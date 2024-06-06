Tay Road Bridge: Second phase of major roadworks on track to be complete by autumn

The second phase of major roadworks on the Tay Road Bridge are on track to finish by autumn.

Resurfacing work has been happening on the southbound carriageway between Dundee and Fife since March.

It is the second phase of work after a similar project on the opposite carriageway last year.

Phase 2 was initially due to begin in spring but was brought forward a month so that waterproofing works could be carried out when the weather is more settled.

Work nearly halfway done

A committee paper which will go before Tay Road Bridge board members next week details that overall, phase 2 works are around 40% complete.

The aforementioned waterproofing works have also begun and are approximately half way through.

However, kerb installation, asphalt placement and movement joint installation have not yet begun.

Additional repairs have also been identified following further inspection works and more scaffolding and staff have been drafted in.

Despite this, bridge bosses believe phase 2 will be completed by the end of September.

First time major work has happened

The resurfacing works of the Tay Road Bridge is the first time such improvements have been carried out since it first opened in 1966.

In addition to the resurfacing, 92 new expansion and movement joints will be installed to make the journey smoother.

The first phase of work, which saw the northbound carriageway shut to traffic and a contraflow in place on the southbound lane, was completed last December.