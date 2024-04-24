5 final Dundee FC fixtures analysed: Why Dark Blues should be confident in Euro race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 final Dundee FC fixtures analysed: Why Dark Blues should be confident in Euro race

The Dark Blues head into the top six in good spirits.

Dundee ran out 4-0 winners over St Mirren in their last fixture. Image: SNS
Dundee ran out 4-0 winners over St Mirren in their last meeting at Dens Park. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Dundee have five matches to secure European football at Dens Park for the first time in over 20 years.

The trip to Perugia in 2003 remains the last time the Dark Blues jetted off to the Continent for a competitive match.

Overhaul St Mirren’s two-point lead in the Premiership table and that long, long wait will be over for Dees.

Passports will be needed for 2024/25 should Tony Docherty’s side finish fifth.

Can they do it? Courier Sport assesses the five fixtures to come.

Three homes

Dundee were due three home fixtures and duly got a trio of Dens ties.

Home comforts: Despite recent pitch problems, Dundee have been strong at home of late. Image: SNS

The first gets the toughest match out of the way quickly – Celtic are the only side Dundee haven’t taken any points off in the Premiership this season.

Beyond that, if the Dark Blues were to choose two teams to face at home they would be the sides directly above them.

Hey presto – St Mirren and Kilmarnock will be at Dens Park.

Three of Dundee’s last four league wins were at home which bodes well on that front while their biggest victory of the season came against the Buddies at Dens.

Zach Robinson completes a 4-0 thumping of St Mirren. Image: SNS
Zach Robinson completes a 4-0 thumping of St Mirren in November. Image: SNS

Over the entire campaign, however, the Dark Blues have the worst home record of any other top-six side.

Their away record, though, stacks up better. Despite picking up more points home than away, they do boast the fourth best record on the road.

The two sides with worse away records this term? Kilmarnock and St Mirren.

A positive start for the Dee.

Timing

In these crunch moments, ‘when’ games take place can be just as important as ‘where’.

And Dundee can’t complain too much about the order the games have fallen.

Get Celtic out of the way early. Home advantage helps in that one, too.

Then the St Mirren match will set the tone for the final three.

Luke McCowan takes on Celtic. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee host Celtic this weekend. Image: Shutterstock

The winner of that one will be big favourite to finish fifth and take that last European slot.

While the Dee face Celtic, the Buddies are at home to Rangers. They’ve lost all three to the Gers this term.

There’s a fair chance St Mirren will come into the Dens showdown on the back of five games without victory.

Further down the line, timing could also help the Dee out.

Dundee’s next away match is at Hearts on May 11. Image: SNS

Hearts will likely be secure in third by the time they host Dundee while Kilmarnock will probably have fourth tied up come the final match of the season.

Dundee’s final away match of the season is at Ibrox. Not a happy hunting ground by any means.

However, the game comes three days after Rangers face a title showdown at Celtic Park.

Whichever way that goes, it will have a massive effect on the mood at Ibrox when Dundee rock up.

St Mirren fixtures

The Buddies also got the three home games they were due. And their home record is decent – Stephen Robinson’s men have picked up 11 points more in Paisley than on the road.

The trip to Dens obviously looms large but St Mirren will fancy getting points from the two home matches to follow.

St Mirren have had a strong season and sit fifth in the Premiership. Image: SNS

As in matches against Dundee, Hearts and Killie could well have third and fourth tied up already. A final match at Celtic could be a title win/coronation.

Or it could be a dead rubber with the Hoops looking ahead to the Scottish Cup Final.

The Buddies have things to be happy about, too.

St Mirren fixtures: Rangers (h), Dundee (a), Kilmarnock (h), Hearts (h), Celtic (a).

Home game to finish

Whatever happens, a final match of the season being at home will give the Dee faithful the opportunity to celebrate a fine season at Dens Park.

It could be a remarkable day on May 18, though.

Despite improving on last term, Kilmarnock’s away record doesn’t match their home form.

Dundee fans at Dens Park
Dundee fans at Dens Park will have three home fixtures to enjoy. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

And, like Hearts and possibly Rangers, Killie will likely be snug and secure in their final league position by then.

Dundee are also unbeaten in the league this season against Derek McInnes’ side.

Do expect late goals, though – all three meetings have finished 2-2 with equalisers scored in stoppage time.

Overall

Dundee will be happy with the line up of their final five fixtures.

And they go into these games in far better form than St Mirren.

The Dark Blues have lost just one in six – picking up nine points from 18 – while the Buddies have won only once in the same amount of games, winning five points.

The respective form of each team has made this a proper race for fifth with the Dee closing in on the Buddies.

The home match against St Mirren being crucial is an under-statement.

But don’t expect this race to do anything but go right to the wire – Kilmarnock at home on May 18 could be a very big day in Dundee’s recent history.

