EXCLUSIVE: Mexican striker Diego Pineda set for Dundee exit

The frontman struggled to make an impact last season.

Diego Pineda
Diego Pineda watches on from the sidelines as Dundee take on Ross County last December. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
By George Cran

Diego Pineda’s future lies away from Dundee.

The Mexican signed a two-year deal with the Dark Blues last summer on the back of Antonio Portales’s move across the Atlantic.

The arrival of the two Mexicans brought plenty of excitement among Dundee fans.

However, Pineda’s time at Dens Park hasn’t gone nearly as well as his compatriot.

Diego Pineda and Antonio Portales on their arrival at Dundee. Image: SNS.

Portales made himself an integral part of Tony Docherty’s defence and played 24 matches despite two lengthy injury absences.

Pineda, meanwhile, played just 24 minutes of league football in three substitute appearances.

The 29-year-old did start two games in the group stage of the League Cup last July, scoring in a 3-1 win over Dumbarton.

Diego Pineda celebrates his first goal for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Diego Pineda celebrates a Dundee goal against Dumbarton. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

However, that is set to be his one and only goal as a Dundee player.

While Portales was setting up the Dee’s first goal of pre-season at Arbroath on Saturday, Pineda remained in Mexico.

The former Mexican U/20 international hasn’t returned after the summer break as club and player search for a new option ahead of the 2024/25 season.

It’s understood a return to playing in his homeland is the preferred option for Pineda and a loan deal is likely.

