Award-winning Fife fish and chip shop up for sale

The Fish Hoose in Thornton has an asking price of £95,000.

By Andrew Robson
The Fish Hoose in Thornton.
The Fish Hoose in Thornton. Image: Cornerstone

An award-winning fish and chip shop in Fife has been put up for sale.

The Fish Hoose in Thornton is on the market for £95,000.

The restaurant is being “reluctantly” sold off so the owner can focus on his retail business, according to agent Cornerstone.

The Main Street business is described as a “well-established, award-winning” business with the “potential to expand what has already been put in place”.

The counter.
Digital displays sit above the serving area.
The counter has digital displays. Image: Cornerstone
The takeaway is fish and chip shop for sale is finished to a high standard
The cooking area. Image: Cornerstone

The restaurant – which has seating for about 20 people and a car park – requires “little or no investment”, the listing says.

However, Cornerstone says the addition of items like pizzas and kebabs to the menu, along with an extension of opening hours, “would be of benefit to the business”.

Previous accolades for The Fish Hoose include being listed in the 2020 Good Food Awards and shortlisted in the 2019 National Fish & Chip Awards.

The seating area
The seating area. Image: Cornerstone
The seating area has around 20 covers.
The restaurant can hold about 20 people. Image: Cornerstone

It comes as the former Strathmore Fish Restaurant in Forfar is on the market for £175,000.

And in Dundee, a new fish and chip shop is planned for the Waterfront.

Elsewhere in Fife, a new family-run cafe offering breakfast for early risers is opening in Lochgelly.

