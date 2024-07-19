Seve Ballesteros’s ‘moment of glory’ came at 1984 St Andrews Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Seve Ballesteros’s ‘moment of glory’ came at 1984 St Andrews Open

Ballesteros punched the air and his smile lit up St Andrews in July 1984. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
The crowd watches Ballesteros playing on the Friday at St Andrews in 1984.
Ballesteros playing on the Friday at St Andrews in 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

Severiano Ballesteros, ever the maverick, wore his heart under his sleeve.

He boasted a permanent reminder of the 1984 Open triumph at St Andrews that he rated his greatest ever.

His celebratory fist pump following his closing birdie on the 18th green was etched not only in the annals of sports history but also on his arm.

He later used it also as the logo for his cancer research charity.

It was an iconic image that fused triumph and tragedy.

Here was a man who brought Latin fire and passion to the game after learning to play with only a cut-down 3 iron on the beach near his home in Pedrena.

He took golf to another level with an array of phenomenal shots.

The Open fell to him in 1979 before he went to America and won the Masters in 1980.

Ballesteros did it again in 1983.

Ballesteros was out of form in 1984

Author Kenny Reid has chronicled the Spanish maestro’s finest hour in Seve Ballesteros’s Touch of Class: The 1984 Open Championship and the Meaning of Europe’s Greatest Golfer.

He was in a slump before St Andrews and hadn’t won a golf tournament in 1984.

Kenny said Nick Faldo, Greg Norman and defending champion Tom Watson were “three very obvious favourites” in 1984 and few expected Ballesteros to contend.

Greg Norman watches a practise shot
Greg Norman was the in-form player at the tournament. Image: DC Thomson.

Ballesteros would give credit to practice partners Jamie Gonzalez and Vicente Fernandez for providing a corrective swing tip that propelled him to victory.

Kenny said: “Seve started with a very solid 69, two shots back and with only four players ahead of him.

“Probably the highlight was a tramlined putt of about 40-feet up the four-foot slope to the top, narrow tier on the 12th.

“This was a great start on the holes back into the wind and the last of five consecutive threes around the turn.”

Bill Longmuir, Peter Jacobsen and Greg Norman shared the lead on five under with Ian Baker-Finch a shot back after a 68.

The cover of Kenny Reid's book on Seve Ballesteros
Kenny Reid has written about the 1984 championship. Image: Supplied.

Ballesteros went one better on Friday and shot 68 after getting off to a flying start with a birdie putt at the opening hole.

His round was cemented by birdies at the 16th and 18th which more than made up for a bogey at the Road Hole 17th.

The Spaniard loved playing at the Home of Golf

“I am feeling much better,” said Ballesteros.

“I think it’s maybe because I am back playing in Europe and back in Scotland in particular.”

Kenny said Ballesteros revitalised European golf and the fans on these shores adopted him as one of their own.

Ballesteros and Nick Faldo on the practice range on Saturday.
Ballesteros and Nick Faldo on the practice range on Saturday. Image: DC Thomson.

“The 1970s was something of a grey period, with ongoing economic doom and gloom, here came this force of nature, a golfer the likes of which we’d never seen,” said Kenny.

“But Seve also seemed much more than a golfer – he was funny, brooding, charming, given to temper, adventurous, thrilling, and he could also hit some wildly bad shots.

“Followed by shots we couldn’t even visualise.

“I think the UK adopted Seve as one of our own, someone who could battle the status quo on the golf course, and challenge it elsewhere, too, almost mirroring a British society on its way to meritocracy.”

Ballesteros and Lee Trevino at St Andrews. Image: DC Thomson.

Ballesteros started his round on Saturday three off the pace with Baker-Finch leading at 10 under par.

His long approach to the 5th on Saturday from an awkward lie was a highlight of the round and described by playing partner Lee Trevino as a “touch of class”.

Ballesteros narrowly missed for eagle but secured his first birdie of the day.

Tom Watson shot 66 on Saturday to tie for the lead on 11 under with Baker-Finch.

Ballesteros and Bernhard Langer from West Germany were two back.

