Senior Open at Carnoustie: Full details including tickets, travel information, weather and more

Thousands of fans will head to Carnoustie this week for the Senior Open golf.

Following The Open at Royal Troon, it is the turn of the Angus links to host some of the game’s most famous faces as they reach the twilight of their careers.

We have all you need to know ahead of the event including ticket details, travel information and weather.

Senior Open: Which big names are playing at Carnoustie?

Aberdonian Paul Lawrie, who won The Open at Carnoustie 25 years ago, will try to make it a double when he participates in the Senior Open.

Frenchman Jean Van de Velde, who famously let a three-shot lead slip then lost in a play-off against Lawrie, will also appear.

Joining them is Darren Clarke, the fourth golfer in history to have won both The Open and Senior Open, fresh from his appearance at Royal Troon.

Sir Nick Faldo, Padraig Harrington and Colin Montgomerie are some other legends from the UK and Ireland scheduled to take part.

Last year’s champion Alex Cejka, Bernhard Langer, Tom Watson and Miguel Angel Jimenez are some of the golfers from further afield taking to the Angus course.

Senior Open 2024: Ticket details and prices

Tickets for the event are still available.

A season ticket, which lasts for the duration of the tournament, costs £110.

Tickets for each day cost as follows:

Wednesday (practice day) – £20 Thursday – £30 Friday and Saturday – £35 Sunday – £40



How to travel to the Senior Open at Carnoustie

Cars: All car parking for the tournament is free of charge. Yellow AA signs will be in place to help direct drivers to the public car parks.

All car parking for the tournament is free of charge. Yellow AA signs will be in place to help direct drivers to the public car parks. Buses: Stagecoach East Scotland runs buses between Dundee and Arbroath via Carnoustie.

Stagecoach East Scotland runs buses between Dundee and Arbroath via Carnoustie. Trains: ScotRail is running a reduced timetable due to driver availability. There are 15 services running from Dundee to Carnoustie from Wednesday to Saturday and 13 in the opposite direction. Just four services are running on Sunday with trains leaving Carnoustie to Dundee at 10.31am, 1.50pm, 4.10pm and 8.07pm. Full information on the temporary timetable can be found on the ScotRail website.

What is the weather forecast for the Senior Open?

Wednesday: The Met Office predicts a dry day, with a sunny start changing to cloudy in the afternoon. There will be highs of 17°C but it may feel cooler with the wind.

Thursday: The first day of the tournament is set to be warmer, however, there is a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. There will be highs of 18°C during the day.

Friday: Like Thursday, there may be some rain showers over the course in the afternoon. There will be highs of 18°C.

Saturday: The rain is set to disappear over the weekend, with sunny intervals changing to cloudy as night time approaches. Temperatures will peak at 17°C.

Sunday: The final day of the tournament should remain sunny and dry, with clouds appearing towards the end of the day. A tad warmer than the previous day, there will be highs of 18°C.