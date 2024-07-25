Police stand guard at Kirriemuir home after report of cannabis factory

Police have been on a round-the-clock watch outside a home in Kirriemuir after a cannabis factory was reported.

Officers descended on a flatted property in the town’s Sidlaw Range in the Southmuir area on Wednesday morning.

Residents say they saw police arriving after several of them complained about the smell of weed in the street, as well as hearing a constant drip coming from the property.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.45am on Wednesday police received a report of a cannabis cultivation site in Sidlaw Range, Kirriemuir.

“Officers attended and enquiries are ongoing.”

Neighbours report smelling ‘strong odour of weed’

One woman said: “The police have been coming and going from the property for a while now.

“Eventually on Wednesday several police vehicles arrived at the house and went inside.

“They spent all day there and there were police guarding the property overnight and again on Thursday morning.

“Lots of locals have been speculating about what is happening but none of us knows for sure.

“Everyone has also commented on the really strong smell of weed in the street for a while now.”

Police guarding Kirriemuir property overnight

Another neighbour said: “I saw several police vehicles at the house on Wednesday.

“Officers were going in and out of the house all day.

“Three officers were guarding the property overnight on Wednesday and are still there on Thursday morning.

“Yesterday an SSEN van also arrived at the house as well as a digger.

“There’s a lot of local talk about it but no one knows what’s happening.

“The police told a neighbour they are likely to be there for a couple of days yet.”

The neighbour added: “For ages now the entire street has had a strong smell of weed and it definitely seemed to be coming from the property the police are at.

“Everyone has been talking about it and eventually someone reported it.

“It’s scary to think something like that could be happening in a wee flat close to all our homes and also close to two of the town’s schools.”