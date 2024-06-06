Angus visitors SHOULD pay a tourist tax since they get to park for free, says councillor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus visitors SHOULD pay a tourist tax since they get to park for free, says councillor

Hotels, B&B operators and short-term let owners will now be consulted on the idea of a visitor levy in Angus.

By Graham Brown
There are fears a tourist tax could threaten the survival of some Angus B&Bs. Image: Shutterstock
There are fears a tourist tax could threaten the survival of some Angus B&Bs. Image: Shutterstock

Talks with the trade will begin after Angus councillors agreed to explore the idea of a tourist tax for the area.

One figure who backs the scheme said it was only right visitors should help pay for local facilities they enjoy while staying here.

And Montrose councillor Bill Duff hailed the area’s “unique” free parking as something tourists should cough up to support.

But the levy created conflict in the council chamber when it came under consideration for the second time since 2019.

Tourism worth almost £260m-a-year to Angus

Angus officials say an overnight stay charge of 1% would generate more than £300,000-a-year.

If a 3% levy was applied it would gross a million pounds spin-off from the £259m tourists pump into the county annually.

Council officers wanted the go-ahead to start talks with the area’s 24 hotels and other accommodation providers.

SNP finance spokesman Mr Duff said: “I’m really pleased to see this paper come forward.

“There’s been a lot of talk about the visitor levy. I know a number of councils are very keen to introduce it

“I think it’s certainly something Angus needs to consider.

“We’re very short of money and the transient visitor levy was one of the vehicles the government proposed to increase the income of councils

“In Angus we already provide a lot of facilities for tourists. Through Angus Alive we provide swimming pools, sports centres, museums – much of which is subsidised by the council.

Signal Tower museum in Arbroath.
Arbroath’s Signal Tower museum is a popular tourist draw. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“And we provide, which is probably unique in the UK, town centre free parking.

“But there’s no such thing as free parking. It probably costs the council £100,000 a year to maintain and they will be used, to a certain extent, by tourists.

“So I think its not unreasonable that we ask tourists to make a small contribution to the facilities we offer.”

Car parking charges have been a major Angus issue since their failed 2018 re-introduction under the former coalition administration.

The current SNP ruling group said it would not be brining them back when it set the 2024/25 budget.

Fear of small businesses folding

Forfar councillor Ross Greig wanted to stop the idea in its tracks.

He said: “I completely and wholeheartedly disagree with the introduction of a tourist tax, and that’s what it is.

“We’re already imposed short term let fees which have had quite a significant impact.

“The really important thing to note about the hotels we have in Angus is that the vast majority are independent businesses.

“Similarly we have some very long established bed and breakfast businesses that are now having to pay additional fees.

“Think about how much work a hotel or B&B owner has to do to get the £120-a-night mentioned in the report.

“Their staff, running costs, advertising costs – a lot of that is taken up and they’re not actually making that much money.

“Dundee has lots of big chain hotels, they can absorb this. Our independent hotels and B&Bs don’t have that luxury, they don’t have that capability.

“The introduction of yet another tax on their their business may cause more to even fold.”

Councillors agreed to begin the engagement process on a visitor levy.

A future report will be brought back to members in due course.

Are you one of the independent operators who would be affected by a visitor levy?
We would love to hear your views on the idea. Contact gbrown@dcthomson.co.uk to let us know what you think.

Conversation