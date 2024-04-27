Tony Watt jokes he was due a guard of honour from Airdrie FANS on Dundee United title-winning return

Tony Watt was afforded a guard of honour from the Airdrie players as he enjoyed a title-winning return to the Excelsior Stadium.

But the Dundee United striker has quipped that he should have received a hero’s welcome from their fans, too.

Watt, 30, made his senior bow for the Diamonds 15 years ago when they were known as Airdrie United and, such was his visible potential, he earned a move to Celtic within months of that debut.

In doing so, the Lanarkshire outfit banked a handsome six-figure sum.

And Watt acknowledged his career coming “full circle” on Friday night as he captained the Tangerines on their Championship title victory lap.

“It was a proud moment and a great honour leading the team out,” said Watt. “Obviously, Ross Docherty’s our captain and our leader, and I was just deputising for him.

“I didn’t get a guard of honour from the fans, though. They should be a bit more grateful because they got £120,000 for me – that was good money back then!

“No, it’s all good craic.”

Watt: United title win no fluke

While United managed to get the point required to make their de facto title win official, the game won’t live long in the memory.

Airdrie were by far the better side and Tangerines keeper Jack Walton was largely responsible for visitors escaping with a 0-0 draw.

“Friday night was all about knowing there was a job to be done,” continued Watt. “There was nothing fancy from us.

“We wanted a point and we got on with it.

“We’re top of the league and we’re there for a reason – it’s no fluke.”

He added: “I’m pleased for the gaffer because Jim Goodwin is a great guy – first and foremost – but also a very astute manager. I like his tactics and the way he works.”

Building blocks

There is still the matter of a title party at Tannadice next Friday when Partick Thistle come to town, then United stars can enjoy a lengthy break to recharge.

Watt is particularly looking forward to that benefit, given he was battling back from ankle surgery last summer. There was also lingering uncertainty regarding his future.

By contrast, this will be a serene hiatus.

“I have a few things I need to do, including my coaching badges,” said Watt. “I also want to improve myself and see if I can get back to doing well for United in the top-flight.

“It’s a big summer for me and it’s not going to be all rest, maybe half and half! I need to give myself a couple of weeks to switch off and just enjoy time with my wife.

“This has been a really demanding season for me. I never really had a great pre-season because I had an ankle injury.

“I was supposed to be out for 12 weeks, but I rushed back after nine and I put my body through hell, so it’ll be good to just put my feet up.”

Emulating Dundee: Why not?

And what can United achieve in the Premiership next term?

Goodwin’s charges needn’t look far for inspiration, with city rivals Dundee having secured top-six football and currently battling for a European place.

Asked whether the Tangerines can emulate the Dee, Watt – part of the United side that secured continental qualification in 2022/23 – replied: “Why not?

“Fair play to Dundee; a few of my mates, Trevor Carson and Ricki Lamie, play for them and they’ve done really well.

“They deserve to be where they are, and our aim is to go back there and make our fans proud. Hopefully, this season gives us the momentum for the next one.

“The board and the people above us have put the foundations in place for us to make sure that the club won’t go the way it did that last time.”