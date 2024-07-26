Jack Walton insists ‘work in progress’ Dundee United WILL be ready for derby day

Jack Walton concedes Dundee United remain a “work in progress” ahead of their mouth-watering Premiership opener against city rivals Dundee.

However, the Tannadice No.1 is adamant the Terrors are acutely aware of the areas in which they must improve – and reckons the visit of his parent club, Luton Town, is an ideal test.

United claimed nine points from their Premier Sports Cup Group B campaign after following up a lamentable 2-0 defeat against Falkirk with victories over Stenhousemuir, Ayr United and Buckie Thistle.

However, they will crash out at the group stage for the second time in as many years if the Bairns beat Stenny on Saturday and the Honest Men win by a three-goal margin against the Highland League champions.

And Walton has acknowledged that United must become tougher to break down as new signings adapt to their surroundings and the players learn their roles in Jim Goodwin’s favoured 3-4-3 shape for the upcoming campaign.

“We have changed shape from last season so that will naturally take time,” Walton told Courier Sport.

“There are loads of new faces who have come in and you need to allow relationships to build, and for everyone to understand what the gaffer wants.

“It is a work in progress, and these are still very early stages so, with that in mind, you want to be playing a good opposition to put the things we’ve been working on in training to practice on a match-day.

“We are putting that work in every day on the training pitch; to make sure we are doing what the gaffer wants in terms of shape, in AND out of possession. That’s all gearing up to that first game of the season.

“The league is the priority and we’ve got to ensure we start the Premiership season well.”

Derby day on the horizon

Indeed, that Dundee derby – a first meeting of the sides since April 2022 – looms large on the horizon.

Despite last registering a win at Tannadice 19 years ago, the Dee will cross the road with ample confidence after cruising through their Premier Sports Cup group, fresh from a top-six finish last term.

Many consider Tony Docherty’s men the favourites.

Nevertheless, that did not stop Arabs from snapping up the entire home allocation of tickets in just 90 MINUTES.

“That (home sell-out) illustrates one huge reason why I’ve come back here,” continued Walton.

“People have told me what the derby is like and to get that in the first game…you’ve just got to relish it.

“We’re at home, will have an unbelievable support and these are the occasions you’ve got to enjoy.

“In the first game of the Premiership season, we know everyone will be buzzing for the football to be back, and excited about what’s in store – then you stick the fact it’s a derby on top of that, and the bragging rights in the city up for grabs.

“With a week to go, we KNOW what we’ve got to work on to make sure we are ready for that game.”

Walton: Luton is perfect defensive test

United’s final friendly of the summer comes tonight when the Hatters – seeking to bounce back following relegation from the English Premier League – come to Tayside.

“It’s a bit of a strange one,” he smiled. “Coming all way up to Scotland, I wasn’t expecting to then play Luton! But I’m really looking forward to seeing some of the familiar faces.

“More than that, it’s a difficult challenge. They are a team that’s just come down from the Premier League and have kept most of the squad for the upcoming season. It’ll be a great test for us.

“I expect we’ll have a lot to do off the ball and can work on our defensive shape leading into the season.”