Best chippy in Fife? Try out fish and chips at these four places

Aside from the iconic dish, they offer more on their menus.

woman adds garnish to a plate of fish and chips in Fife
Fife has access to all of the freshest ingredients to make the best fish and chips.

In case you find yourself craving for some fish and chips in Fife, here are the places you should check out!

Nothing beats fish and chips, especially if you can enjoy your meal right by the coast where your seafood was freshly caught.

With its proximity to the sea, Fife is one of the best places in Scotland to get this dish.

Now that it’s summer, go and get your fix at these chippies. Then find a spot by the water where you can relax and tuck in.

Four chippies to try fish and chips in Fife:

1. Besties Fish and Chips

a serving of Besties fish and chips in Fife
The chippy makes the iconic dish fresh in-house with ingredients from local suppliers.

Besties Fish and Chips is a family-owned chippy takeaway.

The chip shop is well situated at 4-6 Broad Street in Tayport, very close to the picturesque harbour.

It is open five days a week from Wednesday until Sunday, 4PM-10PM.

All of Besties’ ingredients are carefully sourced from local producers and suppliers.

Everything is made freshly in-house and all of the food is cooked to order.

Besties also offers a range of oven-baked pizzas, kebabs as well as ice creams and desserts.

See the full menu on Besties’ website.

2. Anstruther Fish Bar

a serving of fish and chips from Fife's Anstruther Fish Bar
Anstruther Fish Bar is known for its deliciously fresh seafood and perfectly crispy batter.

One of the most iconic fish and chip shops in the UK, the multi award-winning Anstruther Fish Bar is the perfect spot for fish and chips this summer.

Not only has this charming restaurant been awarded Fish and Chip Shop of the Year, but its stunning views overlooking the harbour are sure to take your breath away. What better backdrop than the glittering waters of the sea, complete with the charming bustle of fishing boats?

And let’s not forget the star of the show: the fish and chips themselves. Anstruther Fish Bar is world-renowned for its deliciously fresh seafood and perfectly crispy batter. Share a portion of its famous haddock and chips or try something new like the Pittenweem prawns in batter or hot smoked salmon salad.

But the fun doesn’t have to stop there. Why not cap your trip off with a stroll along the harbour, indulging in some homemade ice cream? Its Brattesani’s ice cream is made in-house every day, using the freshest Scottish milk and cream.

So, if you’re looking for a spot that combines delicious food, stunning views and seaside charm, Anstruther Fish Bar is the place to be.

Find out more about Anstruther Fish Bar.

3. Paul’s Fish & Chicken Bar

a plate of fried chicken with fish and chips
Paul’s Chippy combines fish and chips with crispy golden chicken.

Paul’s Fish and Chicken Bar is also known as Paul’s Chippy.

It offers a mouth-watering combination of fresh fish and chips and crispy golden chicken that is sure to satisfy your cravings.

Its menu also features a range of irresistible pizzas, juicy burgers and sizzling kebabs to cater to every taste. Kids meals are available with favourites like nuggets, fish fingers, hamburgers and lots more, all served with chips, a carton of juice, a sweet treat and a small toy.

Paul’s Fish & Chicken Bar’s commitment to providing a diverse range of products ensures that every customer can find something they love. Its team of skilled fryers and culinary experts tirelessly work behind the scenes to bring customers the very best in taste.

Place your order for delivery or collection from either its Glenrothes or Kirkcaldy branch. With its expedited delivery options, you can rest assured that your order will be shipped out as soon as possible.

So, whether you’re in the mood for fish and chips, chicken or something else entirely, Paul’s Fish & Chicken Bar has got you covered.

For all its meal deals, special offers and its delicious menu right at your fingertips, visit Paul’s Fish & Chicken Bar’s website.

4. The Wee Chippy

facade of The Wee Chippy
The Wee Chippy is right in the heart of the coastal town of Anstruther.

Discover the finest fish and chips in Anstruther at The Wee Chippy!

Nestled in the heart of this charming coastal town, the family-run establishment offers a delightful experience for seafood lovers. Anstruther is renowned for its world-class fish and chips, and The Wee Chippy is proud to be a part of this rich culinary tradition.

The Wee Chippy’s menu features the freshest, sustainably sourced fish, perfectly fried to golden perfection. It offers a range of daily specials to tantalise your taste buds and cater to everyone with its gluten-free menu available every day.

Whether you’re a local or a visitor, the friendly staff and cosy atmosphere will make you feel right at home.

Savor the flavors that make Anstruther famous. Your perfect seaside meal awaits, just steps from the beautiful Fife coastline.

Visit The Wee Chippy today and taste the tradition!

