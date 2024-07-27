JIM SPENCE: I suspect Adam Webb will set high bar at St Johnstone – and expect others to clear it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: I suspect Adam Webb will set high bar at St Johnstone – and expect others to clear it

'Adam Webb has talked warmly about getting fans re-engaged with the club, but talk only goes so far.'

Adam Webb.
Image: SNS.
By Jim Spence

As a successful American lawyer, St Johnstone new owner Adam Webb will be familiar with the term ‘Res ipsa loquitur’.

It’s a Latin legal maxim meaning ‘the thing speaks for itself’, and applies in cases where damages are sought for harmful actions caused, where negligence can be inferred.

Now I doubt the McDiarmid Park owner expects a flood of claims from angry Saintees claiming Craig Levein’s side were negligent in losing in the League Cup at Alloa.

However, one thing that clearly speaks for itself in football is that most fans expect full-time teams to beat part-time outfits and tend to angrily infer a fair degree of negligence when they don’t.

Craig Levein watches on.
Image: PPA.

So that midweek loss to the League One side creates unwanted early pressure on everyone at Saints even before the league campaign gets underway.

Adam Webb has talked warmly about getting fans re-engaged with the club but talk only goes so far.

‘Judgement is swift’

Those who have done well in business usually have a tougher side privately than that revealed for public consumption, and in American business culture, harsh consequences tend to apply to underperformers.

One swallow doesn’t make a summer and one early defeat doesn’t indicate poor fortunes ahead.

But I suspect that Webb has in his legal life set a very high bar and will similarly set one in football and expect others to clear it.

I wonder if those who can’t may find judgment is swift.

Conversation