How Mary’s Prayer was chart smash for Dundee band Danny Wilson – eventually

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

How Mary’s Prayer was chart smash for Dundee band Danny Wilson – eventually

The line-up of brothers Gary and Kit Clark and their friend Ged Grimes were the band of the moment and became household names overnight. Graeme Strachan reports.

Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Dundee band Danny Wilson pictured at the height of their fame in the 1980s. Image: Supplied.
Dundee band Danny Wilson pictured at the height of their fame in the 1980s. Image: Supplied.

Dundee band Danny Wilson struck gold at the third time of asking when Mary’s Prayer became a UK chart success in April 1988.

The line-up of brothers Gary and Kit Clark and their friend Ged Grimes were the band of the moment and became household names overnight.

They had achieved something very rare in the music industry: slow-burning success.

Danny Wilson grew out of Clark’s Commandos, which was formed by Gary and former classmate Ged when they left Dundee to seek fame and fortune in London.

Again, though, success proved elusive.

Gary Clark photographed during a recording session in Dundee in 1980. Image: DC Thomson.
Gary Clark photographed during a recording session in Dundee in 1980. Image: DC Thomson.

Gary and Ged returned to Dundee and decided to rethink the band’s sound and brought Kit onboard, who had grown into a formidable musician in his own right.

They called themselves The Scots Porridge Notes.

The band raised money by busking in the Overgate and Murraygate during the summer and for crowds of Japanese and American tourists at the golfing mecca of St Andrews.

They became Spencer Tracy, after the Hollywood movie star, and began playing pubs and venues and recorded a demo tape that was constantly rejected by record labels.

Until everything changed.

Music journalist Bob Flynn watched the band playing a gig in a bar in Edinburgh and wrote a review in music newspaper Melody Maker.

The review was so good that the band now had its choice of record labels.

Kit Clark in 1984, who shared lead vocals in the band with his brother Gary. Image: DC Thomson.
Kit Clark in 1984, who shared lead vocals in the band with his brother Gary. Image: DC Thomson.

Virgin Records won the day in July 1985 because of their sheer passion for the music and their willingness to give the band complete artistic control.

They were obliged to change their name after objections from Spencer Tracy’s estate and the new moniker came from the 1962 Frank Sinatra movie Meet Danny Wilson.

The band originally started recording the album Meet Danny Wilson at PUK Studios in Denmark and spent the weeks up until Christmas 1986 finishing it off in New York.

Why New York?

Howard Gray was producing the first half of the album at PUK and played I Only Have Eyes For You, the 1985 album by Lester Bowie’s Brass Fantasy, through the speakers “as an example of how great this process could sound”.

The band fell head over heels in love with the music.

By sheer coincidence, Bowie’s Brass Fantasy were playing Copenhagen when Danny Wilson were still in Denmark and they went to the gig and spoke to Bowie afterwards.

The great St Louis trumpeter was so taken with them that he agreed to collaborate on the album and invited the band to their studio in Brooklyn.

But there was just one snag.

With no money to make the trip to the States for the recording sessions because of budget restrictions, the band went to the very top: Virgin supremo Richard Branson.

After hearing an impromptu performance in his office, Branson agreed to give the trio free flights in return for entertaining the Virgin Atlantic passengers in mid-air.

Mary’s Prayer was released as the first single in February 1987.

The initial UK release in February 1987 peaked at number 86, although the single became a success in the US, where it reached number 23 in the summer of 1987.

A UK re-release following the US success only got to number 42 in the singles chart.

The album generated two more singles, released in July and November 1987 and called Davy and A Girl I Used To Know, which disappointingly failed to break into the top 80.

Third time lucky for the single

Danny Wilson supported Simply Red in the US and Canada on 30 dates in autumn 1987 where they were achieving the kind of recognition they deserved in the UK.

“It was brilliant,” said Kit in 1987.

“We were getting standing ovations and encores every night.”

After being steadfastly ignored on two previous occasions, the single was brought out again in March 1988.

So what changed?

