Evel Knievel bikers stop off at Perth on latest charity stunt

Motorists in Perthshire were treated to a blast from the past when a group of Welsh bikers dressed as 1970s stunt legend Evel Knievel roared through.

The Ride Cymru group stopped off at Broxden services, on the outskirts of Perth, as part of a charity challenge.

They are riding from John o’ Groats to Land’s End to raise money for NSPCC.

And their stunt has already collected almost £25,000 for the cause.

The group, who have done a string of fundraising drives in Wales before, are no strangers to Scotland.

In 2017, they raised £5,000 for the NSPCC by riding to the three mainland capitals – London, Cardiff and Edinburgh – in two days.

This time round they have been joined by Maurice McDonald-Smith, from East Kilbride – or, as he likes to be called, the “Scottish Knievel”.

Maurice said it was “a privilege to be allowed into the family of the Cymru Knievel riders”.

He added: “Last year was my first time raising money for the NSPCC and everyone I met from the charity were the nicest and kindest people.”

“I think their commitment and dedication to keeping children safe needs to be supported.”

‘Being Evel (Kneivel) for a good cause’

The Ride Cymru group proudly proclaim themselves the only UK motorcycle event to be endorsed by the Knievel family.

They boast the record “for the largest gathering of people dressed as Evel Knievel”. That’s 68 people in Wrexham, on day five of their 2019 challenge.

And since 2012, they have raised more than £245,000 for charity.

Their motto is “Being Evel for a good cause”.

The rules of the 2024 run include no satnavs, and no motorways.

They set off from John O’Groats on Friday, arriving at Broxden in the afternoon, and the aim is to finish in three days.

Fiona Milne, an NSPCC fundraiser in the north of Scotland, said: “We are so incredibly excited to have the Cymru Knievels in Scotland to raise funds for the NSPCC.

“It truly was an epic journey and we really appreciate that they have chosen us as their charitable cause.

“The money they will raise will help us continue our vital work keeping children safe from abuse and neglect.”

Evel Knievel, who died in 2007, became a huge star in the 1970s.

He broke numerous records and suffered hundreds of bone fractures throughout his career, before being inducted into the Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 1999.

To donate to the Ride Cymru drive, visit their Justgiving site here.