Mexican striker Diego Pineda departs Dundee

Dundee have confirmed Mexican striker Diego Pineda’s departure by mutual consent.

The 29-year-old arrived last summer from Mexican second tier side UAT.

However, he failed to nail down a regular spot in Tony Docherty’s side, making just six appearances for the club.

Courier Sport exclusively revealed last month that the former Mexico U/20 international had stayed in his home country after the summer break in order to find a new club.

Now the two parties have parted ways.

Dundee wrote in a statement: “Dundee Football Club can confirm that Diego Pineda has left the club by mutual consent.

“Diego has returned home to Mexico where he is expected to seek a new club and continue the rest of his career.

“Diego played six times for The Dark Blues and we thank him for his contributions and wish him all the very best for the rest of his career.”

Pineda scored one goal in his six appearances, finding the net in a victory over Dumbarton in the League Cup.