Danny Wilson signing autographs following a performance at the Coconut Grove in 1987. Image: DC Thomson.
Danny Wilson signing autographs following a performance at the Coconut Grove in 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

At Christmas 1987, Radio 1 held a show in which listeners voted for the song they reckoned should have been a hit in 1987 but missed out.

Mary’s Prayer won.

Virgin decided to give it a final push.

The single reached number 69 on release but started gaining momentum.

Mary’s Prayer rose to 52 and 35 before reaching number 15 on April 23 1988 following appearances on Top of the Pops and Terry Wogan’s primetime BBC TV chat show.

From busking in the Murraygate to Wogan’s green room with Anthony Perkins!

This was no horror story, after all.

Psycho actor Anthony Perkins appeared on Wogan alongside Danny Wilson. Image: Shutterstock.
Psycho actor Anthony Perkins appeared on Wogan alongside Danny Wilson. Image: Shutterstock.

The single peaked at number three on April 30 1988.

“It’s been a long time coming and I actually feel a bit numb about it,” said Ged in 1988.

“It’s so long ago since we recorded it that I can’t really believe that it’s made it.

“It came out in a few different formats, with new material on them, but a lot of people in Dundee are probably still sick to the back teeth of it!”

Eventually, everything comes back into fashion.

Dundee now had a group with a hit record for the first time since Billy Mackenzie and The Associates achieved success with Party Fears Two in 1982.

A second album, Bebop Moptop, was released the following year, featuring the singles Never Gonna Be The Same and The Second Summer of Love, which reached number 23.

The second album saw the emergence of Kit and Ged as writers.

Three more singles followed from the album – If Everything You Said Was True, If You Really Love Me (Let Me Go) and I Can’t Wait – but none of them were hits.

By the time the band began to demo the third Danny Wilson album in 1991, all three members had written more songs than would fit on to the album.

The band split up amicably in 1991 and decided to pursue individual interests.

The three remained friends and musical collaborators.

Why did it all end for Dundee band Danny Wilson?

Kit explained the decision when he spoke to The Courier in August 1991.

“After our British tour we were supposed to be going on tour in Europe, the USA and Japan, but that was all cancelled and instead we had to go back into the studio.

“We’d just been in the studio and when we went back we felt as though we’d never been away.

“We didn’t want the third album to be an extension of the second and so, in the end, we thought it would be better if we went our separate ways.

“It was a bit of a weight off our shoulders, actually.

Danny Wilson enjoyed success in the 1980s before splitting in 1991. Image: Supplied.
Dundee band Danny Wilson enjoyed success in the 1980s before splitting in 1991. Image: Supplied.

“We’d been together for about five years, being shuttled around from place to place and we had been pretty hard on ourselves.

“We only ever had one holiday during that time and even then we spent it together.

“Towards the end things were pretty bad.

“We had to constantly check with the record company before doing anything.

“We could hardly go to the shops for a pint of milk without checking first.

“Apart from that the way of life in Dundee is wonderful compared to London.

“It’s so much more friendly.”

Might they reunite once again?

Gary played in the 1990s bands King L and Transister before becoming a successful songwriter for other artists including Natalie Imbruglia, Demi Lovato and Mel C.

Kit formed The Swiss Family Orbison and the band released their raucous self-titled debut album in 1997, which received high praise from John Peel and Steve Lamacq.

Ged began to focus on writing and worked with Eddi Reader, Simply Red and Natalie Imbruglia before joining 1980s legends Simple Minds as bass player in 2010.

Mary’s Prayer enjoyed a mini-revival when the song was included on the soundtrack to the hit Cameron Diaz movie There’s Something About Mary in 1998.

Danny Wilson were reunited on stage for the first time in 25 years, playing Mary’s Prayer at the opening ceremony of the Ryder Cup in Glasgow on September 24 2014.

The trio maintain they will never get together to record another Danny Wilson album but they’ll all be performing in a one-off benefit show at the Caird Hall in Dundee in May.

Separately.

