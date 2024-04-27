Tony Watt jokes he was due a guard of honour from Airdrie FANS on Dundee United title-winning return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Watt jokes he was due a guard of honour from Airdrie FANS on Dundee United title-winning return

Watt was the captain as United's achievements were recognised by the Diamonds.

Tony Watt and Kai Fotheringham celebrate for Dundee United
Tony Watt and Kai Fotheringham celebrate after full-time. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Tony Watt was afforded a guard of honour from the Airdrie players as he enjoyed a title-winning return to the Excelsior Stadium.

But the Dundee United striker has quipped that he should have received a hero’s welcome from their fans, too.

Watt, 30, made his senior bow for the Diamonds 15 years ago when they were known as Airdrie United and, such was his visible potential, he earned a move to Celtic within months of that debut.

In doing so, the Lanarkshire outfit banked a handsome six-figure sum.

Tony Watt leads Dundee United out to a lap of honour at Aidrie
Tony Watt leads Dundee United out to a lap of honour. Image: SNS

And Watt acknowledged his career coming “full circle” on Friday night as he captained the Tangerines on their Championship title victory lap.

It was a proud moment and a great honour leading the team out,” said Watt. “Obviously, Ross Docherty’s our captain and our leader, and I was just deputising for him.

“I didn’t get a guard of honour from the fans, though. They should be a bit more grateful because they got £120,000 for me – that was good money back then!

“No, it’s all good craic.”

Watt: United title win no fluke

While United managed to get the point required to make their de facto title win official, the game won’t live long in the memory.

Airdrie were by far the better side and Tangerines keeper Jack Walton was largely responsible for visitors escaping with a 0-0 draw.

The Dundee United players celebrate their title win being made official
The United players celebrate their title win being made official on Friday night. Image: Shutterstock

“Friday night was all about knowing there was a job to be done,” continued Watt. “There was nothing fancy from us.

“We wanted a point and we got on with it.

“We’re top of the league and we’re there for a reason – it’s no fluke.”

He added: “I’m pleased for the gaffer because Jim Goodwin is a great guy – first and foremost – but also a very astute manager. I like his tactics and the way he works.”

Building blocks

There is still the matter of a title party at Tannadice next Friday when Partick Thistle come to town, then United stars can enjoy a lengthy break to recharge.

Watt is particularly looking forward to that benefit, given he was battling back from ankle surgery last summer. There was also lingering uncertainty regarding his future.

By contrast, this will be a serene hiatus.

Tony Watt, left, after sustaining an ankle injury at St Mirren
Watt spent last summer recovering from an ankle injury sustained while on loan at St Mirren. Image: SNS

“I have a few things I need to do, including my coaching badges,” said Watt. “I also want to improve myself and see if I can get back to doing well for United in the top-flight.

“It’s a big summer for me and it’s not going to be all rest, maybe half and half! I need to give myself a couple of weeks to switch off and just enjoy time with my wife.

“This has been a really demanding season for me. I never really had a great pre-season because I had an ankle injury.

“I was supposed to be out for 12 weeks, but I rushed back after nine and I put my body through hell, so it’ll be good to just put my feet up.”

Emulating Dundee: Why not?

And what can United achieve in the Premiership next term?

Goodwin’s charges needn’t look far for inspiration, with city rivals Dundee having secured top-six football and currently battling for a European place.

Tony Watt, right, has represented Dundee United in Europe in 2022
Watt, right, has represented Dundee United in Europe in 2022. Image: SNS

Asked whether the Tangerines can emulate the Dee, Watt – part of the United side that secured continental qualification in 2022/23 – replied: “Why not?

“Fair play to Dundee; a few of my mates, Trevor Carson and Ricki Lamie, play for them and they’ve done really well.

“They deserve to be where they are, and our aim is to go back there and make our fans proud. Hopefully, this season gives us the momentum for the next one.

“The board and the people above us have put the foundations in place for us to make sure that the club won’t go the way it did that last time.”