Tom Watson was the favourite to win

Some were forgetting that Watson led with 18 holes to play on the last occasion The Open was at St Andrews in 1978 and slumped to a 76 to finish 14th.

“I am happy with my position, but Watson is a great player and very strong,” said Ballesteros.

“He is the favourite, but I have got nothing to lose.”

A huge gallery lines the fairway on the final day at St Andrews in 1984.
A huge gallery at the final day in 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

There were 187,753 fans across the week at St Andrews in July 1984.

Fife Constabulary drafted in 60 extra special constables to complement the 150 police officers and make sure there were no hitches on the final day.

Baker-Finch never recovered from seeing his approach to the first green spin back into the Swilcan Burn that Sunday.

One crisis followed another for the young Australian while Langer’s putting would prove to be his Achilles heel.

Watson and Ballesteros turned the final round into a head-to-head duel.

A crouching Ballesteros lines up a putt with the help of his caddie.
Ballesteros lines up a putt with the help of his caddie. Image: Shutterstock.

Ballesteros opened with five straight fours, the last of the series being a birdie that put him into a tie for the lead.

He forged ahead with a birdie at the 8th.

It was a battle that changed after each of the first three holes of the back nine.

Road Hole masterclass was turning point

A masterly and controlled 6 iron into the 17th green of the final round would be key.

Ballesteros secured his par with two putts.

“On each of the first three days he had one-putt bogeys at the 17th, and they could all easily have become doubles in the hands of the lesser player,” said Kenny.

“Seve would have gone to the final tee full of supreme confidence after a great par.

“He hit a nice three-wood off the 18th tee, then a clipped sand wedge into about 16 feet below the hole.

Seve’s win, that moment, the collective joy and ecstasy will always be one of the greatest moments of my life,” Author Kenny Reid.

“He’d told his caddy, Nick DePaul, that if they birdied the hole, they’d win.

“I suspect this was part complete belief, part total commitment, focus and projection, plus he’d seen that as Tom Watson eyed up his second to the 17th, the American was in an ideal position, so nothing less than a birdie would do.”

He didn’t know Watson would make bogey.

Seve Ballesteros does his iconic fist-pump at the 18th
The iconic fist-pump at the 18th. Image: St Andrews University.

Kenny said: “Seve’s putt had a clear borrow to the left, but in its initial rolling he felt he’d overcooked it break wise.

“But it toppled in.”

Ballesteros punched the air and his smile lit up St Andrews.

He finished two ahead of Langer and Watson.

Ballesteros celebrating by kissing the Claret Jug in 1984.
Ballesteros celebrating with the Claret Jug in 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

“He hadn’t won The Open since 1979 and the celebration was just a bursting forth of Spanish elation, unbridled relief, too, perhaps,” said Kenny.

“I was there.

“Seve’s win, that moment, the collective joy and ecstasy will always be one of the greatest moments of my life.”

His 12-under-par total of 276, after a closing 69, was two strokes fewer than the previous best in a St Andrews Open set by Kel Nagle in 1960.

It was the happiest moment of Seve’s career

He admitted to a “lump in my throat” as he returned to the Old Course two days after his Open triumph in a one-club challenge for the Epson Trophy.

Ballesteros, improvising with carefree abandon like days of old when a teenager back in Spain, covered six holes in one over par, using only a 5 iron.

It was the perfect ending to an unforgettable time in St Andrews.

The crowd watches Ballesteros swinging his 5 iron during the Epson Trophy.
Ballesteros swinging his 5 iron during the Epson Trophy. Image: DC Thomson.

Ballesteros provided so many magical memories during a glorious career before he was taken by a cancerous brain tumour in 2011 at the age of 54.

His fist-pump and final putt at St Andrews in 1984 stood above them all.

“This was the happiest moment of my whole sporting life,” he said.

“My moment of glory.

“My most fantastic shot.”

  • Seve Ballesteros’s Touch of Class: The 1984 Open Championship and the Meaning of Europe’s Greatest Golfer is on sale now.