But who knows what might happen if we all say 10 Hail Mary’s?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Past Times

Runners gather together in the city centre at the starting point of the Dundee Marathon.
PICTURES: When thousands hit the streets in 1983 for first-ever Dundee Marathon
Spanish Civil War soldiers from the International Brigades, (Republican). Image: Shutterstock.
Why did 60 Dundonians fight fascism in the Spanish Civil War?
Harry Briggs takes the lead during a club race in the 1940s. Image: Supplied.
The road and the miles that led to the return of Dundee cycling club's…
Gary Barlow knew he was guaranteed a brilliant reception when he returned to Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Gary Barlow's surprise show for Dundee superfan led to Take That icon's Caird Hall…
United defeated Celtic and the fans started to believe the title was in sight. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee United put one hand on title trophy by beating Celtic in 1983 classic
Lee's Keys key cutting bar in the InShops indoor market at the Wellgate Centre, Dundee, on May 7 1997. Image: DC Thomson.
From Hai Karate to Hustler's - did you shop at Dundee's Wellgate Market Hall?
Margaret Steel was a trailblazing woman in Victorian Fife - but one you've probably never heard of. Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock/Michael McCosh.
Margaret Steel: The Fife plumber who conquered gender stereotypes in Victorian times
Monifieth Railway Station building being dismantled for the 1988 Glasgow Garden Festival. Image: DC Thomson.
Monifieth railway station rose from the ashes and went from bust to bloom
The Arctic Bar was given a makeover by fans of the Sheffield four-piece back in 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Did 'mad' graffiti at city bar bring Arctic Monkeys to Dundee?
Pedro the bloodhound was among those who dug deep for the cause in 1912. Image: Shutterstock.
The people of Dundee opened their hearts and wallets to help after Titanic sinking

Most Read

1
Larry Robb and the injury to his head.
Boy, 7, left with ‘sickening’ head injury after attack in Angus playpark
2
Ian Fiddes as Lindee Wickers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Tributes paid to ‘talented and beautiful’ Dundee drag queen
3
Courier - Cheryl Peebles - Waid Academy - CR0035004 - Buckhaven - Picture Shows: GV of Levenmouth Academy, to go with article about how school league tables based on Higher pass rates don't tell the whole story, and outlining work going on at schools which traditionally don't do so well in these tables. 21/04/2022 - Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Fife teacher ‘met pupil at hotel to engage in sexual activity’
4
Treetops has a beautiful oak framed living space
Beautiful Angus village home that’s built to near Passivhaus standard
5
Graham Kyle of Dundee.
Concern grows for missing Dundee man
6
The new Burger King in Cupar.
Burger King and Starbucks included in plans for new Perth Broxden site
4
7
Daniel Tarbet appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre
8
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
9
Glamis House in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Crisis-hit Glenrothes care service faces closure after latest scathing inspection report
10
Hamish Fraser used just local buses to get from Montrose to Westminster. Image: Hamish Fraser/Twitter
Angus teen uses just local buses to travel 600 miles to Westminster

More from The Courier

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Viking Way, Rosyth. Image: Neil Henderson / DC Thomson
Fire crews tackle blaze at electrical sub station in Rosyth
Steven MacLean knows Callum Davidson will have appreciated Saturday's banner gesture. Image: SNS.
Steven MacLean hails 'excellent' St Johnstone fans for Callum Davidson banner and pledges new…
Police officers and paramedics in North Street, Glenrothes. Image: supplied / DC Thomson
Large police presence called to Glenrothes street after town centre 'incident'
The vehicle struck the rail bridge in Tay Street in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Perth train services operating again after earlier vehicle collision with bridge
Students from Tayside Aviation which has gone into administration. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dundee student pilots hit out after Tayside Aviation administration
Images of two motorcyclists police are now trying to trace. Image: Police Scotland
Police bid to trace two bikers after woman, 59, seriously injured in Kirkcaldy
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
VIDEO: Nicola Sturgeon answers questions on SNP finance crisis
Dundee band Danny Wilson pictured at the height of their fame in the 1980s. Image: Supplied.
Tuesday court round-up — Murder accused alleged assault case
Chief Superintendent Phil Davison
Tayside police commander prioritises community engagement for three year Dundee plan
Dundee fans celebrate Lyall Cameron's goal at Cove Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee fans react to 'joke' away allocation for potential title-decider at Queen's Park

Editor's Picks

Most Commented