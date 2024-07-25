Keith Watson joins Arbroath after Dundee United connections help convince freed Raith Rovers defender on move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keith Watson joins Arbroath after Dundee United connections help convince freed Raith Rovers defender on move

The 34-year-old has penned a one-year deal at Gayfield.

By Iain Collin
Keith Watson in action during his time with Dundee United.
Keith Watson spent over a decade on the books at Dundee United. Image: SNS.

Keith Watson has revealed how his Dundee United past helped convince him on a future with Arbroath.

The 34-year-old has joined the newly-relegated League One side on a one-year deal.

Watson was released by Raith Rovers at the end of last season and has taken his time to decide on his next move.

He had other offers on the table as he weighed up his options.

Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham is denied by a sliding challenge from Raith Rovers defender Keith Watson.
Keith Watson (right) was a key performer for Raith Rovers last season when fit. Image: SNS.

But the former United, St Johnstone and Ross County defender was persuaded Arbroath was the best option after discussions with manager Jim McIntyre and Ryan Dow – both former Tannadice team-mates.

He said: “Since leaving Raith, I wanted to make sure that I found the right fit for myself and my family, and Arbroath was always somewhere that I was interested in.

“The club has always had a unique family feel and I spoke with Ryan [Dow] about Arbroath as a club and the way it’s developed over the past few years.

“He was really positive above the club and the people, but also about the football and how the club are pushing hard to get to the top of the table.

Offers

“I had offers from a few other clubs but, after chatting to the manager, I was set on being here and I’m really pleased we’ve managed to get the deal done.”

Speaking to Arbroath FC TV, he added: “I think I can make a good impact and I’m looking forward to working with the gaffer, Jimmy [Boyle, assistant] and the rest of the boys.”

Watson suffered an injury-affected campaign last term, with a knee injury sustained in September keeping him sidelined for over four months.

He finished the season having made 21 appearances for Raith as other niggles curtailed his involvement in their promotion push.

Arbroath manager Jim McIntyre
Arbroath manager Jim McIntyre is thrilled to have captured Keith Watson. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

But McIntyre is in no doubt just what Watson, a Scottish Cup winner with United in 2010, can add to the Red Lichties.

He added: “We’ve been having discussions with Keith for the past couple of weeks as he’s a player who can bring a lot of experience to the squad and really bolster our defensive options this season.

“We made a commitment that we would work hard to bring in quality players and we wanted to bring someone in who could fit into the back line and form a solid unit.

“There was interest from a few other clubs so we’re delighted that Keith is here.”

