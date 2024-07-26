Tay Road Bridge closures planned over four weeks of roadworks

The Tay Road Bridge will be subject to closures across four weeks as work gets underway on the connecting ramps.

From Monday, August 5, a series of ramp closures and diversions will allow joint replacement and resurfacing on both the west Perth-bound ramp and the east Broughty Ferry-bound ramp, as well as the Fife-bound ramp.

Works have been scheduled for the evenings and overnight but drivers have been warned to still expect disruption.

Some full closures will be necessary over the four weeks, with diversion via Perth the only viable alternative.

The ramp works are expected to be completed by early September with a full bridge reopening on course for later that month.

Local residents are also being warned that there may be noise at some points from the works, which contractors have pledged to keep to a minimum.