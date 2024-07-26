Jack Walton insists ‘work in progress’ Dundee United WILL be ready for derby day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jack Walton insists ‘work in progress’ Dundee United WILL be ready for derby day

Walton will be between the sticks against his parent club tonight.

Dundee United's Jack Walton has returned to United following a splendid 2023/24 campaign
Jack Walton has returned to United following a splendid 2023/24 campaign. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jack Walton concedes Dundee United remain a “work in progress” ahead of their mouth-watering Premiership opener against city rivals Dundee.

However, the Tannadice No.1 is adamant the Terrors are acutely aware of the areas in which they must improve – and reckons the visit of his parent club, Luton Town, is an ideal test.

United claimed nine points from their Premier Sports Cup Group B campaign after following up a lamentable 2-0 defeat against Falkirk with victories over Stenhousemuir, Ayr United and Buckie Thistle.

However, they will crash out at the group stage for the second time in as many years if the Bairns beat Stenny on Saturday and the Honest Men win by a three-goal margin against the Highland League champions.

And Walton has acknowledged that United must become tougher to break down as new signings adapt to their surroundings and the players learn their roles in Jim Goodwin’s favoured 3-4-3 shape for the upcoming campaign.

Dundee United's Jack Walton collects a cross against Ayr United
Walton collects a cross against Ayr United. Image: SNS

“We have changed shape from last season so that will naturally take time,” Walton told Courier Sport.

There are loads of new faces who have come in and you need to allow relationships to build, and for everyone to understand what the gaffer wants.

“It is a work in progress, and these are still very early stages so, with that in mind, you want to be playing a good opposition to put the things we’ve been working on in training to practice on a match-day.

“We are putting that work in every day on the training pitch; to make sure we are doing what the gaffer wants in terms of shape, in AND out of possession. That’s all gearing up to that first game of the season.

“The league is the priority and we’ve got to ensure we start the Premiership season well.”

Derby day on the horizon

Indeed, that Dundee derby – a first meeting of the sides since April 2022 – looms large on the horizon.

Despite last registering a win at Tannadice 19 years ago, the Dee will cross the road with ample confidence after cruising through their Premier Sports Cup group, fresh from a top-six finish last term.

Many consider Tony Docherty’s men the favourites.

Nevertheless, that did not stop Arabs from snapping up the entire home allocation of tickets in just 90 MINUTES.

Jack Walton, on loan from Luton, has been a superb capture for Dundee United
Jack Walton, on loan from Luton, is embarking on his second season at Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock

“That (home sell-out) illustrates one huge reason why I’ve come back here,” continued Walton.

“People have told me what the derby is like and to get that in the first game…you’ve just got to relish it.

We’re at home, will have an unbelievable support and these are the occasions you’ve got to enjoy.

“In the first game of the Premiership season, we know everyone will be buzzing for the football to be back, and excited about what’s in store – then you stick the fact it’s a derby on top of that, and the bragging rights in the city up for grabs.

“With a week to go, we KNOW what we’ve got to work on to make sure we are ready for that game.”

Walton: Luton is perfect defensive test

United’s final friendly of the summer comes tonight when the Hatters – seeking to bounce back following relegation from the English Premier League – come to Tayside.

Jack Walton, right, following Luton's playoff win at Wembley
Walton, right, following Luton’s playoff win at Wembley in 2023: Shutterstock.

“It’s a bit of a strange one,” he smiled. “Coming all way up to Scotland, I wasn’t expecting to then play Luton! But I’m really looking forward to seeing some of the familiar faces.

“More than that, it’s a difficult challenge. They are a team that’s just come down from the Premier League and have kept most of the squad for the upcoming season. It’ll be a great test for us.

“I expect we’ll have a lot to do off the ball and can work on our defensive shape leading into the season.”

More from Dundee United

Jort van der Sande is ready for the battle in Scotland
Jort van der Sande insists Dundee United 'legend' has prepared him for Tannadice adventure
2
Lewis Neilson is a Scotland U/21 international
St Johnstone eye swoop for ex-Dundee United defender Lewis Neilson from Hearts
Richard Odada in white, in action for Kenya
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United closing in on Kenya international as part of DOUBLE transfer swoop
13
Ross Docherty led the team out for their first pre-season friendly against Brechin City
Ross Docherty injury return timeline as Dundee United await specialist decision on Ryan Strain
2
Tony Watt remained on the bench for Dundee United despite the overwhelming need for goals
4 Dundee United talking points: The Ryan Strain butterfly effect and Tony Watt role…
2
Dundee United players celebrate
Jim Goodwin left 'clutching at straws' as Dundee United lapses prove costly despite 5-goal…
19
Cameron Craig and Ben Johnston
Mask-wearing Aberdeen fans aimed abuse at Dundee United supporters
Dundee United's Louis Moult waves to Dundee United fans
Louis Moult hails impact of ‘fearless’ Dundee United teen and has message for fellow…
Robbie Winters turns away in the goalmouth after getting on the scoresheet against the Andorran side.
Dundee United's biggest-ever European win captured in unseen pictures
Dundee United supporters at Tannadice
Dundee United sell out entire home allocation for Dundee derby in 90 MINUTES
31

Conversation