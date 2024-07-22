Lewis Vaughan recovery timeline spelled out as Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray also hails loan move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Lewis Vaughan recovery timeline spelled out as Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray also hails loan move

Vaughan has been sidelined for all of Raith's pre-season and cup games so far.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray during the cup defeat to Ross County.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Ian Murray is hopeful Lewis Vaughan will be available for the start of Raith Rovers’ league campaign.

But the Stark’s Park boss admits the fans’ favourite is likely to still be short of full fitness until nearing the end of next month.

Vaughan has been absent for all of Raith’s pre-season preparations and Premier Sports Cup ties so far.

The 28-year-old has a groin complaint that Murray has admitted could be a hangover from last term’s exertions.

The star forward netted 19 times in 48 appearances as Rovers pushed Dundee United close in the Championship title race before losing to Ross County in the Premiership play-off final.

Lewis Vaughan celebrates in front of the Raith Rovers supporters after scoring the winning penalty in May's play-off semi-final victory over Partick Thistle.
Lewis Vaughan was key to Raith Rovers’ success last season. Image: SNS.

It was the most he had played in his career over one campaign, with his 45 games in 2017/18 coming closest.

For context, Vaughan had played only 48 times in the previous three seasons due to the latest of his well-documented problems with four serious knee injuries.

However, he has been stepping up his recovery in recent days under the watchful gaze of the Stark’s Park medical team and Murray is optimistic for the league opener against Airdrie on August 3.

“Lewis is just working away with the physio in rehab at the moment,” he told Courier Sport. “He’s obviously missed all our pre-season but he’s progressing really well.

“It’s probably the best we could have hoped for, if we’re being truthful on it, because there’s been no setbacks.

Murray: ‘Get him up to speed’

“But we have to get him up to speed as well with his fitness.

“That will take us another couple of weeks.

“If we can try and get him ready, hopefully, for the first league game, to be in our squad, then that’s kind of our aim.

“Then, after that, it’s hard because he’ll have missed the League Cup games and all the friendly games.

“He needs to find that groove again and you only do that by playing.

Callum Hannah gets instructions from manager Ian Murray before being introduced as a substitute against Hamilton Accies.
Callum Hannah (centre) made three appearances for Raith Rovers last season. Image: SNS.

“Even though he’ll be fully-fit, hopefully, by the middle of next week, it’ll probably take him another couple of weeks to be fully ready.”

Meanwhile, Murray is hopeful defender Callum Hannah will flourish on loan at Montrose.

The 19-year-old was farmed out to the Gable Endies last week and made an instant debut in the cup encounter with Motherwell last Tuesday.

He will spend the season at Links Park in Stewart Petrie’s squad.

“Callum was one we had ear-marked for a loan,” he said. “We just wanted to get him as many game minutes and games as we can.

‘A really good move for everybody’

“We thought it was a really good move for everybody – for Callum, Montrose and ourselves.

“We know Stewart and his squad really well and, personally, I think Montrose will probably be there or thereabouts in their division to try to win it.

“So, it’s a really good place for him to go and he still trains with us during the week as well.

“It’s a big step-up for Callum, when he thinks back to this time last year and he wasn’t even in with us yet.

“And now he’s potentially playing at the top end of League One.”

More from Football

The cameras will soon be at McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone to get the football documentary treatment as Adam Webb era begins
Dundee United supporters at Tannadice
Dundee United sell out entire home allocation for Dundee derby in 90 MINUTES
Dundee United celebrate against Ayr United. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Where Dundee United need to strengthen before big Premiership kick off
Brechin City's Glebe Park
LEE WILKIE: Dundee at Brechin is far from ideal and why Annan promise sterner…
Ryan McGowan finished his St Johnstone career on a high.
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan McGowan on St Johnstone highs and lows and how Perth club can…
Wieghorst
Dundee Hall of Fame star Morten Wieghorst takes on Denmark job as 'top coach'…
David Wotherspoon in action for Dunfermline Athletic F.C. against Livingston.
David Wotherspoon describes pressure of sparking Dunfermline attack as ex-Saints star admits Pars are…
Thumbs up: A soaked Brandon Forbes after his match-winning cameo for Dundee United
Brandon Forbes reveals Ross Graham role in wondergoal as Dundee United teen opens up…
Brian Irvine takes on Rangers for Dundee in a clash taking place at Tannadice.
Dundee at Brechin: What is Dee record at Glebe Park and when did they…
St Johnstone defender, Andre Raymond.
St Johnstone defender Andre Raymond was on SC Braga's radar until he was thrown…