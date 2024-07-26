Jim Goodwin opens up on ‘difficult’ Richard Odada call as Dundee United boss revels in David Babunski demands

Jim Goodwin concedes that Richard Odada is “a mile off” full fitness but is adamant the Kenya international will be a valuable capture for Dundee United.

Odada, 23, was pitched straight into action in a thoroughly watchable 2-2 draw with Luton Town on Friday evening, enduring a testing 45 minutes before being withdrawn at the break.

And Goodwin revealed that the combative midfielder endured travel challenges and limited opportunity to train prior to his Tannadice bow.

But that has done nothing to dampen his enthusiasm regarding the signing.

“It was a difficult decision with Richard, choosing whether to throw him in for 45 minutes or just train him at St Andrews,” said Goodwin.

“The big man had been travelling for two days through Tuesday and Wednesday, and missed flights through the night. He had one training session then was thrown in against opposition like Luton.

“He hasn’t had a pre-season and I think that showed. Fitness-wise, he’s a mile off it, but it’ll come and he’s a good player and gives us presence and physicality in the middle of the park.

“He’ll only get better.”

The Macedonian connection

A tidy Luton side dominated possession in the early stages without carving their hosts open and, on the break, it was Goodwin’s charges who displayed a cutting edge.

A raking David Babunski pass found Kristijan Trapanovski on the left flank and the tricky winger dashed into the box before delivering a pinpoint cut-back for his compatriot, who unerringly curled a shot into the top-corner.

Already the Macedonian duo have emerged as pivotal players in this United outfit as derby day looms.

Goodwin added: “David is just a quality player and his finish was brilliant.

“And he has leadership qualities, which is why I gave him the captain’s armband for the game.

“He’s in the dressing room and isn’t happy that we’ve not passed the ball well enough. He is demanding better from the players and is telling his teammates to give him the ball, even if he’s marked, and to trust him.

“David’s a proper professional, sets high standards and has settled brilliantly.”

Hatters turnaround

The Hatters levelled when Reuell Walters was tripped in the box by Glenn Middleton as he raced onto a sumptuous through-ball by Zack Nelson.

Jordan Clark stepped up and, after a little stutter in his run-up, coolly sent Jack Walton the wrong way.

Luton completed the turnaround on the stroke of half-time when Alfie Doughty fired home following a splendid run and low delivery by Tom Holmes.

Ross Graham inspires leveller

The second period was characterised by wholesale substitutions and disjointed action, albeit Brandon Forbes enjoyed another impressive cameo from the bench.

But United restored parity when a superb surge forward by Ross Graham culminated in the big defender being pushed to the ground in the penalty box. Louis Moult made no mistake with his spot-kick.

“It was perfect, in terms of the defensive challenge,” said Goodwin.

“We haven’t played a team that dominated the ball like Luton did. That was something we needed prior to going into the Premiership because there are quality teams in there.

“We have a set way we want to play that we’ve been working on for the last six weeks and, against stiff opposition, we really got after them.

“The difference in the team from Falkirk three weeks ago (2-0 defeat) to that Luton game – in terms of the shape without the ball – was night and day.

“We still need to improve with the ball. We were sloppy at times and could have been braver, but that’ll come.”