Home News Dundee

Residents tell of police using ‘battering ram’ to enter Dundee block of flats

Officers were seen entering the block on Friday morning.

By Ben MacDonald & Ellidh Aitken
Police vans in Corso Street on Friday
Police vans in Corso Street on Friday. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

Residents say police officers entered a block of Dundee flats using a battering ram.

Onlookers in Corso Street noticed officers arrive at around 9am on Friday morning.

Three police vans and one car were parked on the street as investigations took place.

Officers left the scene just after 10.30am.

One resident said: “The police have been here since around 9am, I saw them when I was going to the Post Office.

Police on Corso Street, Dundee
Officers were at the scene for nearly two hours. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

“We’ve seen them at the window of one of the flats but we have no idea what has been going on.

“They went into the building with a battering ram.

“There hasn’t been much activity since then but there were also police vans on Blackness Road earlier, I don’t know if that is connected though.”

One man, who was working in one of the buildings, said: “All I saw was there were loads of police vans.

“They seemed to be going in and out of one of the buildings further along.

“I was working so I didn’t see much but there wasn’t too much activity.”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

