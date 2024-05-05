Fife chef Dean Banks on working hard, ‘looking after the pennies’ and dreaming of international expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife chef Dean Banks on working hard, ‘looking after the pennies’ and dreaming of international expansion

Mr Banks grew up in Arbroath but now has business interests in St Andrews, Dundee and Dollar.

By Ian Forsyth
Chef Dean Banks. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Chef Dean Banks. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

One of the biggest names in Scottish hospitality has major plans for the future, but wants to see more help from politicians to help firms north of the border flourish.

Dean Banks feels that the Scottish Government could do “massive” things to help entrepreneurs.

He said: “They could cut taxes, especially if we are reinvesting.

“We are on a world platform. Scotland is one of the best countries in the world in my opinion, but I think the government fails at showcasing us properly.

“Entrepreneurs and business owners should be helped out more.”

Chef Dean Banks working in kitchens since age of 15

Dean is only 35, but he has already amassed a large variety of business ventures in the last few years, including the Haar Restaurant in St Andrews, Temple Lane Bar in Dundee and Dollar pub The Forager.

The renowned chef’s career started at the age of 15 in a local restaurant in Arbroath – the Old Brewhouse.

Dean studied at Angus College for two years, then trained with Rick Stein in Cornwall.

He later moved to Switzerland to work for clients and spent seven years as a private chef all over the world.

Dean then returned to the UK to cook on Masterchef: The Professionals in 2018, where he reached the finals.

Support for entrepreneurs

The entrepreneur has had his own ventures for the last five years, and he said the current environment for firms is the hardest he has seen.

“I always think when we are opening new businesses – yes it’s great for me as an entrepreneur, I’m opening a new company.

“I’ve created new jobs, I’ve created extra taxes in society.

“Yes I think it’s amazing, but in Scotland it’s been a bit difficult.

Dean Banks in his St Andrew restaurant Haar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Business owners are struggling to pay high taxes.

“I don’t pay myself a lot or pay high dividends out.

“If we were to be given the VAT reduction we so need in the hospitality industry, there would be huge investments within the sector. It’s not just going to go in people’s pockets.”

Working hard and ‘looking after the pennies’

So what’s been the secret of Dean’s success to date?

He replied: “I would say keeping myself busy and on my toes all the time.

“I never rest, I never stay still. I’m always looking for something new and always working.

“If I’m at home or have a spare minute or hour I’m checking things out, learning things, looking at new sites, coming up with new ideas.”

The businessman is not expecting any major expansion of his operations in 2024, apart from possibly one or two new sites.

He explained: “Money is expensive at the moment – the interest rate is just so high for loans and mortgages.

“If you were to mortgage a new property, the interest itself is higher than what you would be paying on rent on the same property.

“This year I feel we are taking it very careful and slowly, looking after the pennies.”

Future plans for chef Dean Banks include international expansion

The entrepreneur also wanted to point out that his operations are not being bankrolled by a bank or a private-equity firm.

He explained: “We have done it all by ourselves; myself and my business partners – Ross McGregor, Rory Mitchell and Dan Ashmore.

“Wve all self-invested into the group.

“We have low loans, we don’t owe much money so that’s how we can grow at the rate we do because we’re not paying stupid amounts in interest in the money.

“We don’t live a crazy luxury life. Everyone lives a modest life because we are building for the future and a group that will last forever.

“It’ll be my son that benefits from it and not me. Maybe me a little bit when I’m older – but I’m looking to build this for my family, not myself.”

The contents of one of Dean’s Haar at Home meal boxes. Image: Haar at Home

Looking to the future, Dean is looking at fresh opportunities at home and abroad.

He thinks that gaining management contracts at large hotels could be a growth area.

“I would definitely like to take my brand to locations such as Dubai, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Miami or New York.

“I would love to take my chef’s flavours around the world.

“I’d like to see me diversifying into other things whether that’s property development, larger hotels, different points of business rather than just hospitality.

“I’d like to reduce my risk. I think every business owner does that, you reduce your risk by having your investments in different areas.

“Obviously my expertise is in hospitality, but it’s me finding the right people that I can trust and be business partners to invest in other things.”

