Keith Watson wants winning start for Raith Rovers in Fife derby debut that’s ‘got everything’

The experienced defender looks set to make his first competitive start versus Dunfermline in the Viaplay Cup.

By Craig Cairns
Keith Watson trains with Jack Hamilton under the watch of manager Ian Murray. Image: Raith Rovers.
Keith Watson trains with Jack Hamilton under the watch of manager Ian Murray. Image: Raith Rovers.

As has become customary for centre-backs at Raith Rovers, Keith Watson was thrown in for an unexpected first start shortly after signing.

His new club are further down the line with their squad preparations than this time last year, but that didn’t stop Watson from suffering the same fate as Ryan Nolan and Connor O’Riordan last season.

After signing for the club on a Friday evening last month, Watson was “chucked in straight away” versus Linlithgow Rose towards the end of the game to cover for the tiring Scott McGill.

New Raith Rovers star Keith Watson.
Keith Watson signed a one-year deal at Stark’s Park. Image: Raith Rovers

Now he is now more settled as he prepares for his competitive debut for the club – this Saturday in a televised Fife derby versus Dunfermline in Group F of the Viaplay Cup.

Good support

“It doesn’t come much better than that, does it?” he told Courier Sport. “It’ll be great to get out and finally play a game on the pitch.

“I think it’ll be pretty full here as well. It’ll be good to get out in front of our home fans and I’m sure Dunfermline will bring a good support as well.”

Just short of 3,000 tickets have been sold so far as work continues furiously at Stark’s Park to get the ground ready in time.

Teams are also still being constructed as competitive football begins and, with a short burst of group-stage fixtures, it often throws up a few shocks.

‘It’s got everything’

“I’m looking forward to it: it’s on the telly, derby, it’s got everything to be a great game,” added Watson. “It’s going to be a tough group, they always are.

“This cup at the start of the season, you don’t know where teams are at – some teams don’t have their full squads and stuff like that.

“It’ll be difficult, but we want to start off with a win – that’s what we’re looking at. We want to get three points in the group and the aim is to qualify.

“That starts from Saturday with a good result.”

