Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to Arbroath win as he provides injury update on Clark Robertson and 3 others

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to Arbroath win as he provides injury update on Clark Robertson and 3 others

The Dark Blues were 3-1 winners at Gayfield.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty on the touchline at Arbroath. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on the touchline at Arbroath. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Tony Docherty was delighted by Dundee’s first run-out of pre-season as they saw off Arbroath 3-1 at Gayfield.

The wind was gusting on the east coast but that was no issue for the Dark Blues with a Scott Tiffoney brace added to by Max Anderson’s second-half header.

That followed a raft of changes at half-time for the Dee before Innes Murray fired in a fine goal late on for the hosts.

“I was really pleased with a lot of aspects of it,” Docherty told Courier Sport.

“The players in the first 45 and the ones who played up to 60 minutes I was really pleased with and that’s the most important thing.

Dundee celebrate Max Anderson's (right) goal as they went 3-0 up at Arbroath. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee celebrate Max Anderson’s (right) goal as they went 3-0 up at Arbroath. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“After that we had some young players on but across the game we had some really strong performances.

“The boys have done a hell of a lot of work this week in terms of running. There was a bit of rustiness but after 10/15 minutes we were dominant and continued the way we left off last season.

“We scored great goals and I think Tiff should have had a third goal, I don’t think it was offside.

“But I was really pleased with a lot of stuff.”

New signings

The 1,043 Dundee fans that made the short journey to Arbroath got a first glimpse of Clark Robertson and Seb Palmer-Houlden in dark blue.

Jon McCracken also made his first appearance as a permanent signing.

“I thought Clark was excellent,” Docherty said.

Dundee fans got a first look at Seb Palmer-Houlden. Image: SNS
Dundee fans got a first look at Seb Palmer-Houlden. Image: SNS

“He looked really dominant in the air and his use of the ball was fantastic from the back.

“I was pleased with the ones making their debuts. Jon McCracken was really assured and we saw what Seb Palmer-Houlden can provide when he came on.

“It’s just about building on today.”

Injuries

There were, though, a couple of injury worries.

Clark Robertson picked up an injury in the first-half at Arbroath but played on for the final 10 minutes or so until the break.

And his fellow centre-back Antonio Portales also has a wee issue ahead of the pre-season trip to Poland.

Clark Robertson warms up ahead of his first Dundee appearance. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Clark Robertson warms up ahead of his first Dundee appearance. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Asked about Robertson, Docherty said: “He has a bit of tightness in his hamstring. That, though, is a result of the amount of work the boys have done over the past two weeks.

“We took him off as a precaution, the same with Antonio Portales.”

McGhee and Reilly

Jordan McGhee missed out at Arbroath. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

There are also a couple of other injury concerns with Jordan McGhee and Charlie Reilly missing the game.

McGhee was a standout last season at right wing-back while Reilly suffered injury after injury in his debut campaign at Dens Park.

Both, though, are expected to join in with training in Poznan.

“Jordan has had a wee issue with his ankle but he will be back training next week,” Docherty added.

“Charlie yesterday picked up a wee back issue, nothing much, and he’ll train next week as well.”

More from Dundee FC

Scott Tiffoney takes the congratulations from his Dundee team-mates at Arbroath. Image: SNS
3 Dundee talking points: How did new boys get on in friendly win at…
Dundee keeper Jon McCracken (left) has Scotland No 1 - and former Norwich team-mate - Angus Gunn in his sights. Images: SNS
Jon McCracken confirms he is at Dundee to challenge ex-Norwich team-mate Angus Gunn for…
Ricki Lamie
Dundee confirm Ricki Lamie exit as pre-contract deal is ripped up for 2ND time
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) and Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty (right) will go head-to-head on the opening weekend of the Premiership season. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Opening weekend Dundee derby will show which summer signings can walk their…
11
Billy Kirkwood has joined Dundee as head of recruitment. Image: SNS
Dundee add Dundee United legend Billy Kirkwood as recruitment chief in backroom shake-up
2
Tony Docherty and Jim Goodwin will go head to head in August. Images: SNS.
Dundee 'buzzing' for opening day derby says Tony Docherty as discusses 'huge compliment' from…
12
Ricki Lamie. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Ricki Lamie's future at Dundee in doubt
Former Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Tony Docherty ‘would love to think’ Ryan Jack could become Dundee player as Simon…
Dundee fans at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Dundee Premiership fixtures: Mouth-watering Tannadice derby kicks off Dark Blues 2024/25 campaign
4
Charlie Reilly is eager to make an impression in his second Dundee season. Image: SNS
Dundee star out to show fans real Charlie Reilly after revealing injury struck 11…

Conversation