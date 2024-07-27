Crash blocks A90 near Forfar

A crash has blocked a section of the A90 near Forfar on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred shortly before 6.30am on the northbound carriageway of the A90 at Gateside south of Forfar.

Traffic Scotland has advised that the road is currently “restricted”.

It said: “The A90 northbound at Gateside is restricted due to a road traffic accident.

“Road users are advised to approach with caution and to expect longer than normal journey times.”

It’s not known if anyone has been injured in the incident.

Police Scotland and Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

