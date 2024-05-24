Evel Knievel bikers stop off at Perth on latest charity stunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Evel Knievel bikers stop off at Perth on latest charity stunt

The Welsh bikers wear the iconic red, white and blue suits of stunt rider Evel Knievel

By Morag Lindsay
Bikers dressed as Evel Knievel passed through Perth today on their epic charity ride from Land's End to John O'Groats. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Bikers dressed as Evel Knievel passed through Perth today on their epic charity ride from Land's End to John O'Groats. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Motorists in Perthshire were treated to a blast from the past when a group of Welsh bikers dressed as 1970s stunt legend Evel Knievel roared through.

The Ride Cymru group stopped off at Broxden services, on the outskirts of Perth, as part of a charity challenge.

They are riding from John o’ Groats to Land’s End to raise money for NSPCC.

And their stunt has already collected almost £25,000 for the cause.

The group, who have done a string of fundraising drives in Wales before, are no strangers to Scotland.

The group of bikers dressed as 70s stunt legend Evil Knievel passed through Perth this afternoon as part of their Lands End to John O’Groats charity ride. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

In 2017, they raised £5,000 for the NSPCC by riding to the three mainland capitals – London, Cardiff and Edinburgh – in two days.

This time round they have been joined by Maurice McDonald-Smith, from East Kilbride – or, as he likes to be called, the “Scottish Knievel”.

Maurice said it was “a privilege to be allowed into the family of the Cymru Knievel riders”.

He added: “Last year was my first time raising money for the NSPCC and everyone I met from the charity were the nicest and kindest people.”

“I think their commitment and dedication to  keeping children safe needs to be supported.”

Riding for a cause: Jason Lewis and his Evel Knievel crew pass through Perth on their epic charity journey. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

‘Being Evel (Kneivel) for a good cause’

The Ride Cymru group proudly proclaim themselves the only UK motorcycle event to be endorsed by the Knievel family.

They boast the record “for the largest gathering of people dressed as Evel Knievel”. That’s 68 people in Wrexham, on day five of their 2019 challenge.

And since 2012, they have raised more than £245,000 for charity.

Their motto is “Being Evel for a good cause”.

The rules of the 2024 run include no satnavs, and no motorways.

They set off from John O’Groats on Friday, arriving at Broxden in the afternoon, and the aim is to finish in three days.

Perthshire motorists got a nostalgic thrill as Welsh bikers, dressed as 1970s stunt legend Evel Knievel, roared through. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Fiona Milne, an NSPCC fundraiser in the north of Scotland, said: “We are so incredibly excited to have the Cymru Knievels in Scotland to raise funds for the NSPCC.

“It truly was an epic journey and we really appreciate that they have chosen us as their charitable cause.

“The money they will raise will help us continue our vital work keeping children safe from abuse and neglect.”

Evel Knievel, who died in 2007, became a huge star in the 1970s.

He broke numerous records and suffered hundreds of bone fractures throughout his career, before being inducted into the Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 1999.

To donate to the Ride Cymru drive, visit their Justgiving site here.

Being Evel (Kneivel) for a good cause’. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

More from Perth & Kinross

Police activity in Aberfeldy on Friday after a man was arrested in the Brian Low shooting probe. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Sniffer dog at Aberfeldy house as police search three sites after arrest in Brian…
Stone archway with Scone Palace behind
Scone Palace planning £10m visitor centre and adventure playground
Police at the scene of Brian Low's shooting in Aberfeldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson/Jacqui Low
Man, 75, arrested over shooting of Brian Low in Aberfeldy
The railway line is blocked between Dundee and Perth by a fallen tree.
Disruption after tree blocked railway line near Dundee
David Stewart leaves Perth Sheriff Court
Perthshire farmer shared ex-girlfriend's sex video without her consent
Rapper Caleb Gorman in the music video for Asbo
Perth rapper who threatened to stab police handed curfew break for hip-hop tour
Police and ambulance at the scene of a crash in County Place, Perth.
Multiple police and ambulance crews on scene of crash in Perth city centre
The caravan next to Church Road in Kinfauns.
Carse of Gowrie fruit and veg business in doubt as council refuses 'essential' caravan
Drummond Castle gardens
More than two weeks of road closures planned for Dior show in Crieff
Auchterarder chip shop exterior
Famous Perthshire chip shop family call it a day after 87 years

Conversation