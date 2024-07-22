Warning after wild swimmers ‘almost die’ at Perthshire beauty spot

A warning has been issued after two wild swimmers were pulled to safety from the water at a Perthshire beauty spot.

The incident happened at the Falls of Bruar near Blair Atholl on Friday, when a man and woman became trapped in the water.

The pair were led to safety but the rescue has led to an appeal for vigilance around the falls due to high water levels.

Two swimmers ‘nearly lost their lives’ at Falls of Bruar

The UK Canyoning Association issued the warning on Facebook after “a serious incident where two wild swimmers nearly lost their lives.”

The post said: “Bruar is now sporadically pulsing very high flows.

“There has already been a serious incident involving two wild swimmers who very nearly lost their lives.

“Thanks to Tayside Mountain Rescue Team they were recovered safely.”

The post added: “Since then there have been other gorge walkers and recreational canyoning groups caught out with the sudden rise in water levels and have had to be helped out the gorge.”

The group warned that the water pulses are sudden and sporadic.

They added: “We have not determined a pattern to it yet but it’s happening about twice a day and lasts for around three hours – this is without the contribution of rain.

“We advise to avoid using the canyon at this time, unless you have extensive expert knowledge of the canyon in higher flows or are accompanying a professional guide with a suitably qualified company.”

Man and woman rescued near Blair Atholl

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.05pm on Friday, July 19, police received a report of a male and female trapped in water at the Falls of Bruar near Blair Atholl.

“Emergency services attended and they were both rescued from the water around 2pm and assessed by Scottish Ambulance Service.”