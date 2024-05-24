‘The world is less colourful without her’: Tributes paid after well-known solicitor Janet Hood dies suddenly

North-east and Tayside solicitor Janet Hood, known for being a leading licensing specialist, has died just days before her 67th birthday.

A consultant to a number of law firms across Scotland, she created Janet Hood Training and Consulting Limited, offering a bespoke service to licensees and others.

Ms Hood, who lived in Edzell, was also a key member of the Law Society of Scotland, having been convenor of its equality and diversity committee, as well as a council and board member of the organisation.

Paying tribute to her on LinkedIn, lawyer Allan Steele said that she was “kind, caring, intelligent, courageous and sometimes (at the right times) a little outrageous”.

He added: “Janet was a complete one off who marched to the beat of her own drum – never the latest fad – yet still managed to bring others with her. She practised licensing law, but like all self respecting lawyers, was deeply concerned about reducing human suffering and promoting justice.”

Janet Hood – ‘a good friend to so many’

Also paying tribute to her was Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, who said she was: “A force of nature, a huge supporter of the local food and drink scene, a champion of hundreds of Dundee and Angus businesses and a good friend to so many in our region.”

The chamber added: “We last saw Janet at the event to mark the Kimono special exhibition where we enjoyed breakfast at Tatha at V&A Dundee and she was in fine form, ever positive of the outcomes of the work we were doing together to support local businesses.

“She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. She leaves an irreplaceable gap and another empty seat alongside others gone too soon.”

Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce CEO Alison Henderson said: “We’ve lost a friend, an ally and a sometime adversary in Janet. She never backed down from challenging where she saw a business in need of support and the fun and laughter we had over many a conversation will be very sadly missed.

“My thoughts are with her family and everyone who is feeling the impact of this sad news. The world is a less colourful place without her in it.”

Kirk Dailly, partner at Dundee-based Blackadders solicitors added: “I am very sorry to hear this.

“I was fortunate to work with Janet on a number of occasions over the years and she was always so positive and supportive.

“She was the go-to in her field and will be greatly missed.”

‘Janet was truly exceptional’

Miss Hood also served as a consultant to the board of directors at charity Homeless Project Scotland, where she held a position on the organisation’s legal subcommittee.

Paying tribute, the charity said: “Janet was truly exceptional, dedicated to Homeless Project Scotland and, by extension, to the most vulnerable members of our community.

“We were deeply shocked by her passing, and our thoughts are with her husband and family during this undoubtedly difficult time.”