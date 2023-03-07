Deacon Blue announce ‘unique’ Dundee benefit show alongside Gary Clark and The Bluebells

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Deacon Blue, Gary Clark and The Bluebells will perform together in a one-off benefit show in Dundee in May.

The acoustic concert, which will also feature Idlewild’s Andrew Wasylyk, has been organised for a friend of the musicians who nearly lost his arm last year.

Dundee resident Keith Matheson has been left struggling to create music after needing major surgery following the circular saw accident that left him minutes away from bleeding to death.

The artists have promised fans a unique gig at the Caird Hall on Friday May 19 featuring reinterpretations of their hit songs.

Simple Minds’ Ged Grimes and Keith’s band Swiss Family Orbison, which includes Gary’s brother Kit Clark, will also make a special appearance.

Deacon Blue tickets on sale Friday

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 9am through Ticketmaster priced from £32.50 to £50.00 plus fees.

Dundee-born Deacon Blue frontman Ricky Ross has been instrumental in organising the fundraising event which is entitled A Night for Keith.

He said: “Keith has had a life-changing accident and it limits what he can do at the moment.

“Music is so important to him and the concert will hopefully allow him to make a start.

“He is a friend of us all and we’ve known him for years.

“It’s something quite simple and I think it’s going to make a real difference to someone who matters to all the people who are playing.

“It will be quite a unique night with all these people playing together on one stage.”

Danny Wilson frontman on board

Dundee singer-songwriter Gary Clark shot to fame as the singer in Danny Wilson, best known for their 1988 UK number 3 hit single Mary’s Prayer.

Since the mid-1990s he has dedicated most of his time to song writing, co-composing and co-performing the music in award-winning 2016 film Sing Street.

Gary said: “I love Keith as a guy and he’s a beautiful musician and songwriter; it’s just a shame.

“He’s finding ways to keep making music though which is so important.

“When Ricky (Ross) called me I just said yes immediately. I’m really excited.”

Gary, who lives in Dundee after a spell in Los Angeles, said he has not played at the Caird Hall for “many, many years”.

“I’ve been to shows there recently,” he said. “But I’m thinking the Danny Wilson days would be the last time I played.

“The house band will be Ged Grimes on bass, who I used to play with in Danny Wilson, and Dougie Vipond is going to be on drums.

“They are just my favourite musicians anyway. They are always my first call when doing anything so it will be really exciting playing with them.

“It’s going to be a brilliant night. The musicians that are playing are great. We are going to make it really intimate and acoustic.

“I’m sure it will be really moving at the end of it.”

Young at Heart

Also joining will be Glasgow band The Bluebells, whose hit Young at Heart reached number one in the 1980s.

Ken McCluskey will be joined by his brother David and Robert Hodgens (known as Bobby Bluebells) from the group who are releasing a new album in April titled In The 21st Century.

They also recently featured in the penultimate episode of iconic comedy Still Game performing at Winston’s last minute wedding.

Keith said: “I’m very much looking forward to coming back to Dundee. We’ve not played in the city since we supported Elvis Costello in the 1980s.

“We were also the first band to sell out Fat Sam’s back in 1983 or 1984. It will be a great event and fantastic to play alongside these guys.”