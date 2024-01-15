Raith Rovers comeback finally close for Keith Watson as Ian Murray updates Kevin Dabrowski fitness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers comeback finally close for Keith Watson as Ian Murray updates Kevin Dabrowski fitness

Watson has been sidelined since September after needing a knee operation.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers defender Keith Watson. Image: SNS.
Keith Watson will step up his Raith Rovers comeback on Tuesday as he bids to complete his return after almost four months out.

The former Dundee United and Ross County defender is due to play in a bounce game against Dundee after returning to training.

The 34-year-old underwent a knee operation earlier in the season and has been inching back to fitness in recent weeks.

A niggling calf injury has set back his return date.

Raith Rovers defender Keith Watson goes close to scoring in July's Viaplay Cup game against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
However, the experienced summer signing could now be included in the squad for Saturday’s Scottish Cup encounter with Livingston if he emerges from the coming days unscathed.

Manager Ian Murray said: “Keith trained on Monday.

“So, hopefully he’ll come through this week and then that will be him back.

“He was operated on and then last week it was just a wee bit of tightness in his calf, which you can expect when he’s coming back.

“We’re just hopeful he comes through this week okay.

Ready

“We play Dundee in a bounce game on Tuesday so we’ll get him a few minutes in that and then we’ll get him ready.”

Watson has been sidelined since limping off just 15 minutes into the 1-0 defeat to Airdrie in September.

The decision had been made to try to play through pain in his knee but surgery was eventually required.

Murray added: “He’s been really unlucky. He picked up an injury and then we played him against Airdrie hoping he would be okay.

“That didn’t do him any harm, the injury was there.

Raith Rovers defender Keith Watson with the ball at his feet earlier in the season. Image: Raith Rovers.
“It was a tiny operation in the grand scheme of things. It might have needed done and it might not have, so we tried to see how it went.

“We probably lost a couple of weeks doing that but we made that decision collectively.

“But in the long-run he did need that wee clean-up and his knee’s been really good since, which is great.

“He’s just one of those guys who wants to play, he wants to give his all. He’s old-school in that way and he wanted to play through it.

Pairing

“But it will be great to have him back.

“Him and Euan [Murray] were forming a really good defensive pairing until they picked up a few niggles.”

Meanwhile, Kevin Dabrowski is also stepping up his bid for fitness this week after missing the last two games with a thigh injury.

The former Hibernian keeper played through the pain barrier in the Fife derby win over Dunfermline but has been replaced by Andy McNeil for the defeats against Airdrie and Queen’s Park.

Murray, who reported namesake Euan will be assessed this week for a groin issue, added: “Kevin’s doing well, he’s just getting over that last wee bit.

Raith Rovers goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski. Image: SNS.
“He did some work on Monday and I’m pretty sure he’ll train from Tuesday, which is great.

“He was probably 80, 85 per cent fit at the weekend, so we just left him.

“If Kevin comes through this week he’ll play. He’s our number one goalie.

“But if doesn’t then it’s fine. Andy [McNeil] has shown in the last couple of weeks that the loan move at Edinburgh City has done him the world of good.

“I’ve been really happy with him and he’s been very unfortunate that he’s been on the losing team two weeks in a row.”

