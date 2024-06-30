The best of Dundee Food Festival with award-winning chef Dean Banks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The best of Dundee Food Festival with award-winning chef Dean Banks

With Dundee Food Festival returning to the city on July 6 and 7, we caught up with chef Dean Banks about his favourite city spots.

By Lauren Robertson
Chef Dean Banks is a well known foodie face in the area. Image: Dean Banks
Chef Dean Banks is a well known foodie face in the area. Image: Dean Banks

Dundee Food Festival is back and ready to take the city by storm.

On July 6 and 7, a whole host of foodie events will take place across the area, from street food stalls to workshops and special dishes at restaurants across the region.

Local food legend Dean Banks is also on the festival programme hosting a Q&A on food sustainability at Temple Lane Bar.

The chef owns Haar Restaurant and Dune in St Andrews, Dean Banks Pompadour and Dulse in Edinburgh, The Forager in Dollar and at home dining box firms Haar at Home and Wagyu.

You may recognise him from his time on MasterChef: The Professionals in 2018, where he made it to the finals after starting his career in hospitality at 15 in the small fishing town of Arbroath.

Dean told us where he’ll be headed during the festival this weekend.

Jannettas Gelateria

This spot is perfect for Felix. Image: Dean Banks

I absolutely love Jannettas. I’ve been visiting their premises in St Andrews since I first moved to Fife, but it is even better for me now that they are in Dundee, too. I make a weekly visit for a treat. They have a great range of ice cream and sorbet and use local produce.

My son Felix is coeliac, and they cater for him amazingly well. Jannettas will be open at Slessor Gardens during Dundee Food Festival and I can assure you after my 200th taster of the pistachio ice cream, it’s a must-visit.

Temple Lane

I can’t pass up a tipple. Image: Dean Banks

I would definitely say I enjoy a cocktail or two and Temple Lane is perfect for that. They have a cocktail menu that changes every three months, but you have to try the Gin Berry Sour – it is delicious.

The decor is slick and dark and they have DJs playing some weekends. A drink here is a great way to end a busy week at work. During Dundee Food Festival Temple Lane will be creating sustainable cocktails and I’ll also be holding a Q&A session there to talk about my career and sustainability in the hospitality sector.

DCA | Dundee Contemporary Arts

A film and food in one place.

I have been a customer of DCA for around 15 years. I think it is great because you can have a laid-back lunch with some drinks or enjoy an early dinner with funky vibes. They have their big cinema screens but also feature some cool art. The culture-style films are always worth checking out.

During Dundee Food Festival they will be screening Big Night (1996) which is definitely worth heading along to, not before you’ve filled your belly of course with some of their excellent offering.

Find out more about Dundee Food Festival at dundeefoodfestival.com

