of a certain vintage will remember its distinctive yellow shop frontage.

The shoe shop stood at the corner of Murraygate and Commercial Street from 1974, and included the electronic foot gauge.

Some Clarks styles became a treasured possession.

Peter Lord sold Clarks Commandos in the 1970s, which were “action shoes for tough assignments” and had a small compass in the heel.

The shoes came in a mock ammunition box.

A comic strip promoted the range and followed the adventures of Kit Carter.

Kids loved them.

Shoes, music and TV…

The shoes played an important, if unlikely, role in Dundee music history.

The band Danny Wilson grew out of Clark’s Commandos, which was formed by Gary Clark and former classmate Ged Grimes when they left Dundee to seek fame and fortune in London.

The comic strip with the adventures of Kit and his chums.
The Clarks Commando strip with the adventures of Kit and his chums. Image: Retro Dundee.

Peter Lord was draped in Russian writing and doubled for a Moscow shoe shop in 1983 when the BBC TV film An Englishman Abroad was filmed in Dundee.

The film was directed by John Schlesinger and starred Alan Bates as Guy Burgess, Coral Browne and 007 Diamonds Are Forever bad guy Charles Gray.

The ultimate fairytale shoes arrived in the Murraygate in 1987.

It seemed that every girl in Dundee was going back to school wearing a pair of Clarks Magic Steps shoes with a secret key in the sole.

They cost £16.99.

Maybe you bought the Desert boot or the Wallabee?

Dedicated Clarks shops did not appear on British high streets until 1984.

Peter Lord was gone in 1989 with the move to bigger premises in the Murraygate and a name change to reflect the brand of shoes being sold.

More staff were employed.

Dundee Clarks opened next to Wimpy

Clarks first Dundee store opened with a promise to cover people’s footwear needs “from the time they’re in their prams for as long as they live”.

If your feet were cared for, you couldn’t go wrong.

Clarks advertised “an exciting range to suit all tastes and pockets”.

The shoe shop at 55 Murraygate was just along from Wimpy during the halcyon days of the famous Bender meaty frankfurter.

It was the largest Clarks shop in Scotland in 1989.

Footwear on display in Clarks shoe shop after opening in Dundee in 1989.
Clarks shoe shop after opening in 1989. Image: DC Thomson.

Opening offers included a children’s colouring competition and hundreds of pairs of women’s boots being substantially reduced in price.

Hats, balloons and badges were given away to young customers.

Summer stock arrived two months ahead of schedule to mark the opening.

These included the Clarks Bubbles range, which was extremely popular.

The store opened from Monday to Saturday, from 9am to 5.30pm.

They didn’t just sell shoes.

There was a range of handbags and a big selection of tights.

A Clarks advert showing two pairs of Wallabee shoes
The Wallabee has always been a popular shoe from Clarks. Image: Supplied.

Other accessories included clip-on shoe bows described as “an inexpensive way of getting two pairs of shoes, one plain and one fancy, for the price of one!”

For children, too, there was a range of character socks and character shoes stocked for “little fans of Postman Pat and similar heroes”.

All shoe sprays were “ozone-friendly”.

What was Dundee shop like back in 1989?

The through-the-keyhole power of an Evening Telegraph advertising feature described the “light, airy, welcoming air” of the new shop in 1989.

The Clarks’ house colours of grey and green were combined with white “to give an almost rural atmosphere, to make shopping a relaxing pleasure”.

Manager Brian McCulley said staff were encouraged to treat children as the customers and “not just as an accompaniment to adult customers”.

He said children on a repeat visit often asked for a favourite assistant by name.

“Children’s foot care is something we take very seriously in Clarks, and it’s not
unknown for our expert staff to discourage, or even politely turn away, a customer who insists on something quite unsuitable for a child’s foot,” he said.

“It’s no exaggeration to say that when a young child needs his or her first shoes, a good start to foot care – a Clarks start, dare we say – is absolutely vital for foot health throughout life.

“What we are in Clarks is a national chain, with all the advantages that implies, allied to a local, friendly, traditional level of service to the customer.”

