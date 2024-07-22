Mexican striker Diego Pineda departs Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Mexican striker Diego Pineda departs Dundee

The frontman remains in Mexico as he searches for a new club.

By George Cran
Diego Pineda
Diego Pineda watches on from the sidelines as Dundee take on Ross County last December. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Dundee have confirmed Mexican striker Diego Pineda’s departure by mutual consent.

The 29-year-old arrived last summer from Mexican second tier side UAT.

However, he failed to nail down a regular spot in Tony Docherty’s side, making just six appearances for the club.

Courier Sport exclusively revealed last month that the former Mexico U/20 international had stayed in his home country after the summer break in order to find a new club.

Now the two parties have parted ways.

Dundee wrote in a statement: “Dundee Football Club can confirm that Diego Pineda has left the club by mutual consent.

“Diego has returned home to Mexico where he is expected to seek a new club and continue the rest of his career.

“Diego played six times for The Dark Blues and we thank him for his contributions and wish him all the very best for the rest of his career.”

Pineda scored one goal in his six appearances, finding the net in a victory over Dumbarton in the League Cup.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee United supporters at Tannadice
Dundee United sell out entire home allocation for Dundee derby in 90 MINUTES
10
Brechin City's Glebe Park
LEE WILKIE: Dundee at Brechin is far from ideal and why Annan promise sterner…
Wieghorst
Dundee Hall of Fame star Morten Wieghorst takes on Denmark job as 'top coach'…
Brian Irvine takes on Rangers for Dundee in a clash taking place at Tannadice.
Dundee at Brechin: What is Dee record at Glebe Park and when did they…
Luke Graham standing at training for Dundee FC.
EXCLUSIVE: Luke Graham eager for first-team chance at Dundee with prospect insisting 'I feel…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) and Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty (right).
JIM SPENCE: Dundee derby ticket prices – how much is too much for a…
34
Dundee fans got a first look at Seb Palmer-Houlden. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee loan star Seb Palmer-Houlden on desire for goals, derby 'dream come true'…
The Dundee derby at a packed Tannadice
Dundee derby ticket prices revealed as fierce rivals prepare for blockbuster opening-day clash
7
Ethan Ingram has impressed in his short time at Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Ethan Ingram reveals Owen Beck effect that inspired Dundee move as he targets more…
Michael Mellon
Former Dundee loan star Michael Mellon joins English League One outfit

Conversation