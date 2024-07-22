St Johnstone to get the football documentary treatment as Adam Webb era begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone to get the football documentary treatment as Adam Webb era begins

An award-winning film-maker will lead the project.

By Eric Nicolson
The cameras will soon be at McDiarmid Park.
The cameras will soon be at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone are to become the latest club to get the football documentary treatment.

Multi-Emmy award winning film-maker, Jamie Doran, will begin his project at Saints’ first Premiership home game of the season, when Aberdeen visit McDiarmid Park.

The Perth side are under new ownership and the August 5, Monday night match will be a celebration of the Geoff Brown era, now that the 81-year-old has sold his controlling stake to Adam Webb.

Geoff Brown and Adam Webb.
Geoff Brown and Adam Webb. Image: SNS.

The Clover Films cameras will be at McDiarmid for that occasion and will then document Saints’ season on and off the pitch and will “encompass every facet of our loyal and unparalleled football family”, the club confirmed.

Doran said: “Forget Sunderland, Wrexham or any other film series, because this one will be different.

“I remember too well the freezing, miserable Wednesday nights in Dingwall, Arbroath, Inverness and elsewhere, looking around the grounds in awe of the numbers who had chosen to turn up and support their teams – per capita, many times more than any other country in the world.

“What is it that drives them? That’s what I want to find out. Is it masochistic pain and suffering, utter delusion, or a dream of experiencing that single moment of ecstasy in the company of friends… this is Scottish football in the raw and we want you to be part of it.”

Webb added: “August 5th will be a thrilling and historic night, celebrating Geoff Brown’s contribution to the club and community and beginning our journey with Jamie Doran and Clover Films to tell the story of Scottish football by exploring the people and traditions of St Johnstone.”

