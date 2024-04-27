Tony Docherty in disbelief at Dundee exile from European football

Tony Docherty could not quite believe it when he heard that Dundee have not played in Europe for 21 years.

After securing top-six football, the possibility of a place in the qualifiers of the Uefa Conference League for finishing in fifth place became available.

That was after Rangers and Celtic booked their place in the Scottish Cup final, the latter of which travel to Dens Park on Sunday in their bid for the Premiership title.

The last time the Dark Blues reached European competition came in 2003 when Jim Duffy’s men qualified for the Uefa Cup.

St Mirren and two points stand between Dundee and ending that lengthy wait.

The Buddies take on the other half of the Old Firm this weekend before Stephen Robinson’s men come to Dundee for a huge game next weekend.

Docherty said he was stunned to learn it had been so long since Dundee had graced the continent.

Tony Docherty: The next achievement to tick off

“I couldn’t believe it,” said the Dundee boss. “I reminded the team of that in our team meeting.

“I made sure they feel that sense of satisfaction from getting into the top six as the newly promoted club.

“I now want to address that and say they have an opportunity, as a group of players, to bring European football to Dundee for the first time in 21 years.

“We have put all those building blocks and I don’t think if you spoke to any Dundee fan they thought we would be in this position.

“We had achievements all throughout the season which we have ticked off.

“The next one is getting into Europe. I have just found out the team hasn’t been in Europe since 2003.

“But I think we have to realise what they players have achieved.

“There is a great sense of satisfaction that we have got to the top six, but knowing my group of boys they will want to go one step further.

“There is another objective and it would be getting that spot.

“I won’t get carried away and the most important is game-by-game and the next game is Celtic.

“Who is to say they won’t tick off this one as well.”

‘Every experience is important’

Matches against both sides of the Old Firm have been difficult for Docherty’s Dundee but there was noticeable improvement in the recent draw with Rangers.

Another point, or more, at home to Celtic on Sunday would go a long way to pipping St Mirren for fifth.

If they are to cap off a great season with European football, Docherty will be able to draw on the years of experience he gained as assistant Derek McInnes’ Aberdeen.

The Dons qualified for Europe no fewer than eight times during his spell at Pittodrie.

“Every experience you get is important,” added Docherty. “Under Derek’s management and me as assistant we had some brilliant times in Europe.

“We had some big, big results. In terms of the preparation and working hard with Derek, I know how it will have to be.

“There is good experience in the staff. If we can get into that position then we can use our experiences to benefit the group, but we are not getting ahead of ourselves.”