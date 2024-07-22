Dundee United sell out entire home allocation for Dundee derby in 90 MINUTES

The first Dundee derby in more than two years is on course to be a sell-out after Dundee United fans snapped up their available tickets in just 90 minutes.

Home briefs for the eagerly anticipated showdown on August 4 went on sale at 12 pm on Tuesday, sparking a dash among Arabs keen to secure their seat for the Premiership curtain-raiser.

United supporters, who hope to see their favourites extend an unbeaten derby record at Tannadice dating back 19 years, will be housed in the Eddie Thompson, George Fox and Carling Stand (“The Shed”).

And the club confirmed at 1.30 pm that the fixture, which will be screened live on Sky Sports, would be a total home sell-out.

Meanwhile, tickets for Dundee fans will go on sale to season ticket holders on Thursday 25th July at 10 am, online and from the ticket office.

With spirits high at Dens ahead of the new campaign, a similar rush is expected.