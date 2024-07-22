St Johnstone to get the football documentary treatment as Adam Webb era begins

St Johnstone are to become the latest club to get the football documentary treatment.

Multi-Emmy award winning film-maker, Jamie Doran, will begin his project at Saints’ first Premiership home game of the season, when Aberdeen visit McDiarmid Park.

The Perth side are under new ownership and the August 5, Monday night match will be a celebration of the Geoff Brown era, now that the 81-year-old has sold his controlling stake to Adam Webb.

The Clover Films cameras will be at McDiarmid for that occasion and will then document Saints’ season on and off the pitch and will “encompass every facet of our loyal and unparalleled football family”, the club confirmed.

Doran said: “Forget Sunderland, Wrexham or any other film series, because this one will be different.

“I remember too well the freezing, miserable Wednesday nights in Dingwall, Arbroath, Inverness and elsewhere, looking around the grounds in awe of the numbers who had chosen to turn up and support their teams – per capita, many times more than any other country in the world.

“What is it that drives them? That’s what I want to find out. Is it masochistic pain and suffering, utter delusion, or a dream of experiencing that single moment of ecstasy in the company of friends… this is Scottish football in the raw and we want you to be part of it.”

Webb added: “August 5th will be a thrilling and historic night, celebrating Geoff Brown’s contribution to the club and community and beginning our journey with Jamie Doran and Clover Films to tell the story of Scottish football by exploring the people and traditions of St Johnstone.”