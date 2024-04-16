Dundee post-split fixtures IN FULL as Celtic visit Dens Park in top-6 curtain-raiser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee post-split fixtures IN FULL as Celtic visit Dens Park in top-6 curtain-raiser

The Dark Blues learned their remaining games on Tuesday afternoon.

By Reporter
Dundee players celebrate in front of fans at full-time. Image: SNS
Dundee players celebrate in front of fans at full-time. Image: SNS

Dundee will begin their top-six campaign with the testing visit of reigning champions Celtic.

The showdown against the Hoops will be broadcast live on Sky Sports on Sunday, April 28.

Tony Docherty’s men will then host St Mirren on May 4 before travelling to Edinburgh to cross swords with Hearts a week later.

Dundee’s only midweek fixture takes them to Glasgow, facing Rangers at Ibrox on Tuesday, May 14. That will be the Dee’s second televised outing after the split.

The curtain comes down on a fine maiden season back in the Premiership for Dundee when European hopefuls Kilmarnock visit Tayside on Saturday, May 18.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty celebrates in front of travelling fans at Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee manager Tony Docherty celebrates in front of travelling fans at Aberdeen after sealing top 6 football. Image: Shutterstock

Dundee fixtures IN FULL

Celtic (H), April 28

St Mirren (H), May 4

Hearts (A), May 11

Rangers (A), May 14

Kilmarnock (H), May 18

 

Conversation