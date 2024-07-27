4 Dundee United talking points as debuts assessed and Jim Goodwin drops transfer hint

Dundee United played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Luton Town in their final pre-season friendly before the mouth-watering Premiership opener against Dundee.

David Babunski opened the scoring in style following a fine exchange with compatriot Kristijan Trapanovski, but a Jordan Clark penalty and Alfie Doughty’s strike turned the game on its head by half-time.

United, who handed non-competitive debuts to Richard Odada and Jort van der Sande, restored parity when substitute Louis Moult converted a late spot-kick.

Courier Sport was at Tannadice to analyse the action.

Differing fortunes for debutants – but far too early for judgements

A red-headed striker who plays for a tiny Caribbean island and is represented by ex-Tangerines hero Freddy van der Hoorn.

Van der Sande has cult hero potential.

And that was before he even kicked a ball.

Expectations will be even higher following a bright showing against Luton. He worked tirelessly, held the ball up, brought others into the game and, but for a wonderful Thomas Kaminski save, would have scored in the first half.

Van der Sande’s pressing was excellent and he cleverly dropped into midfield to allow space for Kai Fotheringham and Trapanovski to drift into central areas. A promising start.

Odada looked like what he was: a player pitched straight into an onerous fixture following a week of travelling, no pre-season and one training session at United under his belt. He was effectively playing with a bunch of strangers.

He attempted to put himself about, made a couple of decent challenges and served as a 6ft3ins roadblock in the engine room. However, his use of the ball was poor before being withdrawn at half-time.

Nevertheless, it will prove a valuable workout for a player who has not started a game of club football since lining up for Aalborg against Hobro IK at the start of May.

Odada’s Tannadice bow has done nothing to dampen Jim Goodwin’s enthusiasm and supporters should be similarly patient because, in terms of stature in midfield, United have been crying out for a player like him for years.

Ross Graham back in his comfort zone

Ross Graham can sometimes pay the price for his versatility.

In the last couple of seasons, he has been deployed in the heart of a back-four and the right side of a back-three, despite being predominantly left-footed.

However, Graham has always looked most comfortable on the left side of a back-three and his display in the second period against the Hatters underlined that fact; a throwback to when he first burst onto the scene under Tam Courts in 2022.

Back in his preferred position, he was dominant in the air, showcased crisp passing and even had the confidence to stride out of defence.

That was illustrated when he won United’s penalty to make it 2-2, surging forward before attempting to find Moult in the box. When that pass was blocked, Graham won the ball again and was fouled in the box.

Moult slotted home the spot-kick.

On this evidence, Graham at left-sided centre-back should be locked in, while Declan Gallagher is likely to play at the heart of defence. Who gets the nod on the right of the back-three would appear to be the big question ahead of derby day.

Another good night for the young guns

It has been an exceedingly heartening start to the season for some of United’s brightest young talents.

Owen Stirton was a standout after climbing from the bench for a cameo against Stenhousemuir.

Brandon Forbes scored a one-in-a-million wondergoal against Ayr United four minutes into his senior debut.

And on Friday night, Samuel Cleall-Harding – another teenager who is understood to have shone in training with the first-team squad but is yet to make his competitive bow – was superb against Luton Town.

Charged with taming the ferocious physicality of Elijah Adebayo and, on occasion, stepping out of defence to challenge the gifted Tahith Chong, he was nerveless once the first 10 minutes were navigated.

Strong, decent on the ball and with a bit of recovery pace, Cleall-Harding looks a fine prospect and – in going face to face with Chong following a feisty coming together in the first half – he clearly isn’t easily overawed.

Allied with Lewis O’Donnell and Forbes impressing from the bench, this was another good night for the young Terrors – and came a matter of hours after the club’s U/18s battered Hearts 6-1 at Foundation Park.

Will there be MORE new faces before Dundee showdown?

With the arrival of Odada, United took their tally of summer signings to nine.

Given it is still only July 27 – more than a month of the transfer window to go – it has been a huge turnaround and achieved with laudable speed. Already the likes of Trapanovski, Babunski and Will Ferry look to be excellent captures.

However, United aren’t done in the transfer market and will seek to add to their group prior to the visit of Dundee next weekend.

Goodwin confirmed: “I’m delighted with the business we have done – but we are continuing to work behind the scenes. I think we’re light in one or two areas.

“Hopefully, in the early part of next week we might have a bit of good news on that front. We’ll keep working right up to the end of the transfer window.”