Children’s safety was paramount at Clarks

What was it like walking through the entrance in 1989?

The ladies’ department was on the right and men’s range was on the left.

Why was the children’s department on the first floor?

Shoppers in the Murraygate in 1990 with Clarks alongside Wimpy.
The Murraygate in 1990 with Clarks alongside Wimpy. Image: DC Thomson.

“It is our policy, from a safety point of view, not to have children’s’ departments on the ground floor, as in many locations it would be only too easy for a child to rush straight out of the door into traffic, with possibly tragic consequences,” said Brian.

“I know the Murraygate is a pedestrian precinct, but that doesn’t mean there is never a vehicle there – and this is particularly true at the moment, with the amount of building and renovation work going on.”

It was a Mecca for shoe shoppers.

Britpop brought new customers to Clarks shoe shop in Dundee

The Wallabee reached kingpin footwear status in 1997 during the Britpop era with Richard Ashcroft and Liam Gallagher wearing a pair.

These were the shoes of Cool Britannia.

They prompted many a young man to rush to the Murraygate store to buy a pair.

James Walton with Diana Smith after winning a bike in a Clarks competition in 2001.
James Walton with Diana Smith after winning a bike in a Clarks competition in 2001. Image: DC Thomson.

Clarks was also known for doing its bit for charity.

It became a collection point for the area during the Blue Peter Shoe Biz appeal.

These shoes were recycled and used to buy essential items to help disadvantaged children in Malawi.

But as they say in business, nothing is forever.

People started to turn their back on the high street with the growth of internet shopping.

The lease expired in July 2023.

Whitfield Primary pupils handed over 300 pairs of shoes in 2006. Some are pictured putting shoes in a collection bin.
Whitfield Primary pupils handed over 300 pairs of shoes in 2006. Image: DC Thomson.

The store ran several sales and shelves were nearly empty on its final day in the city.

Clarks was replaced on Murraygate in less than a month by Candylicious, which closed almost as quickly as it opened.

It is now the handbag and clothing store Glossy.

Shoppers there will now be stepping out in different gear.

There’ll be no sole revival for Magic Steps and there won’t be a secret key anywhere.

Adults who remember the thrill of a trip to Dundee’s Clarks will have to look inside to unlock special childhood memories.

More from Past Times

A train sits at Monikie Railway Station, with steam in the air and the platform building and sign visible
The Angus railway station that gave birth to a village then died away
Dundee native Tom Waddell in his cark blue and red Cleveland Indians uniform
Tom Waddell was a star pitcher in Major League Baseball who never forgot his…
Friends of Craigtoun's funding director Henry Paul and chairman Doug Stephen inside the deteriorating Dutch Village in Craigtoun Park.
Inside Craigtoun Park's Dutch Village as campaigners fight to save decaying Fife attraction
Master Robert and Bob Trugdill with Lord Airlie and Aubrey Hastings after victory.
Master Robert's 1924 Grand National win was great day for Lord Airlie and Angus
Isla Fisher won hearts at Dens Park in 1997. Image: DC Thomson.
How did Isla Fisher end up in Dundee FC strip in front of 3,000…
Three youngsters come over a rise on their bikes as they get to grips with the Finlathen track
Jump back in time and take a spin round Dundee's first BMX track
The famous shop front in 1946 in Reform Street, Dundee
Dundee tailor Cooper and McKenzie stayed a cut above the competition for over 140…
South Georgia Heritage Trust CEO and Dundee Heritage Trust trustee Alison Neil at the RRS Discovery in Dundee.
Why the Dundee public should 'rediscover' RRS Discovery and be proud of heritage -…
Dougray Scott has never forgotten his roots. Image: Shutterstock.
The famous play that led Fifer Dougray Scott to film fame and fortune
Peter Murray and his granddaughter Louise Whiteman at Anstruther Lifeboat Shed. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Anstruther RNLI granddaughter follows in grandad's yellow welly footsteps: 'He is my hero'

Conversation