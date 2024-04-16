Dundee post-split fixtures IN FULL as Celtic visit Dens Park in top-6 curtain-raiser

Dundee will begin their top-six campaign with the testing visit of reigning champions Celtic.

The showdown against the Hoops will be broadcast live on Sky Sports on Sunday, April 28.

Tony Docherty’s men will then host St Mirren on May 4 before travelling to Edinburgh to cross swords with Hearts a week later.

Dundee’s only midweek fixture takes them to Glasgow, facing Rangers at Ibrox on Tuesday, May 14. That will be the Dee’s second televised outing after the split.

The curtain comes down on a fine maiden season back in the Premiership for Dundee when European hopefuls Kilmarnock visit Tayside on Saturday, May 18.

Dundee fixtures IN FULL

Celtic (H), April 28

St Mirren (H), May 4

Hearts (A), May 11

Rangers (A), May 14

Kilmarnock (H), May 18