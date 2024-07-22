Senior Open at Carnoustie: Full details including tickets, travel information, weather and more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Senior Open at Carnoustie: Full details including tickets, travel information, weather and more

A host of big names are heading for the Angus links this week.

By Ben MacDonald
Miguel Angel Jimenez in action at the 2016 Senior Open at Carnoustie. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
Miguel Angel Jimenez in action at the 2016 Senior Open at Carnoustie. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

Thousands of fans will head to Carnoustie this week for the Senior Open golf.

Following The Open at Royal Troon, it is the turn of the Angus links to host some of the game’s most famous faces as they reach the twilight of their careers.

We have all you need to know ahead of the event including ticket details, travel information and weather.

Senior Open: Which big names are playing at Carnoustie?

Aberdonian Paul Lawrie, who won The Open at Carnoustie 25 years ago, will try to make it a double when he participates in the Senior Open.

Frenchman Jean Van de Velde, who famously let a three-shot lead slip then lost in a play-off against Lawrie, will also appear.

Joining them is Darren Clarke, the fourth golfer in history to have won both The Open and Senior Open, fresh from his appearance at Royal Troon.

Paul Lawrie won The Open at Carnoustie 25 years ago. Image: PA Archive/Press Association
Alex Cejka won the trophy in Wales last year. Image: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Sir Nick Faldo, Padraig Harrington and Colin Montgomerie are some other legends from the UK and Ireland scheduled to take part.

Last year’s champion Alex Cejka, Bernhard Langer, Tom Watson and Miguel Angel Jimenez are some of the golfers from further afield taking to the Angus course.

Senior Open 2024: Ticket details and prices

Tickets for the event are still available.

A season ticket, which lasts for the duration of the tournament, costs £110.

Tickets for each day cost as follows:

    • Wednesday (practice day) – £20
    • Thursday – £30
    • Friday and Saturday – £35
    • Sunday – £40

How to travel to the Senior Open at Carnoustie

  • Cars: All car parking for the tournament is free of charge. Yellow AA signs will be in place to help direct drivers to the public car parks.
  • Buses: Stagecoach East Scotland runs buses between Dundee and Arbroath via Carnoustie.
  • Trains: ScotRail is running a reduced timetable due to driver availability. There are 15 services running from Dundee to Carnoustie from Wednesday to Saturday and 13 in the opposite direction. Just four services are running on Sunday with trains leaving Carnoustie to Dundee at 10.31am, 1.50pm, 4.10pm and 8.07pm. Full information on the temporary timetable can be found on the ScotRail website.
ScotRail is running a temporary timetable across the country. Image: ScotRail

What is the weather forecast for the Senior Open?

Wednesday: The Met Office predicts a dry day, with a sunny start changing to cloudy in the afternoon. There will be highs of 17°C but it may feel cooler with the wind.

Thursday: The first day of the tournament is set to be warmer, however, there is a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. There will be highs of 18°C during the day.

Friday: Like Thursday, there may be some rain showers over the course in the afternoon. There will be highs of 18°C.

Saturday: The rain is set to disappear over the weekend, with sunny intervals changing to cloudy as night time approaches. Temperatures will peak at 17°C.

Sunday: The final day of the tournament should remain sunny and dry, with clouds appearing towards the end of the day. A tad warmer than the previous day, there will be highs of 18°C.

