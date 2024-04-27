Tony Docherty in disbelief at Dundee exile from European football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Tony Docherty in disbelief at Dundee exile from European football

The Dee host Celtic on Sunday in their bid to overhaul St Mirren in fifth.

By Craig Cairns
Tony Docherty has led Dundee to a top-six finish. Image: SNS.
Tony Docherty has led Dundee to a top-six finish. Image: SNS.

Tony Docherty could not quite believe it when he heard that Dundee have not played in Europe for 21 years.

After securing top-six football, the possibility of a place in the qualifiers of the Uefa Conference League for finishing in fifth place became available.

That was after Rangers and Celtic booked their place in the Scottish Cup final, the latter of which travel to Dens Park on Sunday in their bid for the Premiership title.

The last time the Dark Blues reached European competition came in 2003 when Jim Duffy’s men qualified for the Uefa Cup.

St Mirren and two points stand between Dundee and ending that lengthy wait.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty will go up against Stephen Robinson’s St Mirren next week. Image: SNS.

The Buddies take on the other half of the Old Firm this weekend before Stephen Robinson’s men come to Dundee for a huge game next weekend.

Docherty said he was stunned to learn it had been so long since Dundee had graced the continent.

Tony Docherty: The next achievement to tick off

“I couldn’t believe it,” said the Dundee boss. “I reminded the team of that in our team meeting.

“I made sure they feel that sense of satisfaction from getting into the top six as the newly promoted club.

“I now want to address that and say they have an opportunity, as a group of players, to bring European football to Dundee for the first time in 21 years.

Dundee celebrate reaching the top six. Image: Euan Cherry/Shutterstock.

“We have put all those building blocks and I don’t think if you spoke to any Dundee fan they thought we would be in this position.

“We had achievements all throughout the season which we have ticked off.

The next one is getting into Europe. I have just found out the team hasn’t been in Europe since 2003.

“But I think we have to realise what they players have achieved.

“There is a great sense of satisfaction that we have got to the top six, but knowing my group of boys they will want to go one step further.

“There is another objective and it would be getting that spot.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty celebrates in front of travelling fans at Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee manager Tony Docherty celebrates in front of travelling fans at Aberdeen after sealing top-six football. Image: Shutterstock

“I won’t get carried away and the most important is game-by-game and the next game is Celtic.

“Who is to say they won’t tick off this one as well.”

‘Every experience is important’

Matches against both sides of the Old Firm have been difficult for Docherty’s Dundee but there was noticeable improvement in the recent draw with Rangers.

Another point, or more, at home to Celtic on Sunday would go a long way to pipping St Mirren for fifth.

If they are to cap off a great season with European football, Docherty will be able to draw on the years of experience he gained as assistant Derek McInnes’ Aberdeen.

Tony Docherty was Derek McInnes’ assistant at Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

The Dons qualified for Europe no fewer than eight times during his spell at Pittodrie.

“Every experience you get is important,” added Docherty.  “Under Derek’s management and me as assistant we had some brilliant times in Europe.

“We had some big, big results. In terms of the preparation and working hard with Derek, I know how it will have to be.

“There is good experience in the staff. If we can get into that position then we can use our experiences to benefit the group, but we are not getting ahead of ourselves.”

More from Dundee FC

Owen Dodgson celebrates with fellow Dundee loanee Owen Beck at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Top six 'not enough' for Owen Dodgson as Dundee bid to end long wait…
Tony Docherty said Dundee captain Joe Shaughnessy will be out long-term. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss reveals new Joe Shaughnessy role as Tony Docherty lays out extent of…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty to miss weekend Celtic clash through suspension
Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Dundee motivation clear against Celtic insists Tony Docherty as Dens boss praises city rival…
Dundee FC
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee plan to build new training complex at Riverside Drive
9
Owen Beck has been ruled out for a number of key Dundee games.
Dundee loan star Owen Beck ruled out for Premiership run-in
Manager Tony Docherty celebrates with players and fans at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
RAB DOUGLAS: The Dundee difference that could lead to special European memories
Dundee ran out 4-0 winners over St Mirren in their last fixture. Image: SNS
5 final Dundee FC fixtures analysed: Why Dark Blues should be confident in Euro…
Joe Shaughnessy limps off after injuring his knee against Rangers.
Dundee defensive blow as skipper Joe Shaughnessy out for rest of the season
Tony Docherty's Dundee are eyeing a spot in the Uefa Conference League. Images: SNS.
Which dates can Dundee and St Mirren look out for in bid for Conference…

Conversation