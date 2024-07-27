4 Dundee United talking points as debuts assessed and Jim Goodwin drops transfer hint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

4 Dundee United talking points as debuts assessed and Jim Goodwin drops transfer hint

Courier Sport analyses the action and fallout following the Tangerines' 2-2 draw with Luton Town.

Dundee United forward Jort van der Sande
Jort van der Sande impressed for the Tangerines. Image: David Young / Shutterstock
By Alan Temple

Dundee United played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Luton Town in their final pre-season friendly before the mouth-watering Premiership opener against Dundee.

David Babunski opened the scoring in style following a fine exchange with compatriot Kristijan Trapanovski, but a Jordan Clark penalty and Alfie Doughty’s strike turned the game on its head by half-time.

United, who handed non-competitive debuts to Richard Odada and Jort van der Sande, restored parity when substitute Louis Moult converted a late spot-kick.

Dundee United United and Luton played out a watchable draw at Tannadice.
United and Luton played out a watchable draw at Tannadice. Image: David Young / Shutterstock

Courier Sport was at Tannadice to analyse the action.

Differing fortunes for debutants – but far too early for judgements

A red-headed striker who plays for a tiny Caribbean island and is represented by ex-Tangerines hero Freddy van der Hoorn.

Van der Sande has cult hero potential.

And that was before he even kicked a ball.

Jort van der Sande scrapping for possession for Dundee United
Van der Sande scrapping for possession on Friday. Image: SNS

Expectations will be even higher following a bright showing against Luton. He worked tirelessly, held the ball up, brought others into the game and, but for a wonderful Thomas Kaminski save, would have scored in the first half.

Van der Sande’s pressing was excellent and he cleverly dropped into midfield to allow space for Kai Fotheringham and Trapanovski to drift into central areas. A promising start.

Odada looked like what he was: a player pitched straight into an onerous fixture following a week of travelling, no pre-season and one training session at United under his belt. He was effectively playing with a bunch of strangers.

He attempted to put himself about, made a couple of decent challenges and served as a 6ft3ins roadblock in the engine room. However, his use of the ball was poor before being withdrawn at half-time.

Dundee United's Richard Odada got 45 minutes under his belt
Odada got 45 minutes under his belt. Image: Dundee United FC / Richard Wiseman

Nevertheless, it will prove a valuable workout for a player who has not started a game of club football since lining up for Aalborg against Hobro IK at the start of May.

Odada’s Tannadice bow has done nothing to dampen Jim Goodwin’s enthusiasm and supporters should be similarly patient because, in terms of stature in midfield, United have been crying out for a player like him for years.

Ross Graham back in his comfort zone

Ross Graham can sometimes pay the price for his versatility.

In the last couple of seasons, he has been deployed in the heart of a back-four and the right side of a back-three, despite being predominantly left-footed.

However, Graham has always looked most comfortable on the left side of a back-three and his display in the second period against the Hatters underlined that fact; a throwback to when he first burst onto the scene under Tam Courts in 2022.

Back in his preferred position, he was dominant in the air, showcased crisp passing and even had the confidence to stride out of defence.

Ross Graham shrugs off the imposing Adebayo.
Ross Graham shrugs off the imposing Adebayo. Image: David Young / Shutterstock.

That was illustrated when he won United’s penalty to make it 2-2, surging forward before attempting to find Moult in the box. When that pass was blocked, Graham won the ball again and was fouled in the box.

Moult slotted home the spot-kick.

On this evidence, Graham at left-sided centre-back should be locked in, while Declan Gallagher is likely to play at the heart of defence. Who gets the nod on the right of the back-three would appear to be the big question ahead of derby day.

Another good night for the young guns

It has been an exceedingly heartening start to the season for some of United’s brightest young talents.

Owen Stirton was a standout after climbing from the bench for a cameo against Stenhousemuir.

Brandon Forbes scored a one-in-a-million wondergoal against Ayr United four minutes into his senior debut.

And on Friday night, Samuel Cleall-Harding – another teenager who is understood to have shone in training with the first-team squad but is yet to make his competitive bow – was superb against Luton Town.

Samuel Cleall-Harding in action for Dundee United
Cleall-Harding can be satisfied with a fine showing against excellent opposition. Image: SNS

Charged with taming the ferocious physicality of Elijah Adebayo and, on occasion, stepping out of defence to challenge the gifted Tahith Chong, he was nerveless once the first 10 minutes were navigated.

Strong, decent on the ball and with a bit of recovery pace, Cleall-Harding looks a fine prospect and – in going face to face with Chong following a feisty coming together in the first half – he clearly isn’t easily overawed.

Allied with Lewis O’Donnell and Forbes impressing from the bench, this was another good night for the young Terrors – and came a matter of hours after the club’s U/18s battered Hearts 6-1 at Foundation Park.

Will there be MORE new faces before Dundee showdown?

With the arrival of Odada, United took their tally of summer signings to nine.

Given it is still only July 27 – more than a month of the transfer window to go – it has been a huge turnaround and achieved with laudable speed. Already the likes of Trapanovski, Babunski and Will Ferry look to be excellent captures.

However, United aren’t done in the transfer market and will seek to add to their group prior to the visit of Dundee next weekend.

Jim Goodwin was satisfied with Dundee United's workout
Goodwin hopes to return to the transfer market soon Image: Shutterstock.

Goodwin confirmed: “I’m delighted with the business we have done – but we are continuing to work behind the scenes. I think we’re light in one or two areas.

“Hopefully, in the early part of next week we might have a bit of good news on that front. We’ll keep working right up to the end of the transfer window.”

More from Dundee United

David Babunski has scored three goals in his three outings for Dundee United
Jim Goodwin opens up on 'difficult' Richard Odada call as Dundee United boss revels…
13
Dundee United's Richard Odada got 45 minutes under his belt
Richard Odada becomes Dundee United signing No.9
3
Jort van der Sande will fight Louis Moult and Tony Watt for a place in attack
JIM SPENCE: Jort van der Sande could be player Dundee United fans thought they…
Dundee United's Jack Walton has returned to United following a splendid 2023/24 campaign
Jack Walton insists 'work in progress' Dundee United WILL be ready for derby day
3
Jort van der Sande is ready for the battle in Scotland
Jort van der Sande insists Dundee United 'legend' has prepared him for Tannadice adventure
9
Lewis Neilson is a Scotland U/21 international
St Johnstone eye swoop for ex-Dundee United defender Lewis Neilson from Hearts
Richard Odada in white, in action for Kenya
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United closing in on Kenya international as part of DOUBLE transfer swoop
13
Ross Docherty led the team out for their first pre-season friendly against Brechin City
Ross Docherty injury return timeline as Dundee United await specialist decision on Ryan Strain
2
Tony Watt remained on the bench for Dundee United despite the overwhelming need for goals
4 Dundee United talking points: The Ryan Strain butterfly effect and Tony Watt role…
2
Dundee United players celebrate
Jim Goodwin left 'clutching at straws' as Dundee United lapses prove costly despite 5-goal…
19

Conversation