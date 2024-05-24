Aidan Connolly finds reasons to believe as Raith Rovers cling to Premiership dreams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aidan Connolly finds reasons to believe as Raith Rovers cling to Premiership dreams

The Kirkcaldy outfit are bidding to overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit in Sunday's play-off final away to Ross County.

A close up of Raith Rovers winger Aidan Connolly.
Aidan Connolly during Raith Rovers' 2-1 defeat to Ross County. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

As the masters of late comebacks this season, Aidan Connolly insists Raith Rovers have plenty of reasons to believe they can still realise their Premiership dreams.

The Stark’s Park men suffered a significant blow to their promotion hopes when they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Ross County on Thursday night.

The first-leg loss on home soil leaves them with a huge challenge to turn things around in Sunday’s rematch in Dingwall.

But Sam Stanton’s 82nd-minute strike has given Ian Murray’s side hope of turning the tie on its head and reaching the top-flight for the first time in 27 years.

And, with Josh Mullin passing up a gilt-edged opportunity for a late equaliser, Connolly reckons Rovers’ grandstand finish can also help ramp up the pressure on County for the second-leg.

Aidan Connolly turns away in anguish after going close for Raith Rovers with a curling shot.
Aidan Connolly went close for Raith Rovers with a curling second-half shot against Ross County. Image: Andrew Milligan / PA Wire.

Getting the goal was important, because anything can happen now,” said Connolly.

“If we’d gone up there 2-0 down it’s obviously a big task.

“But, as we know, so much can happen in football.

“The way we finished has given us plenty of confidence ahead of Sunday.

“If you ask them, I think they’ll say we’re a decent team who caused them problems and created a few chances.

Connolly: ‘The pressure is on them’

“In football it’s not done until it’s done, we’ve seen it so many times before.

“The pressure is on them and you know what pressure does to people – it can make you crumble.

“When we started believing a bit better, you could see us passing it around and causing them problems.

“I thought towards the end of the game we could have scored a second.

“Josh had a great chance to make it 2-2 and we could have been going up there level.

Sam Stanton celebrates his late goal for Raith Rovers.
Sam Stanton celebrates his late goal for Raith Rovers. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

“It’ll be a tough game because they’re a good side. But we’ll go up there, have a go and see what happens.”

The tables were turned during Raith’s semi-final encounter with Partick Thistle.

In the previous round, Rovers plundered a 2-1 victory from their first-leg trip to Firhill – only to be pegged back by the Jags’ 2-1 win at Stark’s Park.

Manager Ian Murray has vowed to send his side out to ‘give it a good go’ in the Highlands.

And Connolly believes the Kirkcaldy outfit now have nothing to lose.

‘A tough game’

“It’s similar to Partick when we won 2-1,” added the winger. “But they came to our place, put up a fight and it went to penalties.

“When there’s just a goal between the teams you’re always still in it.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game, they’re going to try to dictate the game.

“So we’ll have to go there, keep it tight and try to nick a few goals.

“All the pressure is on County, we’ve got a free hit at it.

Raith Rovers winger Aidan Connolly tussles for the ball with Ross County's Eli King.
Aidan Connolly (left) tussles with Ross County’s Eli King during Raith Rovers’ 2-1 defeat in the first-leg of their Premiership play-off final. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

“We have had an amazing season whether we go up or not, we have had a great time.

“So we’ll go up there and have a go. We believe we can go up there and get a result.

“All season we’ve worked hard. It’s been tough because we’ve been in for nearly a year now.

“But when you looked at us in the final ten, fifteen minutes there we were flying.

“We looked the fitter team in the closing stages so hopefully that will be the same on Sunday.”

