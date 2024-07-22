Dundee United sell out entire home allocation for Dundee derby in 90 MINUTES

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United sell out entire home allocation for Dundee derby in 90 MINUTES

It will be the first meeting between the sides since 2022.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United supporters at Tannadice
Dundee United fans at Tannadice. Image: SNS

The first Dundee derby in more than two years is on course to be a sell-out after Dundee United fans snapped up their available tickets in just 90 minutes. 

Home briefs for the eagerly anticipated showdown on August 4 went on sale at 12 pm on Tuesday, sparking a dash among Arabs keen to secure their seat for the Premiership curtain-raiser.

United supporters, who hope to see their favourites extend an unbeaten derby record at Tannadice dating back 19 years, will be housed in the Eddie Thompson, George Fox and Carling Stand (“The Shed”).

And the club confirmed at 1.30 pm that the fixture, which will be screened live on Sky Sports, would be a total home sell-out. 

Dundee United supporters wave flags in a Tannadice stand
Dundee United have sold their home allocation. Image: SNS.

Meanwhile, tickets for Dundee fans will go on sale to season ticket holders on Thursday 25th July at 10 am, online and from the ticket office.

With spirits high at Dens ahead of the new campaign, a similar rush is expected.

