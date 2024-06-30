The best of Dundee Food Festival with award-winning chef Dean Banks

Dundee Food Festival is back and ready to take the city by storm.

On July 6 and 7, a whole host of foodie events will take place across the area, from street food stalls to workshops and special dishes at restaurants across the region.

Local food legend Dean Banks is also on the festival programme hosting a Q&A on food sustainability at Temple Lane Bar.

The chef owns Haar Restaurant and Dune in St Andrews, Dean Banks Pompadour and Dulse in Edinburgh, The Forager in Dollar and at home dining box firms Haar at Home and Wagyu.

You may recognise him from his time on MasterChef: The Professionals in 2018, where he made it to the finals after starting his career in hospitality at 15 in the small fishing town of Arbroath.

Dean told us where he’ll be headed during the festival this weekend.

Jannettas Gelateria

I absolutely love Jannettas. I’ve been visiting their premises in St Andrews since I first moved to Fife, but it is even better for me now that they are in Dundee, too. I make a weekly visit for a treat. They have a great range of ice cream and sorbet and use local produce.

My son Felix is coeliac, and they cater for him amazingly well. Jannettas will be open at Slessor Gardens during Dundee Food Festival and I can assure you after my 200th taster of the pistachio ice cream, it’s a must-visit.

Temple Lane

I would definitely say I enjoy a cocktail or two and Temple Lane is perfect for that. They have a cocktail menu that changes every three months, but you have to try the Gin Berry Sour – it is delicious.

The decor is slick and dark and they have DJs playing some weekends. A drink here is a great way to end a busy week at work. During Dundee Food Festival Temple Lane will be creating sustainable cocktails and I’ll also be holding a Q&A session there to talk about my career and sustainability in the hospitality sector.

DCA | Dundee Contemporary Arts

I have been a customer of DCA for around 15 years. I think it is great because you can have a laid-back lunch with some drinks or enjoy an early dinner with funky vibes. They have their big cinema screens but also feature some cool art. The culture-style films are always worth checking out.

During Dundee Food Festival they will be screening Big Night (1996) which is definitely worth heading along to, not before you’ve filled your belly of course with some of their excellent offering.

