Jim Goodwin opens up on ‘difficult’ Richard Odada call as Dundee United boss revels in David Babunski demands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin opens up on ‘difficult’ Richard Odada call as Dundee United boss revels in David Babunski demands

United were afforded a stern test against the Hatters.

David Babunski has scored three goals in his three outings for Dundee United
David Babunski has scored three goals in his three outings for United. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin concedes that Richard Odada is “a mile off” full fitness but is adamant the Kenya international will be a valuable capture for Dundee United.

Odada, 23, was pitched straight into action in a thoroughly watchable 2-2 draw with Luton Town on Friday evening, enduring a testing 45 minutes before being withdrawn at the break.

And Goodwin revealed that the combative midfielder endured travel challenges and limited opportunity to train prior to his Tannadice bow.

But that has done nothing to dampen his enthusiasm regarding the signing.

Jim Goodwin was satisfied with Dundee United's workout
Goodwin was satisfied with United’s workout. Image: Shutterstock.

“It was a difficult decision with Richard, choosing whether to throw him in for 45 minutes or just train him at St Andrews,” said Goodwin.

“The big man had been travelling for two days through Tuesday and Wednesday, and missed flights through the night. He had one training session then was thrown in against opposition like Luton.

“He hasn’t had a pre-season and I think that showed. Fitness-wise, he’s a mile off it, but it’ll come and he’s a good player and gives us presence and physicality in the middle of the park.

“He’ll only get better.”

The Macedonian connection

A tidy Luton side dominated possession in the early stages without carving their hosts open and, on the break, it was Goodwin’s charges who displayed a cutting edge.

David Babunski celebrates Dundee United's opener
Babunski celebrates United’s opener. Image: SNS

A raking David Babunski pass found Kristijan Trapanovski on the left flank and the tricky winger dashed into the box before delivering a pinpoint cut-back for his compatriot, who unerringly curled a shot into the top-corner.

Already the Macedonian duo have emerged as pivotal players in this United outfit as derby day looms.

Goodwin added: “David is just a quality player and his finish was brilliant.

“And he has leadership qualities, which is why I gave him the captain’s armband for the game.

“He’s in the dressing room and isn’t happy that we’ve not passed the ball well enough. He is demanding better from the players and is telling his teammates to give him the ball, even if he’s marked, and to trust him.

“David’s a proper professional, sets high standards and has settled brilliantly.”

Hatters turnaround

The Hatters levelled when Reuell Walters was tripped in the box by Glenn Middleton as he raced onto a sumptuous through-ball by Zack Nelson.

Jordan Clark stepped up and, after a little stutter in his run-up, coolly sent Jack Walton the wrong way.  

Alfie Doughty celebrates his goal for Luton
Alfie Doughty celebrates his goal for Luton. Image: SNS

Luton completed the turnaround on the stroke of half-time when Alfie Doughty fired home following a splendid run and low delivery by Tom Holmes.

Ross Graham inspires leveller

The second period was characterised by wholesale substitutions and disjointed action, albeit Brandon Forbes enjoyed another impressive cameo from the bench. 

But United restored parity when a superb surge forward by Ross Graham culminated in the big defender being pushed to the ground in the penalty box. Louis Moult made no mistake with his spot-kick.

Luton Town's Jordan Clark makes no mistake from 12 yards
Jordan Clark makes no mistake from 12 yards. Image: SNS

“It was perfect, in terms of the defensive challenge,” said Goodwin.

“We haven’t played a team that dominated the ball like Luton did. That was something we needed prior to going into the Premiership because there are quality teams in there.

“We have a set way we want to play that we’ve been working on for the last six weeks and, against stiff opposition, we really got after them.

“The difference in the team from Falkirk three weeks ago (2-0 defeat) to that Luton game – in terms of the shape without the ball – was night and day.

“We still need to improve with the ball. We were sloppy at times and could have been braver, but that’ll come.”

More from Dundee United

Dundee United's Richard Odada got 45 minutes under his belt
Richard Odada becomes Dundee United signing No.9
2
Jort van der Sande will fight Louis Moult and Tony Watt for a place in attack
JIM SPENCE: Jort van der Sande could be player Dundee United fans thought they…
Dundee United's Jack Walton has returned to United following a splendid 2023/24 campaign
Jack Walton insists 'work in progress' Dundee United WILL be ready for derby day
3
Jort van der Sande is ready for the battle in Scotland
Jort van der Sande insists Dundee United 'legend' has prepared him for Tannadice adventure
8
Lewis Neilson is a Scotland U/21 international
St Johnstone eye swoop for ex-Dundee United defender Lewis Neilson from Hearts
Richard Odada in white, in action for Kenya
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United closing in on Kenya international as part of DOUBLE transfer swoop
13
Ross Docherty led the team out for their first pre-season friendly against Brechin City
Ross Docherty injury return timeline as Dundee United await specialist decision on Ryan Strain
2
Tony Watt remained on the bench for Dundee United despite the overwhelming need for goals
4 Dundee United talking points: The Ryan Strain butterfly effect and Tony Watt role…
2
Dundee United players celebrate
Jim Goodwin left 'clutching at straws' as Dundee United lapses prove costly despite 5-goal…
19
Cameron Craig and Ben Johnston
Mask-wearing Aberdeen fans aimed abuse at Dundee United supporters

Conversation