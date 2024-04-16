Dundee FC Dundee post-split fixtures IN FULL as Celtic visit Dens Park in top-6 curtain-raiser The Dark Blues learned their remaining games on Tuesday afternoon. By Reporter April 16 2024, 3:10pm April 16 2024, 3:10pm Share Dundee post-split fixtures IN FULL as Celtic visit Dens Park in top-6 curtain-raiser Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/4951327/dundee-post-split-fixtures-in-full-celtic/ Copy Link 0 comment Dundee players celebrate in front of fans at full-time. Image: SNS Dundee will begin their top-six campaign with the testing visit of reigning champions Celtic. The showdown against the Hoops will be broadcast live on Sky Sports on Sunday, April 28. Tony Docherty’s men will then host St Mirren on May 4 before travelling to Edinburgh to cross swords with Hearts a week later. Dundee’s only midweek fixture takes them to Glasgow, facing Rangers at Ibrox on Tuesday, May 14. That will be the Dee’s second televised outing after the split. The curtain comes down on a fine maiden season back in the Premiership for Dundee when European hopefuls Kilmarnock visit Tayside on Saturday, May 18. Dundee manager Tony Docherty celebrates in front of travelling fans at Aberdeen after sealing top 6 football. Image: Shutterstock Dundee fixtures IN FULL Celtic (H), April 28 St Mirren (H), May 4 Hearts (A), May 11 Rangers (A), May 14 Kilmarnock (H), May 18
