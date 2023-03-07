Deacon Blue announce ‘unique’ Dundee benefit show alongside Gary Clark and The Bluebells

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Deacon Blue announce ‘unique’ Dundee benefit show alongside Gary Clark and The Bluebells

By Jake Keith
March 7 2023, 9.00am Updated: March 7 2023, 7.25pm
Deacon Blue's Ricky Ross at the Caird Hall last year. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Deacon Blue's Ricky Ross at the Caird Hall last year. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media

Deacon Blue, Gary Clark and The Bluebells will perform together in a one-off benefit show in Dundee in May.

The acoustic concert, which will also feature Idlewild’s Andrew Wasylyk, has been organised for a friend of the musicians who nearly lost his arm last year.

Dundee resident Keith Matheson has been left struggling to create music after needing major surgery following the circular saw accident that left him minutes away from bleeding to death.

The artists have promised fans a unique gig at the Caird Hall on Friday May 19 featuring reinterpretations of their hit songs.

Simple Minds’ Ged Grimes and Keith’s band Swiss Family Orbison, which includes Gary’s brother Kit Clark, will also make a special appearance.

Deacon Blue tickets on sale Friday

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 9am through Ticketmaster priced from £32.50 to £50.00 plus fees.

Dundee-born Deacon Blue frontman Ricky Ross has been instrumental in organising the fundraising event which is entitled A Night for Keith.

He said: “Keith has had a life-changing accident and it limits what he can do at the moment.

Keith Matheson, pictured right while in hospital after the accident and left performing in Swiss Family Orbison.

“Music is so important to him and the concert will hopefully allow him to make a start.

“He is a friend of us all and we’ve known him for years.

“It’s something quite simple and I think it’s going to make a real difference to someone who matters to all the people who are playing.

“It will be quite a unique night with all these people playing together on one stage.”

Danny Wilson frontman on board

Dundee singer-songwriter Gary Clark shot to fame as the singer in Danny Wilson, best known for their 1988 UK number 3 hit single Mary’s Prayer.

Since the mid-1990s he has dedicated most of his time to song writing, co-composing and co-performing the music in award-winning 2016 film Sing Street.

Gary Clark.

Gary said: “I love Keith as a guy and he’s a beautiful musician and songwriter; it’s just a shame.

“He’s finding ways to keep making music though which is so important.

“When Ricky (Ross) called me I just said yes immediately. I’m really excited.”

Gary, who lives in Dundee after a spell in Los Angeles, said he has not played at the Caird Hall for “many, many years”.

“I’ve been to shows there recently,” he said. “But I’m thinking the Danny Wilson days would be the last time I played.

“The house band will be Ged Grimes on bass, who I used to play with in Danny Wilson, and Dougie Vipond is going to be on drums.

“They are just my favourite musicians anyway. They are always my first call when doing anything so it will be really exciting playing with them.

“It’s going to be a brilliant night. The musicians that are playing are great. We are going to make it really intimate and acoustic.

“I’m sure it will be really moving at the end of it.”

Young at Heart

Also joining will be Glasgow band The Bluebells, whose hit Young at Heart reached number one in the 1980s.

Ken McCluskey will be joined by his brother David and Robert Hodgens (known as Bobby Bluebells) from the group who are releasing a new album in April titled In The 21st Century.

The Bluebells perform in Linlithgow. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock

They also recently featured in the penultimate episode of iconic comedy Still Game performing at Winston’s last minute wedding.

Keith said: “I’m very much looking forward to coming back to Dundee. We’ve not played in the city since we supported Elvis Costello in the 1980s.

“We were also the first band to sell out Fat Sam’s back in 1983 or 1984. It will be a great event and fantastic to play alongside these guys.”

