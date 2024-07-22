Warning after wild swimmers ‘almost die’ at Perthshire beauty spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Warning after wild swimmers ‘almost die’ at Perthshire beauty spot

The swimmers were rescued from the water at Falls of Bruar on Friday

By Lindsey Hamilton
REscue at Falls of Bruar
A warning has been issued after a rescue at the Falls of Bruar.

A warning has been issued after two wild swimmers were pulled to safety from the water at a Perthshire beauty spot.

The incident happened at the Falls of Bruar near Blair Atholl on Friday, when a man and woman became trapped in the water.

The pair were led to safety but the rescue has led to an appeal for vigilance around the falls due to high water levels.

Two swimmers ‘nearly lost their lives’ at Falls of Bruar

The UK Canyoning Association issued the warning on Facebook after “a serious incident where two wild swimmers nearly lost their lives.”

The post said: “Bruar is now sporadically pulsing very high flows.

“There has already been a serious incident involving two wild swimmers who very nearly lost their lives.

“Thanks to Tayside Mountain Rescue Team they were recovered safely.”

falls of bruar rescue
Water pulses at Falls of Bruar are currently sudden and sporadic. Image: DC Thomson

The post added: “Since then there have been other gorge walkers and recreational canyoning groups caught out with the sudden rise in water levels and have had to be helped out the gorge.”

The group warned that the water pulses are sudden and sporadic.

They added: “We have not determined a pattern to it yet but it’s happening about twice a day and lasts for around three hours – this is without the contribution of rain.

“We advise to avoid using the canyon at this time, unless you have extensive expert knowledge of the canyon in higher flows or are accompanying a professional guide with a suitably qualified company.”

Man and woman rescued near Blair Atholl

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.05pm on Friday, July 19, police received a report of a male and female trapped in water at the Falls of Bruar near Blair Atholl.

“Emergency services attended and they were both rescued from the water around 2pm and assessed by Scottish Ambulance Service.”

More from Perth & Kinross

John Rebbeck and Goodlyburn Primary School.
Windows smashed as vandals target four Perthshire schools in just one week
Corner House Nursery in Perth.
Perth nursery branded weak with lack of 'exciting' play opportunities
Sunday at Rewind 2024 at Scone Palace.
Rewind 2024: Best photos from Sunday as Scone Palace festival draws to a close
Eilish McColgan.
List of Dundee, Perthshire and Fife athletes going for glory at Olympic Games
woman with pushchair squeezing past car parked on pavement
Perth and Kinross pavement parking ban set for 'soft launch' within weeks
Police in Kinnoull Street, Perth.
Man taken to hospital with head injury after assault in Perth city centre
Perth Airport. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Plane collision near-miss during training flight over Perth
A Rewind birthday for Susan! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rewind 2024: Best photos from Saturday as thousands enjoy Perthshire 80s festival
The Two Sisters factory in Coupar Angus
Coupar Angus 2 Sisters chicken factory expansion could be overturned over flooding fears
6
Callum Davidson
Kinnordy killer of Steven Donaldson gets more jail time for prison contraband

Conversation