Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to Arbroath win as he provides injury update on Clark Robertson and 3 others

Tony Docherty was delighted by Dundee’s first run-out of pre-season as they saw off Arbroath 3-1 at Gayfield.

The wind was gusting on the east coast but that was no issue for the Dark Blues with a Scott Tiffoney brace added to by Max Anderson’s second-half header.

That followed a raft of changes at half-time for the Dee before Innes Murray fired in a fine goal late on for the hosts.

“I was really pleased with a lot of aspects of it,” Docherty told Courier Sport.

“The players in the first 45 and the ones who played up to 60 minutes I was really pleased with and that’s the most important thing.

“After that we had some young players on but across the game we had some really strong performances.

“The boys have done a hell of a lot of work this week in terms of running. There was a bit of rustiness but after 10/15 minutes we were dominant and continued the way we left off last season.

“We scored great goals and I think Tiff should have had a third goal, I don’t think it was offside.

“But I was really pleased with a lot of stuff.”

New signings

The 1,043 Dundee fans that made the short journey to Arbroath got a first glimpse of Clark Robertson and Seb Palmer-Houlden in dark blue.

Jon McCracken also made his first appearance as a permanent signing.

“I thought Clark was excellent,” Docherty said.

“He looked really dominant in the air and his use of the ball was fantastic from the back.

“I was pleased with the ones making their debuts. Jon McCracken was really assured and we saw what Seb Palmer-Houlden can provide when he came on.

“It’s just about building on today.”

Injuries

There were, though, a couple of injury worries.

Clark Robertson picked up an injury in the first-half at Arbroath but played on for the final 10 minutes or so until the break.

And his fellow centre-back Antonio Portales also has a wee issue ahead of the pre-season trip to Poland.

Asked about Robertson, Docherty said: “He has a bit of tightness in his hamstring. That, though, is a result of the amount of work the boys have done over the past two weeks.

“We took him off as a precaution, the same with Antonio Portales.”

McGhee and Reilly

There are also a couple of other injury concerns with Jordan McGhee and Charlie Reilly missing the game.

McGhee was a standout last season at right wing-back while Reilly suffered injury after injury in his debut campaign at Dens Park.

Both, though, are expected to join in with training in Poznan.

“Jordan has had a wee issue with his ankle but he will be back training next week,” Docherty added.

“Charlie yesterday picked up a wee back issue, nothing much, and he’ll train next week as well.”